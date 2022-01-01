- Home
Jar & Bar 179 Park Road
No reviews yet
179 Park Road
West Hartford, CT 06119
Summer Cocktails
Matcha Do About Nothing
1.5 oz Ford’s Gin .5 oz Dry Curacao .5 oz Grapefruit Juice .5 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Cinnamon Syrup 2 Dashes Allspice Dram Shake and strain into a coupe glass Garnish with fresh grated cinnamon
Dnruk Txenitg…Again
Build to fill in a rounded wine glass 1.5 oz Hibiscus Raspberry Infused Espolon Blanco .5 oz Aperol .75 oz Grapefruit Juice .5 oz Lemon Juice .25 oz Simple Syrup 2 oz Soda Water Ice to fill Garnish with a sprig of Rosemary Top with Valdo Numero Uno Prosecco for “Inviting Myself Over”
Berry Styles
Nothing Wine About
Comfortably Rum
Hanzo Hasashi Bowl
Whiskey Business
Build into a mixing glass 1 oz Michters Straight Rye 1 oz Larceny Small Batch .25 oz Demerara 2 Dashes Bitter Truth Spiced Chocolate Bitters Stir and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass Garnish with a twist of lemon
Espresso Far Gone
1.5 oz Absolut Elyx .75 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur .5 oz Licor 43 Ice a shaker tin to fill Add 1 oz Fresh Espresso (fill that fuckin jigger to the top) Shake and double strain into a tulip coupe
Split PEARsonalities
GUAVAmenteeee
Passion of the Spiced
SPECIAL - Pain In The RAZZ
Cuffin' Season
TT Espolon Shot
TT Jameson Shot
TT Green Tea Shot
Liquor
Bean There Done That
Can I Get A...
Ermule 2.5
Mariposa
1.5 oz LVOV .5 Italicus 1 Pineapple .5 Lemon .5 Simple Coupe Glass, Garnish Dehydrated Lemon
Reincarnation
Strawberry Gin And Tonic
Two Birds One Stone
Two Truths & A Rye
Fresh Squeezed OJ - Glass
Dracarys
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Baybreeze
1 1/2 oz LVOV (House) 1 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Cranberry Juice
Bee’s Knees
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Caipirinha
Cape Codder
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Build in Shaker, no ice 1 1/2 oz LVOV (House Vodka) 3/4 oz Dry Curaçao 3/4 oz Lime Juice 3/4 oz Cranberry Ice to fill, shake and double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.
Espresso Martini
French 75
French Martini
Gimlet (Gin)
Gimlet (Vodka)
Green Tea Shot
Greyhound
Jager Bomb
Last Word
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Build in Shaker - No ice 1 1/2 oz Cimarron Blanco (House) 1 oz Grapefruit .5 oz Simple Squeeze 2 big lime wedges into tin and drop them into the mixture. Add a few cubes to tin and short shake to incorporate. Strain into a Collins glass full of ice, top with soda.
Paper Plane
Peach Bellini
Penicillin
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Skinny Margarita
Sombrero
Spicy Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Tea Shot
Car Bomb
LVOV (House)
Absolut Elyx
Belvedere
Belvedere Lemon Basil
Chopin
Crop Cucumber
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Watermelon Basil
Ketel Citroen
Ketel One
St. George Green Chile
Stoli Orange
Stoli Razz
Stoli Vanilla
Tito’s
Stoli
Gordons (House)
Aviation Gin
Barr Hill
Beefeater
Bols Genever
Bombay Sapphire
Brockman's
Brooklyn Gin
Citadelle
Empress 1908 Gin
Ford’s Gin
Hendricks
Highclere Castle
Monkey 47
Nolet’s Gin
Plymouth Gin
Tanqueray
The Botanist
Brugal (House)
Appleton Estate S.B.
