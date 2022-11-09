Just Downstairs 707 Wilshire Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We are located on the bank level in the Aon Center @ 707 Wilshire Blvd.
Location
707 Wilshire Boulevard, #150, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backyard Bowls - DTLA - 801 S. Hope Street
4.7 • 2,050
801 S. Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90017
View restaurant