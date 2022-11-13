- Home
Just Love Coffee - Music Row
1528 Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Beverages
Coco Loco
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
Toffee Coffee
A delectable combination of toffee nut, caramel, and dark chocolate. Your sweet tooth will thank you.
Cha-Cha
Smooth dark chocolate touched with just enough hazelnut and amaretto to get your Cha-Cha on.
White Chocolate Tiramisu
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.
House Coffee
Pour Over/Hand Brew
Caramel Latte
Espresso, caramel sauce, steamed milk.
Mocha
Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk.
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk.
Vanilla Latte
Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk.
Americano
Espresso and hot water.
Breve
Espresso and steamed half & half.
Café Au Lait
House coffee and steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso and thicker milk foam. *Due to the fragile nature of milk foam, this item is not recommended for delivery.
Caramel Macchiato
A delicious combination of rich espresso and milk, paired with sweet vanilla and caramel drizzle. This twist on a modern favorite will not disappoint.
Chai
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
Cortado
Espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.
Double Shot
Frappe
Hot Chocolate
Iced Cold Brew
Iced Tea
Irish Coffee
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
Italian Soda
Carbonated water and flavored syrup.
Loose-Leaf Tea
Traditional Macchiato
Double shot of espresso with 1 oz foamed milk.
Milk
Nitro
Redeye
House coffee and espresso.
Sweet Matcha
Lemonades
Burnin' Love
Mango, Dragonfruit, Habanero
Lemon-Jade
Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Sparkling Water
Strawberry Dragon
Strawberry, Mango, Dragonfruit
Riptide
Blue Curacao, Coconut, Sparkling Water
Spicy Strawberry
Strawberry, Habanero
Strawberry Cloud
Strawberry, Vanilla, Coconut Milk
Watermelon Crawl
Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Watermelon
Lemonade
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Avocado spread on waffled sourdough bread served with cucumber, tomato, feta, and dusted with oregano.
Bacon Tater
Hash brown waffle, cheddar cheese, and bacon, sprinkled with black pepper and served with side of sour cream or ketchup.
Berry Bo Berry
Traditional waffle, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, peppers, onions, tomatoes, hash browns, sour cream, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Breakfast Slider
Egg, pepperjack cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon—all sandwiched between two traditional waffles and served with a side of maple syrup.
Chicken Dippers
Lightly breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken n' Waffles
Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.
Flying Pig
Bacon, sausage, egg, stuffed in a traditional waffle and served with choice of maple syrup or sausage gravy.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls waffled and topped with sweet icing.
Not-So-Plain Jane
Traditional waffle topped with whipped cream, your choice of fresh strawberries or chocolate chips, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Pig Dippers
Sausage wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of sausage gravy, maple syrup or mustard.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Sausage, egg, and cheese wrapped in a biscuit and served with a side of sausage gravy.
Spinach Feta Womelette
Eggs, spinach, feta, basil, onions, peppers, tomatoes and black pepper. Served with choice of salsa or sour cream.
wOmelette
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled with black pepper.