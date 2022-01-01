Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Just Fresh Ballantyne

review star

No reviews yet

13024 Ballantyne Corp. Pl

Charlotte, NC 28277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.

Website

Location

13024 Ballantyne Corp. Pl, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Just Fresh image
Just Fresh image
Just Fresh image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mahana Fresh - Charlotte, NC
orange star4.6 • 810
14815 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
orange starNo Reviews
7930 Rea Road Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
orange starNo Reviews
9762 Charlotte Highway Fort Mill, SC 29707
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
orange star4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
12740 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Rooster's - South Park
orange star4.4 • 953
6601 Carnegie Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston