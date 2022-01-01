Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria

242 Reviews

$$

39 E Main St

Champaign, IL 61820

SALADS + SOUPS + SIDES

Caesar Salad

$8.25

Chef Salad

$7.50

Chili-BOWL

$5.50

Chili-CUP

$4.25

Chips-Baked Lays

$1.25

Chips-BBQ

$1.25

Chips-Jalapeno

$1.25

Chips-Salt/Vinegar

$1.25

Dessert

$4.75

Goat Cheese Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$8.25

Gyro Salad

$8.25

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.60

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Side French

$0.60

Side Gyro Sauce

$0.60

Side Honey Mustard

$0.60

Side Italian Dressing

$0.60

Side Ranch

$0.60

Side Salad

$2.75

Soup-BOWL

$4.75

Soup-CUP

$3.50

Side Cream Sauce

$0.50

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Grapes, Strawberries, and Pineapple

SMALL PIZZA

Custom Pizza-SM

$9.50

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Bianco Pizza

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Fajita Pizza

$10.00

Gyro Pizza

$11.50

Hawaii Pizza

$10.50

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Pesto Pizza

$12.00

Pesto Margherita

$10.00

Pizza Pranzo

$11.50

Pizza Preferito

$11.50

Prosciutto de Parma

$11.50

Salmon Pizza

$11.00

Special K Pizza

$12.00

POM Small CBR

$11.00

MEDIUM PIZZA

Custom Pizza-MD

$18.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.65

Bianco Pizza

$22.35

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.50

Fajita Pizza

$19.80

Gyro Pizza

$22.35

Hawaii Pizza

$20.65

Margherita Pizza

$19.80

Pesto Pizza

$23.20

Pesto Margherita

$19.80

Pizza Pranzo

$22.35

Pizza Preferito

$22.35

Prosciutto di Parma

$22.35

Salmon Pizza

$21.50

Special K Pizza

$23.20

POM Medium CBR

$21.50

LARGE PIZZA

Custom Pizza-LG

$21.75

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.75

Bianco Pizza

$25.75

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.75

Fajita Pizza

$22.75

Gyro Pizza

$25.75

Hawaii Pizza

$23.75

Margherita Pizza

$22.75

Pesto Pizza

$26.75

Pesto Margherita

$22.75

Pizza Pranzo

$25.75

Pizza Preferito

$25.75

Prosciutto de Parma

$25.75

Salmon Pizza

$24.75

Special K Pizza

$26.75

POM Large CBR

$24.75

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

Custom Pizza-GF

$18.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.65

Bianco Pizza

$22.35

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.65

Fajita Pizza

$19.80

Gyro Pizza

$22.35

Hawaii Pizza

$20.65

Margherita Pizza

$19.80

Pesto Pizza

$23.20

Pesto Margherita

$19.80

Pizza Pranzo

$22.35

Pizza Preferito

$22.35

Prosciutto di Parma

$22.35

Salmon Pizza

$21.50

Special K Pizza

$23.20

POM GF CBR

$21.50

GRINDERS

BBQ Chicken Grinder

$9.15

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$9.15

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$9.15

Ham & Cheese Grinder

$9.15

Italian Club Grinder

$9.15

Cheese Bread

$5.50

SPEED

Blue Moon

$6.00

Breakfast Bomb

$8.50

Bud Light - BOTTLE

$4.25

Budweiser - BOTTLE

$4.25

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Coors Light - BOTTLE

$4.25

Corona

$4.75

Crown Royal

$6.50

Double 07 Bomb

$8.25

Duck Fart

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Long Island

$8.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Miller High Life - DRAFT

$2.50

Miller Lite - DRAFT

$4.25

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Patron

$8.25

Riggs Hefeweizen

$6.00

Tito's

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Vlad Bomb

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

+ Red Bull

$2.00

LIQUOR

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$7.50

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Smirnoff Apple

$2.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Grape

$6.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Root Beer

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Three Olives Cherry

$7.25

Three Olives Grape

$7.25

Three Olives Loopy

$7.25

Tito's

$6.50

Well Vodka

$5.00

Wheatley

$5.50

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Smirnoff Apple

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Smirnoff Raspberry

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Blueberry

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Peach

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Root Beer

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Three Olives Cherry

$14.50

DBL Three Olives Loopy

$14.50

DBL Three Olives Grape

$14.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Hendricks

$8.25

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Apple

$2.00

Bacardi Black Razz

$2.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi Wolfberry

$2.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Apple

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Black Razz

$12.00

DBL Bacardi O

$12.00Out of stock

Cabo Wabo

$7.25Out of stock

Casamigos

$8.25Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$7.25

Don Julio Reposado

$8.25

El Bandido

$7.00

Exotico

$6.00

Herradura Anejo

$8.25Out of stock

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron

$8.25

