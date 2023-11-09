- Home
Jùs by Julie | Monsey
14 Spring Valley Marketplace
Spring Valley, NY 10977
Food
Salads
- Kale Tuna Salad$16.00
Kale, Japanese sweet potato, carrot, avocado, sunflower seeds, and Tuna Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Feta Salad$16.00
Kale, Feta Cheese, avocado, Kalamata olives, and sunflower seeds. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Ceaser Salad$16.00
Kale, Tempeh, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Caeser Dressing
- Kale Meatless Chicken Salad$16.00
- Kale Veggie Burger Salad$16.00
Kale, Veggie Burger, Japanese Sweet Potato, Avocado, and Carrots Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Tempeh Salad$16.00
Kale, Japanese sweet potato or brown rice, carrot, avocado, sunflower seeds, and tempeh. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Falafel Salad$16.00
Kale, Baked Falafel, carrots, sunflower seeds, cucumber, and tomato. Tahini and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Salmon Salad$19.00
Kale, Salmon, Cucumber , Tomato, Avocado. Caesar Dressing
- Kale Chopped Salad$18.00
Scooped Tuna, Kale, Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers, Radicchio, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Heart of Palm. Honey Dijon Dressing
- Asian Kale Salad$20.00Out of stock
- Arugula Feta Salad$16.00
Feta Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Quinoa Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Arugula Tuna Salad$16.00
Italian Scooped Tuna, Lentils, Beets , Cucumber, Tomato, Radicchio Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Romaine Tuna Salad$16.00
Italian tuna, lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing
- Romaine Feta Salad$16.00
Feta cheese, lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing
- Romaine Caeser Salad$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tempeh, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Caeser Dressing
- Romaine Veggie Burger Salad$16.00
Veggie burger (mushroom, carrots, zucchini, onion, brown rice), lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing
- Romaine Falafel salad$16.00
- Romaine Chopped Salad$18.00
- Romaine Salmon Salad$18.00
Romaine, Salmon, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive Caesar Dressing
- Salmon Teriyaki Salad$19.00
String Beans, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Brown Rice. Teriyaki and Balsamic Dressing
- Asian Tuna Salad$20.00
Seared Tuna, Spiralized Cucumber, Avocado, Japanese Sweet Potato, Asian Thai Peanut Dressing
- Chopped Salmon Salad$22.00Out of stock
- Power Protien Salad$19.00
- Salmon Hot Bowl$20.00
Cajun Salmon, Red and White Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Beets and Squash Roasted, String Beans and Carrot Honey Lemon Dijon Dressing
- Cauliflower Rice Salmon Bowl$20.00
Salmon, Cauliflower Rice, String Beans. Chopped Cucumbers, Peppers, Onion, Kalamata Olive Lemon Mint and Tehina Dressing
- Buckwheat Salmon Noodle Bowl$20.00
- Salmon Rice Noodle Bowl$20.00Out of stock
- Falafel Hot Bowl$20.00
Red and White Quinoa, Falafel, Tahini, Roasted Zucchini, Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tomato Salad Honey Lemon Dijon Dressing
- Nicoise Salad$20.00
- Power Bowl$19.00
Grilled Marinated Tempeh, Quinoa, Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Chick Peas, Miso Eggplant, Sweet Potato, Baby Carrots. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Poke Bowl White Rice$19.00
Salmon , Sushi rice, sweet potato , cucumbers. Sweet sauce and Spicy Mayo.
- Poke bowl Brown Rice$19.00Out of stock
- Poke Bowl Quinoa$19.00
- Balsamic Dressing Bottle$12.00
- Honey Dijon Dressing Bottle$12.00
- Caeser Dressing Bottle$12.00
- Lemon Mint Dressing Bottle$12.00
- Romaine Prechecked Lettuce -8 oz$12.00Out of stock
- Extra Dressing Cup$1.00
- Extra Feta Cup$2.00
Wraps
- Avocado Rice Paper Wrap$16.00Out of stock
Rice paper wrap with avocado, carrots, cucumbers, and rice noodles. Miso Peanut Butter Dressing
- Salmon Rice Paper Wrap$16.00
Salmon, Arugula, Soba Noodles, Red Cabbage, Cucumber Miso Peanut Butter Dressing
- Seared Tuna Wrap$16.00
- Collard Falafel Wrap$16.00
Baked Falafel in a Collard Wrap with Avocado and Carrots Tehina Dressing
- Collard Tuna Wrap$16.00
Collard greens, Italian tuna, Carrots, Avocado, Lettuce, Beers, Radish Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Collard Veggie Burger Wrap$16.00
Collard Wrap with Veggie Burger and Avocado Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Whole Wheat Falafel Wrap$16.00
- Whole Wheat Tuna Wrap$16.00
- Whole Wheat Veggie Burger Wrap$16.00Out of stock
- Whole Wheat Mediterranean Wrap$16.00Out of stock