Barbancourt 3 Star
Barbancourt White
Bumbu
Cruzan Black Strap
Diplomatico Exclusiva
Diplomatico Mantuano
Diplomatico Planas
Flor De Cana
Gosling Black
Kalani Coconut
Plantation 3 Star
Plantation 5 Year
Plantation Pineapple
Smith And Cross
The Kraken Spiced
Wray And Nephew
El Jimador Blanco (House)
Jalapeño Tequila (House)
123 Añejo Tequila Tres
123 Blanco Tequila Uno
123 Reposado Tequila Dos
818 Tequila Blanco
818 Tequila Reposado
Casamigos Añejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cimarron Reposado
Clase Azul Añejo
Clase Azul Gold Edition Reposado
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Ultra Añejo
Don Julio 1942
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Herradura Legend
Hibiscus Raspberry Espolon
Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Añejo
Patron Añejo (J+B)
Siete Leguas Añejo
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas Reposado
Teremana Añejo
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Tequila Ocho Plata
Tequila Ocho Reposado
Tequila Ocho Anejo
400 Conejos (House)
Clase Azul Mezcal
Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal
Del Maguey Muertos
Del Maguey San Luis
Del Maguey Santo Domingo
Del Maguey Vida
El Buho
El Silencio Espadin
Gracias a Dios
Ilegal Joven
Los Amantes Joven
Los Siete Misterios
Mezcal Vago Elote
Montelobos Joven
Sombra Mezcal
Del Maguey Chichicapa
Evan Williams (House)
Angel’s Envy
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden 10 Yr
Basil Hayden Toast
Blanton’s
Bookers Lumberyard
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
E.H. Taylor S.B.
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Hudson Bright Lights
Hudson Harmony
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson's Ocean
Knob Creek
Larceny
Maker's Mark
Michter's 10 Year Bourbon
Michter's Small Batch
Michter's TB Sour Mash
Michter’s Unblended American
Old Forester 1910
Russell's Reserve 13 Yr
Russell’s Reserve 10 Yr
Weller Antique
Weller Special Reserve
Widow Jane
Woodford Reserve
Dewar’s (House)
Arben’s Redbreast 12
Ardbeg 10
Balvenie 12
Bruichladdich Classic Laddie
Famous Grouse
Glenfiddich 12
Glenlivet 12
Green Spot
Hakushu 12
Hibiki Harmony
JW Black
JW Blue
Lagavulin 16
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Macallan 18
Oban 14
St. George Baller
Suntory Toki
Yamazaki 12
Yellow Spot
Red Spot 15
Hennessy
H by Hine VSOP
Macchu Pisco
Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac
Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac
Courvoisier
Remy Martin
Amaro Nonino
Ameretto Lazzaroni
Ancho Reyes Chile
Ancho Reyes Verde
Aperol
Averna
Baileys
Branca Menta
Braulio
Bully Boy Amaro
Campari
Chartreuse - Green
Chartreuse - Yellow
Cynar
Cynar 70
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Gran Classico
Grand Marnier
Italicus
Jagermeister Cold Brew
La Pinta Pomegranate
Lazzaroni Amaro
Licor 43
Limoncello
Montenegro
Mr. Black Coffee
Pete’s Jagermeister
Pimm’s No. 1
Ramazzotti Amaro
St. George Bruto
Tuaca
Zucca Rabarbaro
Cointreau
Benedictine
St. George Raspberry Liqueur
St. Germain
Taylor Fine Ruby
Warre's Otima 10
Fonseca Bin 27
Lustau Pedro Ximenez
Lustau E.I. Solera
Lustau Amontillado
Old Overholt (House)
Angel’s Envy Rye
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
High West Double Rye
Hudson Do the Rye Thing
Michter's 10 Year Rye
Michter’s Rye
Redemption High Rye
Rittenhouse Bonded Rye
Russell's 6 Year Rye
Sazerac Rye
Templeton Rye
Whistlepig 10 Rye
Whistlepig PiggyBack Rye
Widow Jane Applewood Rye
Beer
1. Counterweight Fest Bier
2. Counter Weight Rarefaction IPA
3. Stubborn Beauty Happy Treez IPA
4. Southern Tier Warlock Stout
5. Allagash White
6. Counter Weight Crimson Briar Sour
7. Lyman Orchards Cider
8. Maine Another One
9. Ommegang Neon Rainbows IPA
16 oz
10. Thomas Hooker #NoFilter
11. Lawson's Super Session #3 IPA
12. Burlington Beer Complicated Being a Wizard DIPA
