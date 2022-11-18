  • Home
Just Brunch 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400

No reviews yet

1950 Satelite Blvd

Suite 400

Duluth, GA 30097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Shareables

Fried Green Tomatoes (vg)

$10.00

Avocado Toast (vg)

$10.50

Toasted sourdough, fresh avocado and microgreens.

Oxtail Taco

$18.00

Tender braised pulled oxtail, jicama slaw, pickled red onions and crispy plantains (3 tacos).

Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

$14.00

Jasmine Rice, mirepoix, dark roux, house spice blend, fresh herbs, chicken andouille, cornbread waffle wedge.

Farm Fresh Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

$10.00

Tender mixed greens, egg, bacon, avocado, cucumber, grape tomato, tossed in a citrus vinaigrette.

Not Just Waffles, Pancakes, French Toast & More

Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage

$20.00

3 buttermilk pancakes, choice of bacon, pork sausage, chicken sausage, or beyond sausage, maple butter.

JB Breakfast Platter

$16.00

Choice of bacon, pork sausage, chicken sausage, 2 eggs your way, breakfast potato, buttermilk biscuit or toast with house jam

Banana Fosters French Toast & Sausage

$22.00

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Buttered Croissant, choice of either bacon, chicken sausage or veggie sausage, fried egg, breakfast potato, grits or side salad.

Not Just Omelets

JB Veggie Omelet

$17.00

Grape tomato, sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms, cheddar cheese, choice of breakfast potato, grits or side salad served with a croissant and house jam.

JB Meat Lover's Omelet

$19.00

Bacon, pork sausage, chicken andouille sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, choice of breakfast potato, grits or side salad served with croissant and house jam.

Not Just Handhelds

Lobster, Shrimp & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$25.00

Golden, grilled sourdough, tender lobster and shrimp with applewood bacon strips and a 3 cheese blend. Served with fries or a side salad.

Not Just a Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated boneless chicken breast, mayo, cheddar cheese, jicama slaw, fried green tomato. Served with either fries or a side salad.

Not Just a Crispy Catfish Sandwich

$18.00

Stacked fried domestic catfish fillets, jicama slaw, fried green tomato, housemade tartar. Served with either fries or a side salad.

Specialty Entrees

Catfish, Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Creamy grits topped with our shrimp gumbo then topped with 2 fried catfish fillets.

Oxtail & Grits

$28.00

Oxtail served over 2 golden, jalapeno plantain grit cakes

Seafood Mac N' Cheese

$32.00

Cheesy Mac n' Cheese married with tender lobster meat and shrimp topped with broiled lobster tail.

Peach Glazed Salmon with Crab Fried Rice

$30.00

Pan seared Atlantic Salmon, soy, kale, shallots, garlic, crab meat and jasmine rice. Served with side salad

JB Breakfast Classics

Lump Crab Cake Benedict

$28.00

Butter toasted english muffins, sauteed spinach, house-made crab cakes, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce.

Lamb & Eggs

$29.00

4 lollipop lamb chops with garlic butter, 2 eggs your way served with side salad

Chicken and Waffles

$21.00

4 Golden Waffle, 3 southern fried whole wings, maple butter.

Cone' Bread Waffle Stack

$24.00

Homemade Buttermilk cornbread waffle (4), topped with braised collard greens, Korean fried chicken and gochujang sauce with maple butter.

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Slow cooked grits with cajun crème sauce, sauteed jumbo shrimp, spinach, tomato, and chicken andouille.

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$11.00

1 pancake, 2 strips of bacon, 1 pork sausage, or 1 chicken sausage

Kids Waffle Breakfast

$11.00

2 Waffles, 2 strips of bacon, 1 pork sausage, or 1 chicken sausage

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Cheese sandwich with fries or a fruit cup

Sides

Bacon (3)

$5.00

3 pieces

Pork Sausage (2)

$4.00

Chicken Sausage Links (3)

$5.00

Beyond Sausage (vg)

$6.00

Side of Eggs (2)

$5.00

Homestyle Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Creamy Grits

$3.00

Baked Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Braised Collard Greens

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fresh Mixed Fruit Cup (Seasonal)

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

Cornbread Waffle (4)

$13.00

Waffle (4)

$13.00

French Toast

$12.00

Buttermilk Pancake Shortstack

$13.00

3 buttermilk pancakes with maple butter.

Light Breakfast

Acai Bowl (vg)

$12.00

Acai sorbet, banana, seasonal berries, granola, coconut

Biscuits & Gumbo

$14.00

Homemade biscuits and gumbo based gravy.

NOT JUST Oatmeal (vg)

$14.00

Steel cut oats, banana, season berries, granola, and coconut

N/a Beverages

Alkaline Bottled Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.00

Handcrafted Lemonade pineapple ginger

$5.00

Handcrafted Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Handcrafted Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.49

Soft Drink

$3.49

RedBull

$6.50

Sugar Free Redbull

$6.50

JB Lemonade

$4.00

JBPeach Lemonade

$4.00

JB Agave Lemonade

$4.00

JB Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

JB Mango Lemonade

$4.00

JB Pineapple Ginger Mint

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1950 Satelite Blvd, Suite 400, Duluth, GA 30097

Directions

