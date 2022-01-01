Jar & Bar imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Jar & Bar 179 Park Road

179 Park Road

West Hartford, CT 06119

Order Again

Summer Cocktails

Matcha Do About Nothing

$12.00

1.5 oz Ford’s Gin .5 oz Dry Curacao .5 oz Grapefruit Juice .5 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Cinnamon Syrup 2 Dashes Allspice Dram Shake and strain into a coupe glass Garnish with fresh grated cinnamon

Dnruk Txenitg…Again

$12.00

Build to fill in a rounded wine glass 1.5 oz Hibiscus Raspberry Infused Espolon Blanco .5 oz Aperol .75 oz Grapefruit Juice .5 oz Lemon Juice .25 oz Simple Syrup 2 oz Soda Water Ice to fill Garnish with a sprig of Rosemary Top with Valdo Numero Uno Prosecco for “Inviting Myself Over”

Berry Styles

$12.00

Nothing Wine About

$11.00

Comfortably Rum

$12.00

Hanzo Hasashi Bowl

$29.00

Whiskey Business

$12.00

Build into a mixing glass 1 oz Michters Straight Rye 1 oz Larceny Small Batch .25 oz Demerara 2 Dashes Bitter Truth Spiced Chocolate Bitters Stir and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass Garnish with a twist of lemon

Espresso Far Gone

$13.00

1.5 oz Absolut Elyx .75 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur .5 oz Licor 43 Ice a shaker tin to fill Add 1 oz Fresh Espresso (fill that fuckin jigger to the top) Shake and double strain into a tulip coupe

Split PEARsonalities

$12.00

GUAVAmenteeee

$13.00

Passion of the Spiced

$13.00

SPECIAL - Pain In The RAZZ

$13.00+Out of stock

Cuffin' Season

$13.00

TT Espolon Shot

$5.00

TT Jameson Shot

$5.00

TT Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Liquor

Bean There Done That

$13.00

Can I Get A...

$10.00

Ermule 2.5

$12.00

Mariposa

$12.00

1.5 oz LVOV .5 Italicus 1 Pineapple .5 Lemon .5 Simple Coupe Glass, Garnish Dehydrated Lemon

Reincarnation

$12.00

Strawberry Gin And Tonic

$11.00

Two Birds One Stone

$11.00

Two Truths & A Rye

$12.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ - Glass

$6.50

Dracarys

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Baybreeze

$9.00

1 1/2 oz LVOV (House) 1 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Cranberry Juice

Bee’s Knees

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Cape Codder

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Build in Shaker, no ice 1 1/2 oz LVOV (House Vodka) 3/4 oz Dry Curaçao 3/4 oz Lime Juice 3/4 oz Cranberry Ice to fill, shake and double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$10.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gimlet (Gin)

$10.00

Gimlet (Vodka)

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Greyhound

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Build in Shaker - No ice 1 1/2 oz Cimarron Blanco (House) 1 oz Grapefruit .5 oz Simple Squeeze 2 big lime wedges into tin and drop them into the mixture. Add a few cubes to tin and short shake to incorporate. Strain into a Collins glass full of ice, top with soda.

Paper Plane

$12.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Rum Runner

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Sombrero

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$11.50

Tequila Sunrise

$10.50

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$7.50

Car Bomb

$10.00

LVOV (House)

$8.00

Absolut Elyx

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Belvedere Lemon Basil

$10.00

Chopin

$9.00

Crop Cucumber

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$11.00

Ketel Citroen

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

St. George Green Chile

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Tito’s

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Gordons (House)

$7.00

Aviation Gin

$8.00

Barr Hill

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bols Genever

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Brockman's

$10.00

Brooklyn Gin

$11.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$11.00

Ford’s Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Highclere Castle

$12.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Nolet’s Gin

$11.00

Plymouth Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

The Botanist

$11.00

Brugal (House)

$7.50

Appleton Estate S.B.

$7.50

Barbancourt 3 Star

$8.50

Barbancourt White

$7.50

Bumbu

$8.50

Cruzan Black Strap

$8.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$9.50

Diplomatico Mantuano

$8.00

Diplomatico Planas

$8.00

Flor De Cana

$7.50

Gosling Black

$10.00

Kalani Coconut

$8.00

Plantation 3 Star

$7.50

Plantation 5 Year

$8.50

Plantation Pineapple

$8.50

Smith And Cross

$8.50

The Kraken Spiced

$8.50

Wray And Nephew

$7.50

El Jimador Blanco (House)

$7.50

Jalapeño Tequila (House)

$8.50

123 Añejo Tequila Tres

$15.00

123 Blanco Tequila Uno

$11.00

123 Reposado Tequila Dos

$13.00

818 Tequila Blanco

$10.00

818 Tequila Reposado

$12.50

Casamigos Añejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00Out of stock

Cimarron Reposado

$8.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$38.00+

Clase Azul Gold Edition Reposado

$50.00+

Clase Azul Plata

$17.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$22.00+

Clase Azul Ultra Añejo

$90.00+

Don Julio 1942

$22.00+

Espolon Blanco

$8.50

Espolon Reposado

$8.50

Herradura Legend

$22.00+

Hibiscus Raspberry Espolon

$9.50

Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Añejo

$35.00

Patron Añejo (J+B)

$14.00

Siete Leguas Añejo

$14.50

Siete Leguas Blanco

$14.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$15.00

Teremana Añejo

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$8.50

Teremana Reposado

$9.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$11.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$13.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$15.00

400 Conejos (House)

$8.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$24.00+

Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal

$10.00

Del Maguey Muertos

$12.00

Del Maguey San Luis

$18.50

Del Maguey Santo Domingo

$18.50

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

El Buho

$9.00

El Silencio Espadin

$8.00

Gracias a Dios

$10.00

Ilegal Joven

$9.00

Los Amantes Joven

$11.50

Los Siete Misterios

$9.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$13.00

Montelobos Joven

$10.00

Sombra Mezcal

$10.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$18.50

Evan Williams (House)

$7.50

Angel’s Envy

$12.50

Basil Hayden

$11.50

Basil Hayden 10 Yr

$16.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.00

Blanton’s

$13.00

Bookers Lumberyard

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$9.00

E.H. Taylor S.B.

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$9.50

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Hudson Bright Lights

$9.50

Hudson Harmony

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Larceny

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$9.50

Michter's 10 Year Bourbon

$23.50

Michter's Small Batch

$10.50

Michter's TB Sour Mash

$21.00

Michter’s Unblended American

$10.50

Old Forester 1910

$13.50

Russell's Reserve 13 Yr

$23.00

Russell’s Reserve 10 Yr

$10.00

Weller Antique

$12.50

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Widow Jane

$17.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Dewar’s (House)

$7.50

Arben’s Redbreast 12

$16.50

Ardbeg 10

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

$14.00

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.50

Green Spot

$13.50

Hakushu 12

$28.50

Hibiki Harmony

$18.50Out of stock

JW Black

$11.00

JW Blue

$40.00+

Lagavulin 16

$16.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.50

Macallan 12

$15.00Out of stock

Macallan 15

$32.00Out of stock

Macallan 18

$20.00Out of stock

Oban 14

$14.50

St. George Baller

$11.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Yamazaki 12

$24.00

Yellow Spot

$28.00

Red Spot 15

$35.00

Hennessy

$11.00

H by Hine VSOP

$8.50

Macchu Pisco

$7.50

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

$10.50

Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac

$12.50

Courvoisier

$11.00

Remy Martin

$11.00Out of stock

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Ameretto Lazzaroni

$9.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$10.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$8.50

Baileys

$9.00

Branca Menta

$7.50

Braulio

$9.00

Bully Boy Amaro

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse - Green

$9.50+

Chartreuse - Yellow

$9.50+

Cynar

$7.50

Cynar 70

$8.50

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Gran Classico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Italicus

$9.00

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$7.50

La Pinta Pomegranate

$7.50

Lazzaroni Amaro

$7.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Mr. Black Coffee

Pete’s Jagermeister

$7.00

Pimm’s No. 1

$7.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$7.50

St. George Bruto

$7.50

Tuaca

$7.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$7.50

Cointreau

$7.00+

Benedictine

$10.00

St. George Raspberry Liqueur

$7.00

St. Germain

$9.50

Taylor Fine Ruby

$7.00

Warre's Otima 10

$12.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$8.00

Lustau Pedro Ximenez

$9.00

Lustau E.I. Solera

$9.00

Lustau Amontillado

$9.00

Old Overholt (House)