DBL Jose Cuervo

$12.00

DBL Cabo Wabo

$14.50Out of stock

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$14.50

DBL Patron

$16.50

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal Peach

$6.50

Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$7.25Out of stock

Pearse Lyons Reserve

$7.25

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$7.25

Dewar's

$7.25

Eagle Rare

$9.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.50

J & B

$7.25

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.25

Knob Creek

$8.25Out of stock

Macallan

$8.25

Maker's Mark

$7.25

Rebel Yell

$9.50

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.25Out of stock

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Schnapps

$5.50Out of stock

Bailey's

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Dr. McGillicudy Cherry

$5.50

Dr. McGillicudy Mentholmint

$5.50

Fireball

$6.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Hennessy

$8.25Out of stock

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Melon

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

RED BULL

$6.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$6.00

RED BULL-BLUEBERRY

$6.00

RED BULL-RED

$6.00

RED BULL-TROPICAL

$6.00

RED BULL-WHITE

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Applesauce

$6.00

Baja Bomb

$8.50

Breakfast Bomb

$8.50

Buttery Nip

$7.25

Cherry Bomb

$5.50

Double 07 Bomb

$8.25

Duck Fart

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.25

O Bomb

$8.25

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.50

Ole Yeller Bomb

$14.00

Pinky Bomb

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Vlad Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Lunchbox

$8.25

Fahey Bomb

$9.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Swamp Water

$6.50

7&7

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Illini Mule

$7.25

Long Island

$8.25

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.25

Moscow Mule

$7.25

Old Fashioned

$8.25

Sex on the Beach

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Warren's Famous Cosmo-da-politan

$8.25

White Russian

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Make Me Something Fruity

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.25

Irish Coffee

$6.50

BEER

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bell's Expedition Stout (T)

$7.00

Blind Pig Gose (T)

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light - DRAFT

$4.25

Mighty Swell Rocket Pop

$6.00

Miller High Life - DRAFT

$2.50

Miller Lite - DRAFT

$4.25

Modelo Especial - DRAFT

$6.00

Riggs Hefeweizen

$6.00

Shorts Locals Light

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stone 26th Anniversary (T)

$8.00

Wild Onion Pineapple Misfit

$7.00

Bells Hopslam (T)

$6.00

Ace Pear

$6.00

Beck's

$4.75

Bell's Two-Hearted Ale

$6.00

Black Widow Cider

$6.00

Bravus N/A

$5.50

Brooklyn N/A

$5.50

Bud Light - BOTTLE

$4.25

Budweiser - BOTTLE

$4.25

Coors Light - BOTTLE

$4.25

Corona

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty

$6.00

Founders All Day

$6.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$7.25

GI Blackhawks Pale Ale

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$4.75

Heineken Zero

$4.75

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Maplewood Son of Juice

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Mighty Swell Cherryl Lime

$4.75

Mighty Swell Pineapple

$4.75

Miller Lite - BOTTLE

$4.25

Modelo Especial - BOTTLE

$4.75

Montucky Cold Snacks

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Otto's Cider N/A Pear

$9.00

Otto's Cider N/A Pineapple

$9.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00Out of stock

Paulaner Natural Wheat

$4.75

Revolution Anti-Hero

$6.00

Rhinegeiet

$6.00

Sam Adams

$4.75

Smooj Smoothie

$8.50

Stone IPA

$6.00

Stone Tangerine Express

$6.00Out of stock

Triptych Dank Meme

$7.25

Truly Blueberry

$4.75Out of stock

Truly Lemonade

$4.75

Truly Punch

$4.75

Truly Wildberry

$4.75

Tucher Hefe

$6.00

Two Bros. Domaine DuPage

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75Out of stock

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.75Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$4.75Out of stock

Ginger Beer N\A

$4.00

Brooklyn Sour

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon Light Sky

$5.00

WINE

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

Wycliff Champagne

$6.00

N/A BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

CLUB SODA

$2.25

COFFEE

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.75

GATORADE

$2.75

GINGER ALE

$2.75

ICED TEA

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.75

PEPSI

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

TONIC

$2.75

WATER

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.95

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.95

TOMATO JUICE

$2.95

POOL

ONE HOUR

$8.00

15 MIN

$2.00

Pool Table 2

Pool Table 3

Pool Table 4

Pool Table 5

Pool Table 6

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Outstanding Thin Crust Pizza and Billiards.

Website

Location

39 E Main St, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

