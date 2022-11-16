Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Just Fresh - Rivergate

1,089 Reviews

$

14136 Rivergate Pkwy

Charlotte, NC 28273

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Burger
Santa Fe
Little Red Rooster

HANDHELDS

California Turkey

$10.99

All natural freshly sliced turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and basil aioli on whole wheat bread

Chicken Caprese

$10.99

All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Godfather

$10.99

Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, hot pepper blend, and balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Hummus + Veggie

Hummus + Veggie

$8.99
Little Red Rooster

Little Red Rooster

$10.99

All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla

Mission Beef Burrito

Mission Beef Burrito

$10.99
Old Bay Shrimp Salad

Old Bay Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Pesto Chicken Salad

$8.99

Pesto chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes on whole wheat bread

QC Pulled Pork

$9.99
The Cuban

The Cuban

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Tuna salad with melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and red onions on toasted sourdough

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

JF Turkey Reuben

$10.99

SALADS

Asian Chicken

Asian Chicken

$10.49
Blue Cobb

Blue Cobb

$10.49

Organic field greens, all natural freshly roasted chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and Applewood smoked bacon with balsamic vinaigrette.

Cajun Crunch

Cajun Crunch

$10.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, toasted pecans, and all natural freshly roasted Cajun chicken breast with honey mustard dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing

Pear & Arugula

$8.99
Red White & Blue

Red White & Blue

$8.99

Organic field greens, fresh strawberries & blueberries, toasted walnuts, and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

The Greek

The Greek

$10.49

QUINOA BOWLS

West Coast-PORK

West Coast-PORK

$9.99
West Coast-CHICKEN

West Coast-CHICKEN

$9.99
Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$12.99
Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$9.99

SIDES

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$2.19

Consists of honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple and grapes.

Pasta Salad

$2.19

Made with cavatappi pasta, cucumber, red peppers, carrots and shaved parmesan with buttermilk ranch dressing

Kettle Chips

$2.19

Choose your flavor when you pick up your order!

Apple Sauce

$2.19

Super Greens Slaw

$2.19

Herbed Quinoa Salad

$2.19

Mixed Greens Side

$2.19
Sm FRENCH FRY

Sm FRENCH FRY

$2.99
Large French Fry

Large French Fry

$4.25
Small Sweet Fry

Small Sweet Fry

$3.99
Large Sweet Fry

Large Sweet Fry

$4.99

GRILL

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$12.49

Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun

Santa Fe

Santa Fe

$11.99

All natural freshly grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on a whole wheat bun

Adult Chicken Tenders

$9.99
Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla

Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla

$10.99

All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla

Spinach & Portobello Quesadilla

Spinach & Portobello Quesadilla

$9.99

Organic baby spinach, roasted portobello mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla.

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with braised beef, jack and cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers and red onion. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Kids

Kids Chz Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.98

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

DRINKS

20 oz Fountain

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.49

Honest Tea

$3.99

MM Juice Bottle

$2.39

Smoothies

Berry Berry Blast

Berry Berry Blast

$5.99

Strawberries, blueberries, greek yogurt and orange juice

Straw Ban Bomb

Straw Ban Bomb

$5.99

Strawberries, banana, greek yogurt and orange juice

The Green

The Green

$6.99

Banana, organic baby spinach, avocado, almond milk and protein

Blueberry Peanut Butter & Protein

$6.99

Blueberries, banana, peanut butter, almond milk and protein

Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$5.99

Pineapple, mango, orange juice and greek yogurt

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.

Website

Location

14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28273

Directions