$7.50

Angel’s Envy Rye

$22.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$10.50

High West Double Rye

$10.00

Hudson Do the Rye Thing

$9.50

Michter's 10 Year Rye

$26.00

Michter’s Rye

$10.50

Redemption High Rye

$7.50

Rittenhouse Bonded Rye

$7.00

Russell's 6 Year Rye

$9.50

Sazerac Rye

$8.50

Templeton Rye

$9.50

Whistlepig 10 Rye

$19.00

Whistlepig PiggyBack Rye

$12.00

Widow Jane Applewood Rye

$11.00

Beer

1. Counterweight Fest Bier

$7.00

2. Counter Weight Rarefaction IPA

$8.50

3. Stubborn Beauty Happy Treez IPA

$8.50

4. Southern Tier Warlock Stout

$9.00

5. Allagash White

$7.50

6. Counter Weight Crimson Briar Sour

$8.00

7. Lyman Orchards Cider

$8.50

8. Maine Another One

$9.00

9. Ommegang Neon Rainbows IPA

$9.00

16 oz

10. Thomas Hooker #NoFilter

$8.50

11. Lawson's Super Session #3 IPA

$7.00

12. Burlington Beer Complicated Being a Wizard DIPA

$8.50

10. Counter Weight Spiral Archictect

$9.00Out of stock

10. Back East Double Scoop DIPA

$10.50Out of stock

2. Lasting Brass Endless Echo

$8.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$6.50

Dogfish Sea Quench

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Narragansett Lager

$6.00

Non Alc Athletic Run Wild IPA

$7.00

Non Alc Athletic Upside Dawn Golden

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$7.00

Sway’s Pacifico

$5.50

Two Roads Persian Lime

$9.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$7.50

White Claw - Mango

$7.50

High Noon - Passion

$8.50

Wine

GL Chard Drumheller

$11.00

GL Chard J. Lohr

$12.00

GL Chard Phantom

$12.00Out of stock

GL PG Bertani Velante

$9.00

GL Rosé Fleurs de Prairie

$12.00
GL SB Dashwood

GL SB Dashwood

$10.00

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc 2020 promises stonefruit, citrus, and tropical flavours. Dashwood embraces the natural beauty of the coastlines and unique flora and fauna that are synonymous with New Zealand. Taking inspiration from the native Pohutukawa that flowers in the summertime along New Zealand's coastlines, these wines embody the care and respect Dashwood has for their precious environment. Pair with fresh seafood or delicious creamy pasta dishes. ~ 13.2% ABV

GL PG. Le Rive

$9.00

GL Rosé Whispering Angel

$14.00

GL Cab 1924 Double Black

$10.00

GL Cab Bonanza

$12.00

GL Cab Quilt

$18.00

GL PN Meiomi

$13.00

GL PN The Seeker

$9.00

GL Red Blend 19 Crimes

$10.00

GL Red Blend Don Ramon

$9.00

GL Cavicchioli Prosecco

$10.00

GL Chic Barcelona Rosé

$9.00

GL Valdo Numero Uno Prosecco

$9.00

BTL Bertani Velante Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Bogle Phantom Chardonnay

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Rosé Fleurs de Prairie

$45.00
BTL SB Dashwood

BTL SB Dashwood

$38.00

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc 2020 promises stonefruit, citrus, and tropical flavours. Dashwood embraces the natural beauty of the coastlines and unique flora and fauna that are synonymous with New Zealand. Taking inspiration from the native Pohutukawa that flowers in the summertime along New Zealand's coastlines, these wines embody the care and respect Dashwood has for their precious environment. Pair with fresh seafood or delicious creamy pasta dishes. ~ 13.2% ABV

BTL Sebastiani Butterfield Station Chard

$42.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rosé

$56.00

BTL Drumheller Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL J. Lohr Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL 19 Crimes Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Don Ramon Barrica Blend

$34.00
BTL Bonanza Cabernet

BTL Bonanza Cabernet

$45.00

Hess Shirtail Ranches Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa, CA - Generous and fruit forward, yet elegant. Sourced primarily from the highly regarded Red Hills district of Lake County. This unique growing region offers a relatively mild Mediterranean climate with predictable heating and cooling cycles. Rolling hillsides and benchlands offer prime vineyard sites producing flavorful fruit with layers of agreeable acids and balanced tannins. Easy drinking aromas to complement a variety of cuisines. ~ 14.2%

