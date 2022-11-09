Main picView gallery

Just Downstairs 707 Wilshire Blvd

707 Wilshire Boulevard

#150

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Order Again

Popular Items

Cranberry Apple Salad

Rise & Shine Breakfast

JD Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

egg, sausage, bacon, cheddar, hash browns, jalapenos, salsa & chipotle aioli

The Corner Egg Sand

$11.50

egg, bacon, white cheddar, havarti, chipotle aioli, ciabatta

Chorizo Wrap

$9.50

egg, chorizo, pepperjack (side salsa & guac)

HOT Sandwiches

made fresh daily

Cheddar Burger

$10.95

shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, secret sauce & King's Hawaiian bun

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

shredded lettuce, swiss cheese, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo, King's Hawaiian bun

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

white cheddar, toasted sourdough

Hot Pastrami

$13.00

havarti cheese, sliced dill pickles spears, mustard aioli, toasted marble rye

COLD Sandwiches

made fresh to order

CEO Turkey Croissant

$13.00

turkey breast, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, basil aioli on a croissant

Picnic Egg Salad

$9.50

shredded lettuce, sunflower seed wheat

JD Chicken Salad Sand

$10.50

lettuce, tomato, croissant (mayo, walnuts, cranberry mix)

ClassicTuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

white albacore, havarti, shredded lettuce, tomato, rustic wheat

Salads

Cranberry Apple Salad

$13.00

chicken breast, mixed greens, arugula, dried cranberries, avocado, candied walnuts & balsamic dressing

Fiesta Salad

$13.00

romaine, black beans, grilled corn, tomato, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing

Grand Ave Salad

$13.00

chicken breast, mixed greens, corn, goat cheese, dates, avocado, croutons, almonds, tomato & herb vinaigrette

Turkey Cobb Salad

$13.00

turkey breast, diced bacon, greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles & ranch dressing

Soups

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$5.50

garnished with fresh basil, crouton & basil pesto

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$7.95

garnished with fresh basil, crouton & basil pesto

Bakery & Pastries

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.75

Muffin - Banana Nut

$3.75

Muffin - Orange Cranberry

$3.75

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Banana Bread Loaf

$4.00

Lemon Poppyseed Loaf

$4.00

Bear Claw

$4.00

Cheese Danish

$4.00

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Snacks

Dirty Chip

$2.00

Salted Caramel Wrapped Cookie

$3.25

Hu - Regular

$5.50

Hu - Chocolate Hazelnut Butter

$5.50

Hu - Chocolate Cashew Butter

$5.50

Kates Real Food Bar - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$4.25

Kates Real Food Bar - Oatmeal Cranberry

$4.25

Kates Real Food Bar - Dark Chocolate & Cherry Almond

$4.25

Juices Togo

Cold Press - Orange

$5.50

Perricone - Cold Press

Cold Press - Apple Cider

$5.50

Perricone - Cold Press

Cold Press - Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Perricone - Cold Press

Simply Juice - Lemonade

$3.50

Simply Juice - Cranberry

$3.50

Honest Tea - Half & Half

$3.50

Btl Water Togo

Arrowhead Water

$2.00

CO2 Coconut Water Can

$4.00

M>PWRH20 Alkaline Water

$4.00

Pellegrino

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.50

Fountain Sodas Togo

Coke Fountain

$3.00

Diet Coke Fountain

$3.00

Fanta Orange Fountain

$3.00

Sprite Fountain

$3.00

Ginger Ale Fountain

$3.00

Sodas Togo

Btl Coke Classic

$3.75

Btl Coke Zero

$3.75

Btl Diet Coke

$3.75

Btl Sprite

$3.75

Olipop Cherry Vanilla Can

$2.50

Olipop Ginger Lemon Can

$2.50

Olipop Vintage Cola Can

$2.50

Olipop Classic Grape Can

$2.50

Energy Drinks Togo

Monster (green)

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Celsius Energy - Wild Berry

$3.75

Celsius Energy - Watermelon

$3.75

Celsius Energy - Grapefruit

$3.75

YerbaMate Blue Enlightened Mint Can

$5.75

Kombucha & Specialty Togo

Better Booch - Citrus Sunrise

$5.75

Better Booch - Ginger Boost

$5.75

Better Booch - Golden Pear

$5.75

Better Booch - Morning Glory

$5.75

Better Booch - Island Hopper

$5.75

Better Booch - Rose Bliss

$5.75

YerbaMate Blue Enlightened Mint Can

$5.75

Lavazza Cold Brew CLASSIC Can

$4.95

Lavazza Cold Brew OAT Milk Can

$4.95

Lavazza NITRO can Can

$4.95

Vive Organic Immunity Shot

$4.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are located on the bank level in the Aon Center @ 707 Wilshire Blvd.

Website

Location

707 Wilshire Boulevard, #150, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Directions

Main pic

