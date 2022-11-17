Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Just Love Coffee Murfreesboro East

No reviews yet

129 MTCS Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Popular Items

Jive Turkey Wrap

Beverages

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$4.45

Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!

Toffee Coffee

Toffee Coffee

$4.55

A delectable combination of toffee nut, caramel, and dark chocolate. Your sweet tooth will thank you.

Cha-Cha

Cha-Cha

$4.55

Smooth dark chocolate touched with just enough hazelnut and amaretto to get your Cha-Cha on.

White Chocolate Tiramisu

White Chocolate Tiramisu

$4.55

Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.25
Pour Over/Hand Brew

$4.25

Pour Over/Hand Brew

$4.25
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$4.55

Espresso, caramel sauce, steamed milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.55

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.55

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.45

Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$3.95

Espresso and steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$2.50

Espresso and hot water.

Breve

Breve

$4.55

Espresso and steamed half & half.

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$3.35

House coffee and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95

Espresso and thicker milk foam. *Due to the fragile nature of milk foam, this item is not recommended for delivery.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45

A delicious combination of rich espresso and milk, paired with sweet vanilla and caramel drizzle. This twist on a modern favorite will not disappoint.

Chai

Chai

$4.25

Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$2.85

Espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.

Double Shot

Double Shot

$2.25
Frappe

Frappe

$4.85
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35
Iced Cold Brew

$3.35

Iced Cold Brew

$3.35
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.95Out of stock
Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$4.75

House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.85Out of stock

Carbonated water and flavored syrup.

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.50

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.50
Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$2.85

Double shot of espresso with 1 oz foamed milk.

Milk

Milk

$1.95
Nitro

Nitro

$3.50Out of stock
Redeye

Redeye

$4.25

House coffee and espresso.

Sweet Matcha

Sweet Matcha

$4.35

Lemonades

Burnin' Love

Burnin' Love

$3.89

Mango, Dragonfruit, Habanero

Lemon-Jade

Lemon-Jade

$3.89

Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Sparkling Water

Strawberry Dragon

Strawberry Dragon

$3.89

Strawberry, Mango, Dragonfruit

Riptide

Riptide

$3.89

Blue Curacao, Coconut, Sparkling Water

Spicy Strawberry

Spicy Strawberry

$3.89

Strawberry, Habanero

Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud

$3.89

Strawberry, Vanilla, Coconut Milk

Watermelon Crawl

Watermelon Crawl

$3.89

Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Watermelon

Lemonade

$3.89

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Avocado spread on waffled sourdough bread served with cucumber, tomato, feta, and dusted with oregano.

Bacon Tater

Bacon Tater

$8.95

Hash brown waffle, cheddar cheese, and bacon, sprinkled with black pepper and served with side of sour cream or ketchup.

Berry Bo Berry

Berry Bo Berry

$8.95

Traditional waffle, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, peppers, onions, tomatoes, hash browns, sour cream, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Breakfast Slider

Breakfast Slider

$5.95

Egg, pepperjack cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon—all sandwiched between two traditional waffles and served with a side of maple syrup.

Chicken Dippers

Chicken Dippers

$7.95

Lightly breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken n' Waffles

Chicken n' Waffles

$8.95

Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.

Flying Pig

Flying Pig

$8.95

Bacon, sausage, egg, stuffed in a traditional waffle and served with choice of maple syrup or sausage gravy.

Nanna's Cinn Rolls

Nanna's Cinn Rolls

$4.00

Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls waffled and topped with sweet icing.

Not-So-Plain Jane

Not-So-Plain Jane

$7.50

Traditional waffle topped with whipped cream, your choice of fresh strawberries or chocolate chips, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Pig Dippers

Pig Dippers

$4.95

Sausage wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of sausage gravy, maple syrup or mustard.

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.95

Sausage, egg, and cheese wrapped in a biscuit and served with a side of sausage gravy.

Spinach Feta Womelette

Spinach Feta Womelette

$8.95

Eggs, spinach, feta, basil, onions, peppers, tomatoes and black pepper. Served with choice of salsa or sour cream.

wOmelette

wOmelette

$8.95

Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled with black pepper.

Platters

Rise to Shine w/ BACON

$11.99

Rise to Shine w/ BACON

$11.99
Rise to Shine w/ HAM

$11.99

Rise to Shine w/ HAM

$11.99
Rise to Shine w/ SAUSAGE

$11.99

Rise to Shine w/ SAUSAGE

$11.99
Big Love Platter

$12.99

Big Love Platter

$12.99

Lunch

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.95

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.95
BLT

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread, served with chips, pickle spear, and a side of sun-dried jalapeño mayo.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons served on a bed of romaine lettuce and drizzled with a creamy caesar dressing.

Chicken Croissant

$8.95

Chicken Croissant

$8.95
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Diced chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and jalapeno waffled in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$8.95

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, provolone, lettuce, and tomato, on toasted sourdough bread, served with chips, pickle spear, and a side of sun-dried jalapeño mayo.

