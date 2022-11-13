Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Just Love Coffee - Music Row

No reviews yet

1528 Demonbreun Street

Nashville, TN 37203

Breakfast Burrito
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Avocado Toast

Beverages

Coco Loco

$5.70

Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!

Toffee Coffee

$5.70

A delectable combination of toffee nut, caramel, and dark chocolate. Your sweet tooth will thank you.

Cha-Cha

$5.70

Smooth dark chocolate touched with just enough hazelnut and amaretto to get your Cha-Cha on.

White Chocolate Tiramisu

$5.70

Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.

House Coffee

$3.50
Pour Over/Hand Brew

$4.95
Caramel Latte

$5.45

Espresso, caramel sauce, steamed milk.

Mocha

$5.45

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.45

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

Vanilla Latte

$5.45

Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.

Latte

$4.95

Espresso and steamed milk.

Americano

$3.95

Espresso and hot water.

Breve

$5.45

Espresso and steamed half & half.

Café Au Lait

$4.75

House coffee and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.95

Espresso and thicker milk foam. *Due to the fragile nature of milk foam, this item is not recommended for delivery.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.45

A delicious combination of rich espresso and milk, paired with sweet vanilla and caramel drizzle. This twist on a modern favorite will not disappoint.

Chai

$5.25

Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.

Cortado

$3.95

Espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.

Double Shot

$3.75
Frappe

$5.95
Hot Chocolate

$4.50
Iced Cold Brew

$4.25
Iced Tea

$2.55
Irish Coffee

$4.95

House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.

Italian Soda

$4.50

Carbonated water and flavored syrup.

Loose-Leaf Tea

$4.95
Traditional Macchiato

$4.95

Double shot of espresso with 1 oz foamed milk.

Milk

$2.50
Nitro

$5.25Out of stock
Redeye

$4.75

House coffee and espresso.

Sweet Matcha

$4.95

Lemonades

Burnin' Love

$3.89

Mango, Dragonfruit, Habanero

Lemon-Jade

$3.89

Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Sparkling Water

Strawberry Dragon

$3.89

Strawberry, Mango, Dragonfruit

Riptide

$3.89

Blue Curacao, Coconut, Sparkling Water

Spicy Strawberry

$3.89

Strawberry, Habanero

Strawberry Cloud

$3.89

Strawberry, Vanilla, Coconut Milk

Watermelon Crawl

$3.89

Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Watermelon

Lemonade

$3.89

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Avocado spread on waffled sourdough bread served with cucumber, tomato, feta, and dusted with oregano.

Bacon Tater

$9.95

Hash brown waffle, cheddar cheese, and bacon, sprinkled with black pepper and served with side of sour cream or ketchup.

Berry Bo Berry

$10.95

Traditional waffle, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, peppers, onions, tomatoes, hash browns, sour cream, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Breakfast Slider

$9.95

Egg, pepperjack cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon—all sandwiched between two traditional waffles and served with a side of maple syrup.

Chicken Dippers

$7.95

Lightly breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken n' Waffles

$12.95

Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.

Flying Pig

$10.95

Bacon, sausage, egg, stuffed in a traditional waffle and served with choice of maple syrup or sausage gravy.

Nanna's Cinn Rolls

$5.00

Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls waffled and topped with sweet icing.

Not-So-Plain Jane

$8.95

Traditional waffle topped with whipped cream, your choice of fresh strawberries or chocolate chips, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Pig Dippers

$8.95

Sausage wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of sausage gravy, maple syrup or mustard.

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$8.95

Sausage, egg, and cheese wrapped in a biscuit and served with a side of sausage gravy.

Spinach Feta Womelette

$11.95

Eggs, spinach, feta, basil, onions, peppers, tomatoes and black pepper. Served with choice of salsa or sour cream.

wOmelette

$10.95

Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled with black pepper.

Platters

Rise to Shine w/ BACON

$11.99
Rise to Shine w/ HAM

$11.99
Rise to Shine w/ SAUSAGE

$11.99
Big Love Platter

$12.99

Lunch

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.95
BLT

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread, served with chips, pickle spear, and a side of sun-dried jalapeño mayo.