10. Counter Weight Spiral Archictect
10. Back East Double Scoop DIPA
2. Lasting Brass Endless Echo
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Dogfish Sea Quench
Guinness
Heineken
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Narragansett Lager
Non Alc Athletic Run Wild IPA
Non Alc Athletic Upside Dawn Golden
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stella Artois
Sway’s Pacifico
Two Roads Persian Lime
White Claw - Black Cherry
White Claw - Mango
High Noon - Passion
Wine
GL Chard Drumheller
GL Chard J. Lohr
GL Chard Phantom
GL PG Bertani Velante
GL Rosé Fleurs de Prairie
GL SB Dashwood
Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc 2020 promises stonefruit, citrus, and tropical flavours. Dashwood embraces the natural beauty of the coastlines and unique flora and fauna that are synonymous with New Zealand. Taking inspiration from the native Pohutukawa that flowers in the summertime along New Zealand's coastlines, these wines embody the care and respect Dashwood has for their precious environment. Pair with fresh seafood or delicious creamy pasta dishes. ~ 13.2% ABV
GL PG. Le Rive
GL Rosé Whispering Angel
GL Cab 1924 Double Black
GL Cab Bonanza
GL Cab Quilt
GL PN Meiomi
GL PN The Seeker
GL Red Blend 19 Crimes
GL Red Blend Don Ramon
GL Cavicchioli Prosecco
GL Chic Barcelona Rosé
GL Valdo Numero Uno Prosecco
BTL Bertani Velante Pinot Grigio
BTL Bogle Phantom Chardonnay
BTL Rosé Fleurs de Prairie
BTL SB Dashwood
BTL Sebastiani Butterfield Station Chard
BTL Whispering Angel Rosé
BTL Drumheller Chardonnay
BTL J. Lohr Chardonnay
BTL 19 Crimes Red Blend
BTL Don Ramon Barrica Blend
BTL Bonanza Cabernet
Hess Shirtail Ranches Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa, CA - Generous and fruit forward, yet elegant. Sourced primarily from the highly regarded Red Hills district of Lake County. This unique growing region offers a relatively mild Mediterranean climate with predictable heating and cooling cycles. Rolling hillsides and benchlands offer prime vineyard sites producing flavorful fruit with layers of agreeable acids and balanced tannins. Easy drinking aromas to complement a variety of cuisines. ~ 14.2%
BTL The Seeker Pinot Noir
BTL Quilt Cabernet
BTL Merf Cabernet
BTL 1924 Double Black Cabernet
BTL Conundrum
BTL Valdo Numero Uno Prosecco
BTL Cavicchioli Prosecco
BTL Chic Rosé Cava
BTL Moët And Chandon
BTL Acinum Dry Prosecco
BTL Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee
Mimosa Kit
Spritz Kit
Prosecco Reload
Non Alcoholic
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Soda Water
Root Beer
Tonic Water
Capp DECAF
Cappuccino
Coffee
Coffee DECAF
Espresso
Double Espresso
Iced Tea
Vero - Sparkling
Vero - Still
Hot Tea
Shirley Temple
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
Juices And Mocktails
Apple Juice
Açaí For Sore Eyes
Bohemian Raspberry
Cranberry Juice
Fresh Lemonade
Fresh Orange Juice
Ginger Beer
Pineapple Juice
Virgin Ermule
Virgin Mariposa
2 oz Pineapple 1 oz Lemon 1 oz Simple Shake and strain over 1 oz of club soda into a coupe glass Coupe Glass, Garnish Dehydrated Lemon
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Paloma
Virgin Post Rum Clarity
Small Plates
Salads
Flatbreads
Mains
Sides
Dessert
HH FOOD
HH Chicken Drummies
HH Drunken Mussels
HH Edamame
HH Mac and Cheese
HH Sliders
HH Taco Beef Barbacoa
HH Taco Pork Carnitas
HH Taco Tomatillo Chicken
HH House Salad
HH Caesar Salad
HH How Do You Like Them Apples
HH Fries
HH Roasted Potatoes
HH Veggie Risotto
HH Fiery Slaw
HH DRINKS
HH Mariposa
HH Old Fashioned
HH Paloma
HH Wild Berry Gin N Tonic
HH Big Papaya
HH El Jimador Shot
HH Jameson Shot
HH Green Tea Shot
HH Fernet Shot
HH Montenegro Shot
HH Evan Williams Shot
HH Ferrari Shot
HH Branca Menta Shot
HH Marg
HH BEER
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
179 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119