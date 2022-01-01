Restaurant header imageView gallery

Just Love Coffee - Fountains at Gateway

review star

No reviews yet

1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Order Again

Popular Items

White Chocolate Tiramisu
Frappe
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Beverages

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$4.75

Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!

Toffee Coffee

Toffee Coffee

$4.75

A delectable combination of toffee nut, caramel, and dark chocolate. Your sweet tooth will thank you.

Cha-Cha

Cha-Cha

$4.75

Smooth dark chocolate touched with just enough hazelnut and amaretto to get your Cha-Cha on.

White Chocolate Tiramisu

White Chocolate Tiramisu

$4.75

Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.50
Pour Over/Hand Brew

Pour Over/Hand Brew

$4.55
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$4.75

Espresso, caramel sauce, steamed milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$4.25

Espresso and steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$2.75

Espresso and hot water.

Breve

Breve

$4.75

Espresso and steamed half & half.

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$3.65

House coffee and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso and thicker milk foam. *Due to the fragile nature of milk foam, this item is not recommended for delivery.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

A delicious combination of rich espresso and milk, paired with sweet vanilla and caramel drizzle. This twist on a modern favorite will not disappoint.

Chai

Chai

$4.55

Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.

Double Shot

Double Shot

$2.50
Frappe

Frappe

$5.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.55
Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$3.65
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.95
Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$4.75

House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.25

Carbonated water and flavored syrup.

Loose-Leaf Tea

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.75
Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.25

Double shot of espresso with 1 oz foamed milk.

Milk

Milk

$2.25
Nitro

Nitro

$3.85
Redeye

Redeye

$4.65

House coffee and espresso.

Sweet Matcha

Sweet Matcha

$4.85

Lemonades

Burnin' Love

Burnin' Love

$3.89

Mango, Dragonfruit, Habanero

Lemon-Jade

Lemon-Jade

$3.89

Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Sparkling Water

Strawberry Dragon

Strawberry Dragon

$3.89

Strawberry, Mango, Dragonfruit

Riptide

Riptide

$3.89

Blue Curacao, Coconut, Sparkling Water

Spicy Strawberry

Spicy Strawberry

$3.89

Strawberry, Habanero

Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud

$3.89

Strawberry, Vanilla, Coconut Milk

Watermelon Crawl

Watermelon Crawl

$3.89

Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Watermelon

Lemonade

$3.89

Local Drinks

The Lebowski

$4.75Out of stock

Golden Tea Latte

$4.85Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$1.95

The Yeti Delight

$4.55

Fall-elujah

$4.45

The Salty Snowman

$4.45

Lo-Fi Latte

$4.55

Neapolitan Latte

$4.55

La Vie en Rose

$2.95

Luigi Latte

$4.55

Strawberry Milk Matcha

$5.30

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.45

Smoothie

$5.50

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Avocado spread on waffled sourdough bread served with cucumber, tomato, feta, and dusted with oregano.

Bacon Tater

Bacon Tater

$9.95

Hash brown waffle, cheddar cheese, and bacon, sprinkled with black pepper and served with side of sour cream or ketchup.

Berry Bo Berry

Berry Bo Berry

$9.25

Traditional waffle, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, peppers, onions, tomatoes, hash browns, sour cream, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Breakfast Slider

Breakfast Slider

$6.95

Egg, pepperjack cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon—all sandwiched between two traditional waffles and served with a side of maple syrup.

Chicken Dippers

Chicken Dippers

$9.50

Lightly breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken n' Waffles

Chicken n' Waffles

$9.95

Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.

Flying Pig

Flying Pig

$9.95

Bacon, sausage, egg, stuffed in a traditional waffle and served with choice of maple syrup or sausage gravy.

Nanna's Cinn Rolls

Nanna's Cinn Rolls

$4.50

Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls waffled and topped with sweet icing.

Not-So-Plain Jane

Not-So-Plain Jane

$8.25

Traditional waffle topped with whipped cream, your choice of fresh strawberries or chocolate chips, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Pig Dippers

Pig Dippers

$8.50

Sausage wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of sausage gravy, maple syrup or mustard.

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.95

Sausage, egg, and cheese wrapped in a biscuit and served with a side of sausage gravy.

Spinach Feta Womelette

Spinach Feta Womelette

$9.95

Eggs, spinach, feta, basil, onions, peppers, tomatoes and black pepper. Served with choice of salsa or sour cream.

wOmelette

wOmelette

$9.95

Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled with black pepper.

Platters

Rise to Shine w/ BACON

Rise to Shine w/ BACON

$11.99Out of stock
Rise to Shine w/ HAM

Rise to Shine w/ HAM

$11.99Out of stock
Rise to Shine w/ SAUSAGE

Rise to Shine w/ SAUSAGE

$11.99Out of stock
Big Love Platter

Big Love Platter

$12.99Out of stock

Lunch

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.95Out of stock
BLT

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread, served with chips, pickle spear, and a side of sun-dried jalapeño mayo.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons served on a bed of romaine lettuce and drizzled with a creamy caesar dressing.

