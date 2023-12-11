Restaurant info

This family owned restaurant in Morris, MN is a great place to come "chill" and enjoy some great food including beef brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, many appetizers including cheese curds, fried pickles, Texas corn bites and more! We serve Bridgemans hard scooped ice cream, 20 plus flavors including shakes and malts! Just Chillin' also has a full coffee menu with tons of choices and flavors.