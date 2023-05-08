Restaurant header imageView gallery

Just Chicken - Bubbly Hall NEW Albany

6031 Central College Road

New Albany, OH 43054

Just Chicken Sandwich Combo(Solo combo de sándwich de pollo)

Just-Chicken Sandwich Meal(Sándwich de solo pollo)

$15.00

Extra Just Sauce

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Just Ranch

$0.75

Extra Just-Heat

$0.75

Just Tenders Meal(Comida de solo ofertas)

Just Tenders Meal

$15.00

Just-Loaded Fries(Patatas fritas recién cargadas)

Just Loaded Fries(Patatas fritas recién cargadas)

$14.00

Just Kids(Solo niños)

Just Kids Meal (Solo ninosTirs, Papas Fritas, ninos beber)

$7.00

Just-Extras(Sólo-Extras)

Only Just Chicken Sandwich(solo sándwich de pollo)

$10.00

Single Tender(Licitación única)

$2.50

Fresh Cut Fries(Papas Fritas Recién Cortadas)

$5.00

Just Slaw(solo repollo)

$2.50

Focaccia Ball(bola de focaccia)

$1.50

Just Sauce(solo salsa)

$0.75

Just Ranch(solo rancho)

$0.75

Just Honey Mustard(Solo Miel Mostaza)

$0.75

Just Heat(solo calor)

$0.75

Deluxe It(De lujo)

$1.00

Pickles(Pepinillos)

$0.50

Load Fries(papas fritas cargadas)

$5.00

Add Cheese(agregar queso)

$0.75

Salad(Ensalada)

$8.00

BBQ Sauce(Salsa BBQ)

$0.75Out of stock

Pickles on the Side(Encurtidos a un lado)

Drink upcharge from kids meal(beber golosinas)

$2.00

Extra Pickles(Encurtidos adicionales)

$0.50

Sauce On The Side

Drinks

Fiji Water

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$0.75

Orange

$3.00

Cane Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Very Berry

$1.50

Kids Fruit Punch

$1.50

Just-Chicken Salad(solo ensalada de pollo)

Just Chicken Salad(solo ensalada de pollo)

$12.00

The Squad Pack(El paquete de escuadrón)

Squad Pack- 16-4-4-4-4(El paquete de escuadrón)

$45.00

20 Pack of Tenders(Paquete de 20 ofertas)

20 Pack of Tenders (5 Sauces Included)(Paquete de 20 ofertas 5 salsas incluidas)

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6031 Central College Road, New Albany, OH 43054

Directions

