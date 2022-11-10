Restaurant header imageView gallery

Just Chicken

1600 oak st #2

Columbus, OH 43205

Popular Items

Just- Loaded Fries
Just chicken sandwich

Just Chicken Sandwich Combo

Just- Chicken Sandwich Meal

$14.99

Crispy chicken tenders on a toasted focaccia bun topped with pickles. comes with fresh cut fries and a drink

Extra Just Sauce

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Just Ranch

$0.75

Just Tenders Meal

Just- Tenders Meal

$14.99

4 Crispy chicken tenders, fresh cut fries, slaw, garlic ball, drink and sauce

Just-Loaded Fries

Just- Loaded Fries

Just- Loaded Fries

$12.99

Fresh cut fries topped with shreeded provalone and mozz cheese, crispy chicken, and just sauce

Just Kids

Just Kids Meal (Tenders, Fries, Kids Drink

$6.99

2 Crispy chicken tenders, fresh cut fries, and a garlic ball

Just-Extras

Just chicken sandwich

$10.00

Crispy chicken tenders on a toasted focaccia bun topped with just sauce and pickles

Singe Tender

$2.50

Crispy chicken tender

Fresh cut fries

$4.00

Fresh cut fries topped with shreeded provalone and mozz cheese, crispy chicken, and just sauce

Just Slaw

$2.00

creamy based slaw

Focaccia ball

$1.50

Locally made from scratch

Just Sauce

$0.75

Just Ranch

$0.75

Just Honey Mustard

$0.75

Deluxe It

$1.00

Pickles

$0.50

Load Fries

$5.00

Im Living The Tender Life (FT)

Out of stock

Add Cheese

$0.75

Drinks

Fiji Water

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Cheerwine

$3.00Out of stock

Lime Seltzer

$3.00

Kids Fruit Punch

$1.50Out of stock

kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Very Berry

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Simple, fresh, and never frozen. Try our signature dipping sauces made from scratch. Ready to serve the community with love through our food!

1600 oak st #2, Columbus, OH 43205