Chicken Croissant

Chicken Croissant

$8.95Out of stock
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Diced chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and jalapeno waffled in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$9.95

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, provolone, lettuce, and tomato, on toasted sourdough bread, served with chips, pickle spear, and a side of sun-dried jalapeño mayo.

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.95

3 cheeses on sourdough bread, served with chips and pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato, flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and your choice of dipping sauce.

Grilled Italian Caprese

Grilled Italian Caprese

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese, basil, pepper jack cheese, and sliced tomato served on sourdough with a side of balsamic vinaigrette, chips, and pickle spear.

Jive Turkey Wrap

Jive Turkey Wrap

$9.95

Flour tortilla, turkey, bacon, provolone, spinach, and creamy pepper jelly spread, served with chips and pickle spear.

Pizza Calzone

Pizza Calzone

$9.25Out of stock

Waffled pizza dough stuffed with pepper jack and mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon. Topped with Parmesan and oregano, served with a side of marinara sauce.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$9.95

White grain quinoa with pico de gallo, black beans, corn, and cherry tomatoes served on a bed of spinach with a side of balsamic vinaigrette and pita chips.

Quinoa Wrap

Quinoa Wrap

$9.95

Spinach tortilla with hummus, cucumber, banana peppers, green bell peppers, quinoa black bean salad mix and spinach, served with a side of fresh-cut fruit.

Roast Beef & Cheddar

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$9.95

Roast beef and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread, served with a side of sun-dried jalapeno mayo, chips, and pickle spear.

Soup

Soup

$4.25
Spinach Strawberry Salad

Spinach Strawberry Salad

$9.95

Bed of spinach topped with feta cheese, strawberries, dried cranberries, and slivered almonds, grape tomatoes, served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$8.50Out of stock

Waffled pizza dough stuffed with pepper jack and mozzarella, onions, banana and bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach and topped with Parmesan and oregano. Served with a side of marinara.

Local Food

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Banana Peanut Butter Toast

$5.95

Breakfast BLT Bagel

$7.95

Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Spinach, Whipped Cream cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.95Out of stock

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$7.50

Egg White Womelette

$8.95

Egg white womelette with grape tomatoes, onions, and jalepenos topped with avocado, cilantro, and feta cheese

Everything Hammie

$9.95

Sides

Avocado Side

Avocado Side

$2.25
Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$3.25
Chicken Tender Side

Chicken Tender Side

$3.25
Chips Side

Chips Side

$1.65
Egg Side

Egg Side

$2.50
Fruit Side

Fruit Side

$4.94

Grilled Chicken Side

$3.25
Sausage Side

Sausage Side

$3.25

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Side Baked Beans

$2.99

Side Cheese Grits

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Jalapeno Mayo

$1.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.50
Tater Cakes

Tater Cakes

$3.25

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle

Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle

$8.25

Cookie stuffed waffle and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Fruity Pebbles & Cream

Fruity Pebbles & Cream

$8.25

Fruity Pebble stuffed waffle and vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles.

Stuffed Nutella

Stuffed Nutella

$8.25

Traditional waffle, Nutella spread, whip cream, strawberries, and Nutella drizzle.

Kids Menu

Biscuit Builder

$4.99

1 Biscuit, scrambled eggs, side of sausage, grape jelly.

Piggy Dips

Piggy Dips

$5.50

2 Pig Dippers, scrambled eggs, choice or syrup or grape jelly.

Mom's Breakfast

Mom's Breakfast

$5.50

Scrambled eggs, sausage (or bacon), toast (or biscuit) with grape jelly or syrup.

Wakey-Waffle

Wakey-Waffle

$5.50

Half waffle, side of sausage, served with syrup.

Cheesy Quesadilla

Cheesy Quesadilla

$5.50

Half cheesy quesadilla with chips or fruit.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.50

2 Chicken Tenders served with ranch and chips or fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Half grilled cheese sandwich served with chips or fruit.

Kids Peanut Butter Jelly

Kids Peanut Butter Jelly

$5.50

Half PB&J sandwich served with chips or fruit.

Grab N Go Drink

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice 10 oz. Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Bai Antioxident Infusion

$2.95

BodyArmour

$2.95

Coke Can

$2.50
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Honest Kids Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Honest Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Hubert’s

$2.95Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice 10 oz. Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.00

Sprite Can

$2.50Out of stock
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Coffee Beans

African Skies-Retail

African Skies-Retail

$14.95

Notes of apricot and dark chocolate create a flavor gradient that is as beautiful in the mouth as the gold and blue hues painted on an African horizon. It is of no wonder that this coffee remains our signature blend.

Cause Coffee-Retail

Cause Coffee-Retail

$14.95

We 'just love' the mission of AutismETC and are excited to offer The Puzzle Piece Blend to raise awareness of autism while supporting their therapy centers. This hand-roasted coffee brings together citrus and chocolate notes with a bright acidity. For each bag purchased, we will donate $5 to AutismETC to help them 'bring the pieces together.