BTL The Seeker Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Quilt Cabernet

$70.00

BTL Merf Cabernet

$38.00

BTL 1924 Double Black Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Conundrum

$55.00

BTL Valdo Numero Uno Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Cavicchioli Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Chic Rosé Cava

$36.00

BTL Moët And Chandon

$126.00

BTL Acinum Dry Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee

$114.00

Mimosa Kit

$36.00

Spritz Kit

$46.00

Prosecco Reload

$22.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Capp DECAF

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee DECAF

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Vero - Sparkling

$5.00

Vero - Still

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

Juices And Mocktails

Apple Juice

$4.00

Açaí For Sore Eyes

$7.00

Bohemian Raspberry

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Virgin Ermule

$7.00

Virgin Mariposa

$7.00

2 oz Pineapple 1 oz Lemon 1 oz Simple Shake and strain over 1 oz of club soda into a coupe glass Coupe Glass, Garnish Dehydrated Lemon

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Paloma

$6.00

Virgin Post Rum Clarity

$7.00

For the Table

Almond Brie

$18.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Hummus

$11.00

Relish Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Drummies

$16.00

Just Another Nacho

$12.00

Crab Stuffed Tuna & Avocado

$20.00

Crispy. Brussels

$9.00

Drunken Mussels

$14.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$14.00

Edamame

$7.00

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Wings

$17.00

Hand-Helds

Bahn Mi

$16.00

Cubano

$15.00Out of stock

Sliders

$17.00

Tacos

$17.00

Salads

How Do You Like Them Apples

$16.00

Calamari Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Caesar

$12.00

Flatbreads

Fig and Goatcheese Flatbread

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$17.00

The Stugots Flatbread

$19.00

Chef’s Special Flatbread

$17.00Out of stock

Mains

Gnocchi

$28.00Out of stock

Lamb Rack

$30.00

Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Ribeye

$39.00

Salmon Ossobuco

$35.00

Scallops

$30.00

Sijang Tongdak

$26.00

Sides

Crostinis

$2.00

Fiery Slaw

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Veggie Risotto

$8.00

Side Of Bread

$2.00

Dessert

Gelato

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00Out of stock

Sopapilla

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cinnamon Buns

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

HH FOOD

HH Chicken Drummies

$2.00Out of stock

HH Drunken Mussels

$7.00

HH Edamame

$5.00

HH Mac and Cheese

$5.00

HH Sliders

$4.00

HH Taco Beef Barbacoa

$4.00

HH Taco Pork Carnitas

$4.00

HH Taco Tomatillo Chicken

$4.00

HH House Salad

$5.00

HH Caesar Salad

$5.00

HH How Do You Like Them Apples

$5.00

HH Fries

$4.00

HH Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

HH Veggie Risotto

$5.00

HH Fiery Slaw

$4.00

HH DRINKS

HH Mariposa

$7.00

1.5 oz LVOV .5 Italicus 1 Pineapple .5 Lemon .5 Simple Coupe Glass, Garnish Dehydrated Lemon

HH Old Fashioned

$7.00

HH Paloma

$7.00

HH Wild Berry Gin N Tonic

$7.00

HH Big Papaya

$8.00

HH El Jimador Shot

$5.00

HH Jameson Shot

$5.00

HH Green Tea Shot

$5.00

HH Fernet Shot

$5.00

HH Montenegro Shot

$5.00

HH Evan Williams Shot

$4.00

HH Ferrari Shot

$6.00

HH Branca Menta Shot

$5.00

HH Marg

$8.00Out of stock

HH BEER

HH Fest Bier

$5.00

HH Allagash White

$5.50

HH Budweiser Btl

$4.00

HH Narrangansett Lager

$4.00

HH Lyman Orchards Cider

$5.50

HH Pacifico Clara Btl

$4.00

HH CW Rarefaction IPA

$6.50

HH WINE

HH Don Ramon Red Blend

$6.00

HH 19 Crimes Red Blend

$6.00

HH Le Rive Pinot Grigio

$6.00

HH Valdo Num. 1 Prosecco

$6.00

HH BTL Don Ramon Barrica

$24.00

HH BTL 19 Crimes

$24.00

HH BTL Valdo Num. 1 Prosecco

$24.00

BTL Le Rive Pinot Grigio

$24.00

HH Drumheller Chardonnay

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

179 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119

Directions

Gallery
Jar & Bar image

