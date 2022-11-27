Jus Crab Bar & Grill imageView gallery

Jus Crab Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2204 E. Laburnum Ave

Henrico, VA 23222

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Water

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Dirty Sea Water

$11.00

Gin and Juice

$7.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Island Breeze

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Long Island

$9.00

Long Island (Top Shelf)

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Margarita

$9.00

Micha's Tsunami Spritzer

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Peach On The Beach

$11.00

Poseidon's Punch

$11.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Strawberry Henny

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Surf Board

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Under The Sea

$9.00

Under Water Volcano

$11.00

Woo Woo

$9.00

Breakfast shot

$10.00

Beer

Bud

$4.50

Heinekin

$5.00

Coors

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Wine By the GLS

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio (Dry White)

$7.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato (Sweet White)

$7.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon (Dry Red)

$7.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc (Dry White)

$7.00

Wycliff Brut Champagne (Sparkling)

$7.00

Barefoot (Sweet Red)

$7.00

Mimosa Wycliffe Brut Champagne/OJ

$8.00

Wine by the BTL

Ecco Domani

$28.00

Villa Pozzi

$28.00

Dark Horse

$28.00

Matua

$28.00

Wycliff

$28.00

Barefoot

$28.00

Wycliffe Brute Champagne/OJ

$32.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$10.00

99 Bananas

$8.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$11.00

Jeffersons Bourbon

$11.00

1792 Bourbon

$11.00

Gin

Aristo Gin

$7.00

Seagrams

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Aristo Rum

$7.00

Captain

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$11.00

Tequila

Aristo Tequila

$7.00

1800 Blanco

$11.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Patron

$12.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

José Silver

$10.00

José Gold

$10.00

Teremana

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Vodka

Aristo Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$11.00

Ciroc Apple

$11.00

Ciroc Mango

$11.00

Ciroc

$11.00

20 Grand

$10.00

Svedka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Reyka

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Cirrus

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Cognac

Hennesey

$13.00

Dussee

$15.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Scotch

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$7.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Baskets

All Baskets come with a choice of side.

Crab Balls Basket

$14.00

Balls of lump crab fried served with Jus Crab bang'n sauce house slaw , hushpuppies

Bang Shrimp Basket

$14.00

1/2lb Shrimp fried or steamed, tossed in Jus Crab bang'n sauce and hushpuppies

Cat Nuggets Basket

$12.00

Deep fried Catfish, house made tartar sauce, coleslaw, hushpuppies

Jus Chicken Basket

$12.00

Naked, Lemon Pepper, Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Old Bay

Crab Loaded Fries

$16.00

Crab, Shrimp, Jus Crab bang'n sauce, cheese, spring onions, mild seasoning

Crab Sliders

$17.00

Lump Cakes, Jus Crab bang'n sauce, house slaw, hushpuppies

Fish Basket

$12.00

Deep fried whitening, housemade tartar sauce, house slaw, hushpuppies

Salad

Jus A Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Jus A House

$6.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cheese

Soup

Jus Sum Cheddar & Broccoli

$6.00

Cream, broccoli, cheddar, bacon

Jus Sum Seafood Stew

$7.00

Crab, shrimp, crawfish, onion, celery, tomato, cream

Sandwiches

Sandwiches comes with choice of a side.

Big Burger

$10.00

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar

Big Southern Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion jam, bacon, cheddar

Chicken sandwich

$10.00

Deep fried, lettuce, pickles, mayo

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, Monterey jack, Mayo

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Lump crab, lettuce, tomato, jus crab bang'n sauce, slaw, tartar

Double Big Burger

$14.00

Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Deep fried whitening, lettuce, tomato, tartar, slaw

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, jus bang'n sauce

Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, tartar, slaw

Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, Monterey jack

Platters

Salmon Plate

$18.00

Seared Atlantic salmon, citrus butter sauce

Chicken Plate

$16.00

Naked, lemon pepper, bourbon bbq, smoked bbq, buffalo, honey old bay

Jus A Feast Plate

$25.00

Fried whitening, crab balls, shrimp, hushpuppies

Crab Cake Plate

$30.00

Maryland style crab cake, lemon, jus bang'n sauce, tartar

Lobster Tail Plate

$28.00

Stuffed lobster tail, brown butter, citrus sauce, lemon

Fish Plate

$18.00

Deep fried whitening, tartar, slaw, hushpuppies

Snow Crab Plate

$28.00

Boil Bags

#1 Bag

$28.00

1 Snow crab leg 1/2 lb Shrimp Red potatoes Sausage Corn

#2 Bag

$38.00

1 Snow crab cluster 1 Dungeness crab cluster 1/2 lb Shrimp Red potatoes Sausage Corn

#3 Bag

$40.00

2 Snow crab clusters 1/2 lb Shrimp Red potatoes Sausage Corn

#4 Bag

$55.00

1 Snow crab cluster 2 Dungeness crab clusters 1 King crab leg 1/2 lb Shrimp Red potatoes Sausage Corn

#5 Bag

$65.00

2 Snow crab clusters 2 Dungeness crab clusters 1 King crab leg 1 lb Shrimp Red potatoes Sausage Corn

Jus Do It

$5.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Corn

$2.00

House Slaw

$4.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Seafood Salad

$6.00

Add Loaded Fries

$5.00

1lb Seafood Salad

$20.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

6 Nuggets, fries, hushpuppies

Kids Sliders

$8.00

2 beef sliders, fries

Corn Dog

$8.00

6 mini corn dogs, fries, hushpuppies

Shrimp

$8.00

Jus Add More

Add Snow Crab

$14.00

Add Dungeness

$14.00

Add Lobster Tail

$18.00

Add Eggs

$2.00

Add Mussels

$10.00

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Sauage

$4.00

Dessert

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$5.00

Lemon Pie

$500.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Specials

$1 Wing

$1.00

Drinks

Jollyrancher

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Taste You Can't Forget!

Location

2204 E. Laburnum Ave, Henrico, VA 23222

Directions

Gallery
Jus Crab Bar & Grill image

