Just Fresh - YMCA

review star

No reviews yet

5900 Quail Hollow Rd

Charlotte, NC 28210

Cajun Crunch

HANDHELDS

California Turkey

$10.99

All natural freshly sliced turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and basil aioli on whole wheat bread

Chicken Caprese

$10.99

All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Godfather

$10.99

Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, hot pepper blend, and balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Hummus + Veggie

$8.99
Little Red Rooster

$10.99

All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla

Mission Beef Burrito

$10.99
Old Bay Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Pesto Chicken Salad

$8.99

Pesto chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes on whole wheat bread

QC Pulled Pork

$9.99
The Cuban

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Tuna salad with melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and red onions on toasted sourdough

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

JF Turkey Reuben

$10.99

SALADS

Asian Chicken

$10.49
Blue Cobb

$10.49

Organic field greens, all natural freshly roasted chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and Applewood smoked bacon with balsamic vinaigrette.

Cajun Crunch

$10.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, toasted pecans, and all natural freshly roasted Cajun chicken breast with honey mustard dressing

Classic Caesar

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing

Pear & Arugula

$8.99
Red White & Blue

$8.99

Organic field greens, fresh strawberries & blueberries, toasted walnuts, and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

The Greek

$10.49

QUINOA BOWLS

West Coast-PORK

$9.99
West Coast-CHICKEN

$9.99
Ahi Poke Bowl

$12.99
Mediterranean Bowl

$9.99

SIDES-YMCA

Fruit Salad

$2.19

Consists of honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple and grapes.

Pasta Salad

$2.19

Made with cavatappi pasta, cucumber, red peppers, carrots and shaved parmesan with buttermilk ranch dressing

Herbed Quinoa Salad

$2.19

Kettle Chips

$2.19

Choose your flavor when you pick up your order!

Super Greens Slaw

$2.19

SUB Soup of the Day

$1.99

DRINKS

32oz Fountain

$3.29

Bottled Water

$1.49Out of stock

Honest Tea

$3.99

MM Fruit

$2.99

MM Lemonade

$2.99

MM Juice Bottle

$2.39Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

Berry Berry Blast

$5.99

Strawberries, blueberries, greek yogurt and orange juice

Straw Ban Bomb

$5.99

Strawberries, banana, greek yogurt and orange juice

The Green

$6.99

Banana, organic baby spinach, avocado, almond milk and protein

Pineapple Mango

$5.99

Pineapple, mango, orange juice and greek yogurt

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.

Website

Location

5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

Directions