Columbian - Retail

$14.95
Costa Rican-Retail

Costa Rican-Retail

$14.95

This coffee is pleasing to all the senses, making it an excellent anytime coffee. Full bodied, slightly sweet, and pleasant aftertaste, it’s perfect for waking up, or to sip and enjoy with dessert.

Decaf Sidamo-Retail

Decaf Sidamo-Retail

$14.95

Light body with floral notes in the cup. A delicate acidity and clean finish.

Hello Sunshine-Retail

Hello Sunshine-Retail

$14.95

What’s the best blend for a perfect morning cup? Look no further. This medium roasted blend is a smooth and mild cup that is the perfect way to get you going in the mornings.

Honduran-Retail

Honduran-Retail

$13.95

Born on the Sierra de La Botija Mountains near San Marcos de Colon in southern Honduras, this delicious coffee is a medium roast with a bright acidity. It presents a dominate milk chocolate note coupled with sweet citrus in the cup.

Sidamo-Retail

Sidamo-Retail

$14.95

Roasted medium, this coffee is clean and smooth with strong overtones of blueberries and a hint of cherries. This complex, flavorful coffee will resonate across the entire palette. Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (OCFCU) is a small farmers owned cooperative union which have members from all coffee growing region in Oromia regional state. OCFCU was established in 1999 to facilitate the direct export of coffee produced by small farmers organized in cooperatives. OCFCU works exclusively in Oromia Regional State, which accounts for 65 percent of the country’s total coffee growing land.

Sumatra-Retail

Sumatra-Retail

$14.95

Fall in love with the full body and sweet aroma of this awesome Sumatra. It boasts a low acidity and citrus and floral qualities.

Total Eclipse-Retail

Total Eclipse-Retail

$14.95

A full body with crisp notes of lemon berries and dark chocolate with a balanced acidity.

Yirgacheffe Natural-Retail

Yirgacheffe Natural-Retail

$14.95

This light roast comes to us from the Gedeo Zone and has a juicy, bold notes with hints of lime, raspberry, and lemon in the cup. It's acidity is bright with a clean finish.

Yirgacheffe Washed-Retail

Yirgacheffe Washed-Retail

$14.95

Ours delivers a bright acidity and citrus flavor with a medium body and floral and spicy notes. Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (OCFCU) is a small farmers owned cooperative union which have members from all coffee growing region in Oromia regional state. OCFCU was established in 1999 to facilitate the direct export of coffee produced by small farmers organized in cooperatives. OCFCU works exclusively in Oromia Regional State, which accounts for 65 percent of the country’s total coffee growing land.

Single Serve Cups-Retail

Single Serve Cups-Retail

$11.95

These cups work great in brewers that accept *K-Cup® packs. *K-Cup® is a registered trademark of Keurig Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. Just Love Coffee Roasters and our brands are not affiliated with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. or Keurig Inc.

I Love My Mom-Retail

I Love My Mom-Retail

$14.95

Moms, like coffee, warm the body and soul in ways uniquely their own. This medium body coffee has notes of blueberry in the aroma and taste with a clean finish.

I Love My Mom Decaf-Retail

I Love My Mom Decaf-Retail

$14.95

Moms, like coffee, warm the body and soul in ways uniquely their own. This medium body coffee has notes of blueberry in the aroma and taste with a clean finish.

Father's Day Blend-Retail

Father's Day Blend-Retail

$14.95
African Skies - 2lb

African Skies - 2lb

$28.00

Notes of apricot and dark chocolate create a flavor gradient that is as beautiful in the mouth as the gold and blue hues painted on an African horizon. It is of no wonder that this coffee remains our signature blend.

Hello Sunshine - 2 lb

Hello Sunshine - 2 lb

$28.00

What’s the best blend for a perfect morning cup? Look no further. This medium roasted blend is a smooth and mild cup that is the perfect way to get you going in the mornings.

Rwandan - 2lb

Rwandan - 2lb

$28.00

This wonderfully light-roasted coffee has the Eastern African berry tones with a sweet fragrance of raisin and cocoa along with lively, green grape acidity and a clean finish.

Total Eclipse - 2lb

Total Eclipse - 2lb

$28.00

A full body with crisp notes of lemon berries and dark chocolate with a balanced acidity.

Yirgacheffe Washed - 2lb

Yirgacheffe Washed - 2lb

$28.00

Ours delivers a bright acidity and citrus flavor with a medium body and floral and spicy notes. Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (OCFCU) is a small farmers owned cooperative union which have members from all coffee growing region in Oromia regional state. OCFCU was established in 1999 to facilitate the direct export of coffee produced by small farmers organized in cooperatives. OCFCU works exclusively in Oromia Regional State, which accounts for 65 percent of the country’s total coffee growing land.

All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

Gallery
Just Love Coffee image
Just Love Coffee image
Just Love Coffee image
Just Love Coffee image

