Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Just Love Coffee Tomball

No reviews yet

13727 Sunset Canyon Drive Ste 400

Tomball, TX 77377

Beverages

Coco Loco

$4.95

Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!

Toffee Coffee

$4.95

A delectable combination of toffee nut, caramel, and dark chocolate. Your sweet tooth will thank you.

Cha-Cha

$4.95

Smooth dark chocolate touched with just enough hazelnut and amaretto to get your Cha-Cha on.

White Chocolate Tiramisu

$4.95

Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.

House Coffee

$2.50
Pour Over/Hand Brew

$4.95
Caramel Latte

$4.55

Espresso, caramel sauce, steamed milk.

Mocha

$4.55

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.55

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

Vanilla Latte

$4.55

Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.

Latte

$3.95

Espresso and steamed milk.

Americano

$2.95

Espresso and hot water.

Breve

$4.55

Espresso and steamed half & half.

Café Au Lait

$3.95

House coffee and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.95

Espresso and thicker milk foam. *Due to the fragile nature of milk foam, this item is not recommended for delivery.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.55

A delicious combination of rich espresso and milk, paired with sweet vanilla and caramel drizzle. This twist on a modern favorite will not disappoint.

Chai

$4.35

Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.

Double Shot

$2.50
Frappe

$5.50