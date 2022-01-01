Jar & Bar 179 Park Road

GL SB Dashwood

$10.00

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc 2020 promises stonefruit, citrus, and tropical flavours. Dashwood embraces the natural beauty of the coastlines and unique flora and fauna that are synonymous with New Zealand. Taking inspiration from the native Pohutukawa that flowers in the summertime along New Zealand's coastlines, these wines embody the care and respect Dashwood has for their precious environment. Pair with fresh seafood or delicious creamy pasta dishes. ~ 13.2% ABV