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.95

3 cheeses on sourdough bread, served with chips and pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato, flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and your choice of dipping sauce.

Grilled Italian Caprese

Grilled Italian Caprese

$8.95

Mozzarella cheese, basil, pepper jack cheese, and sliced tomato served on sourdough with a side of balsamic vinaigrette, chips, and pickle spear.

Jive Turkey Wrap

Jive Turkey Wrap

$8.95

Flour tortilla, turkey, bacon, provolone, spinach, and creamy pepper jelly spread, served with chips and pickle spear.

Pizza Calzone

Pizza Calzone

$8.50Out of stock

Waffled pizza dough stuffed with pepper jack and mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon. Topped with Parmesan and oregano, served with a side of marinara sauce.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$8.95Out of stock

White grain quinoa with pico de gallo, black beans, corn, and cherry tomatoes served on a bed of spinach with a side of balsamic vinaigrette and pita chips.

Quinoa Wrap

Quinoa Wrap

$8.95Out of stock

Spinach tortilla with hummus, cucumber, banana peppers, green bell peppers, quinoa black bean salad mix and spinach, served with a side of fresh-cut fruit.

Roast Beef & Cheddar

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$8.95

Roast beef and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread, served with a side of sun-dried jalapeno mayo, chips, and pickle spear.

Soup

Soup

$2.95
Spinach Strawberry Salad

Spinach Strawberry Salad

$8.95

Bed of spinach topped with feta cheese, strawberries, dried cranberries, and slivered almonds, grape tomatoes, served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$8.50Out of stock

Waffled pizza dough stuffed with pepper jack and mozzarella, onions, banana and bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach and topped with Parmesan and oregano. Served with a side of marinara.

Sides

Avocado Side

Avocado Side

$1.95
Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$2.95
Chicken Tender Side

$3.00

Chicken Tender Side

$3.00
Chips Side

Chips Side

$2.00
Egg Side

Egg Side

$3.69
Fruit Side

Fruit Side

$2.95

Grilled Chicken Side

$3.00
Sausage Side

Sausage Side

$2.95

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Side Baked Beans

$2.99

Side Cheese Grits

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Jalapeno Mayo

$1.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.50
Tater Cakes

Tater Cakes

$2.95

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle

Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle

$6.50

Cookie stuffed waffle and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Fruity Pebbles & Cream

Fruity Pebbles & Cream

$7.95

Fruity Pebble stuffed waffle and vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles.

Stuffed Nutella

Stuffed Nutella

$7.95

Traditional waffle, Nutella spread, whip cream, strawberries, and Nutella drizzle.

Kids Menu

Piggy Dips

Piggy Dips

$4.95

2 Pig Dippers, scrambled eggs, choice or syrup or grape jelly.

Mom's Breakfast

Mom's Breakfast

$4.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage (or bacon), toast (or biscuit) with grape jelly or syrup.

Wakey-Waffle

Wakey-Waffle

$4.95

Half waffle, side of sausage, served with syrup.

Cheesy Quesadilla

Cheesy Quesadilla

$4.95

Half cheesy quesadilla with chips or fruit.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.95

2 Chicken Tenders served with ranch and chips or fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Half grilled cheese sandwich served with chips or fruit.

Kids Peanut Butter Jelly

Kids Peanut Butter Jelly

$4.95Out of stock

Half PB&J sandwich served with chips or fruit.

Grab N Go Food

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Brownie

$4.00

Cake Pop

$2.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$2.99Out of stock

Cookie

$2.99

Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Donut

$1.83Out of stock

GF Chewy Marshmallow

$3.99

GF Cookie

$3.24

GF Honduran Brownie

$3.99

Gold Bar

$2.29

Loaf Slice

$2.79

Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

Muffin

$3.49

Pop-tart

$4.49

Scone

$3.49

Seasonal Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Skippy PB Balls

$4.95Out of stock

Grab N Go Drink

Apple & Eve Juice

$0.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.99
Cold Brew Gallon

$19.99

Cold Brew Gallon

$19.99
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.50Out of stock

Fanta Bottle

$2.99

Fiji

$2.99
Iced Tea Gallon

$4.49

Iced Tea Gallon

$4.49

Izze

$2.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.99

Perrier

$2.99

Red Bull 12oz

$4.79

Red Bull Blue Edition

$4.79

Root Beer

$2.99

Sparkling Botanicals

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

Sprite Can

$2.50Out of stock

Water Bottle

$1.95

Merchandise

Airscape

$35.00

Baratza Encore

$139.95

Bumper Sticker

$2.00

Chapstick

$1.50

Chemex Filters

$10.00

CJ-4000 Scale

$76.95

Growler

$14.95Out of stock

Hario Glass Server

$25.00

Hat

$24.95

Hoodie

Just Love Mask

$8.99Out of stock

Just Love Sticker

$1.00

Magnet

$2.99

Mugs

Neck Gaiter

$7.99Out of stock

Popsocket