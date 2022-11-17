- Home
Just Love Coffee Murfreesboro East
129 MTCS Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Popular Items
Beverages
Coco Loco
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
Toffee Coffee
A delectable combination of toffee nut, caramel, and dark chocolate. Your sweet tooth will thank you.
Cha-Cha
Smooth dark chocolate touched with just enough hazelnut and amaretto to get your Cha-Cha on.
White Chocolate Tiramisu
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.
House Coffee
Pour Over/Hand Brew
Caramel Latte
Espresso, caramel sauce, steamed milk.
Mocha
Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk.
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk.
Vanilla Latte
Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk.
Americano
Espresso and hot water.
Breve
Espresso and steamed half & half.
Café Au Lait
House coffee and steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso and thicker milk foam. *Due to the fragile nature of milk foam, this item is not recommended for delivery.
Caramel Macchiato
A delicious combination of rich espresso and milk, paired with sweet vanilla and caramel drizzle. This twist on a modern favorite will not disappoint.
Chai
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
Cortado
Espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.
Double Shot
Frappe
Hot Chocolate
Iced Cold Brew
Iced Tea
Irish Coffee
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
Italian Soda
Carbonated water and flavored syrup.
Loose-Leaf Tea
Traditional Macchiato
Double shot of espresso with 1 oz foamed milk.
Milk
Nitro
Redeye
House coffee and espresso.
Sweet Matcha
Lemonades
Burnin' Love
Mango, Dragonfruit, Habanero
Lemon-Jade
Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Sparkling Water
Strawberry Dragon
Strawberry, Mango, Dragonfruit
Riptide
Blue Curacao, Coconut, Sparkling Water
Spicy Strawberry
Strawberry, Habanero
Strawberry Cloud
Strawberry, Vanilla, Coconut Milk
Watermelon Crawl
Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Watermelon
Lemonade
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Avocado spread on waffled sourdough bread served with cucumber, tomato, feta, and dusted with oregano.
Bacon Tater
Hash brown waffle, cheddar cheese, and bacon, sprinkled with black pepper and served with side of sour cream or ketchup.
Berry Bo Berry
Traditional waffle, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, peppers, onions, tomatoes, hash browns, sour cream, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Breakfast Slider
Egg, pepperjack cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon—all sandwiched between two traditional waffles and served with a side of maple syrup.
Chicken Dippers
Lightly breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken n' Waffles
Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.
Flying Pig
Bacon, sausage, egg, stuffed in a traditional waffle and served with choice of maple syrup or sausage gravy.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls waffled and topped with sweet icing.
Not-So-Plain Jane
Traditional waffle topped with whipped cream, your choice of fresh strawberries or chocolate chips, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Pig Dippers
Sausage wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of sausage gravy, maple syrup or mustard.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Sausage, egg, and cheese wrapped in a biscuit and served with a side of sausage gravy.
Spinach Feta Womelette
Eggs, spinach, feta, basil, onions, peppers, tomatoes and black pepper. Served with choice of salsa or sour cream.
wOmelette
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled with black pepper.
Platters
Lunch
BBQ Pulled Pork
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread, served with chips, pickle spear, and a side of sun-dried jalapeño mayo.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons served on a bed of romaine lettuce and drizzled with a creamy caesar dressing.
Chicken Croissant
Chicken Quesadilla
Diced chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and jalapeno waffled in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Classic Club
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, provolone, lettuce, and tomato, on toasted sourdough bread, served with chips, pickle spear, and a side of sun-dried jalapeño mayo.
Classic Grilled Cheese
3 cheeses on sourdough bread, served with chips and pickle spear.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato, flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and your choice of dipping sauce.
Grilled Italian Caprese
Mozzarella cheese, basil, pepper jack cheese, and sliced tomato served on sourdough with a side of balsamic vinaigrette, chips, and pickle spear.
Jive Turkey Wrap
Flour tortilla, turkey, bacon, provolone, spinach, and creamy pepper jelly spread, served with chips and pickle spear.
Pizza Calzone
Waffled pizza dough stuffed with pepper jack and mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon. Topped with Parmesan and oregano, served with a side of marinara sauce.
Quinoa Salad
White grain quinoa with pico de gallo, black beans, corn, and cherry tomatoes served on a bed of spinach with a side of balsamic vinaigrette and pita chips.
Quinoa Wrap
Spinach tortilla with hummus, cucumber, banana peppers, green bell peppers, quinoa black bean salad mix and spinach, served with a side of fresh-cut fruit.
Roast Beef & Cheddar
Roast beef and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread, served with a side of sun-dried jalapeno mayo, chips, and pickle spear.
Soup
Spinach Strawberry Salad
Bed of spinach topped with feta cheese, strawberries, dried cranberries, and slivered almonds, grape tomatoes, served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Veggie Calzone
Waffled pizza dough stuffed with pepper jack and mozzarella, onions, banana and bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach and topped with Parmesan and oregano. Served with a side of marinara.
Sides
Avocado Side
Bacon Side
Chicken Tender Side
Chips Side
Egg Side
Fruit Side
Grilled Chicken Side
Sausage Side
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Side Baked Beans
Side Cheese Grits
Side Coleslaw
Side Jalapeno Mayo
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Salad
Tater Cakes
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle
Cookie stuffed waffle and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Fruity Pebbles & Cream
Fruity Pebble stuffed waffle and vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles.
Stuffed Nutella
Traditional waffle, Nutella spread, whip cream, strawberries, and Nutella drizzle.
Kids Menu
Piggy Dips
2 Pig Dippers, scrambled eggs, choice or syrup or grape jelly.
Mom's Breakfast
Scrambled eggs, sausage (or bacon), toast (or biscuit) with grape jelly or syrup.
Wakey-Waffle
Half waffle, side of sausage, served with syrup.
Cheesy Quesadilla
Half cheesy quesadilla with chips or fruit.
Kids Chicken Fingers
2 Chicken Tenders served with ranch and chips or fruit.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Half grilled cheese sandwich served with chips or fruit.
Kids Peanut Butter Jelly
Half PB&J sandwich served with chips or fruit.