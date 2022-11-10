Just Pizza: Colvin 2225 Colvin Blvd
2225 Colvin Blvd
Tonawanda, NY 14150
Super Saver 1
Super Saver 2
Super Saver 3
Super Saver 4
Super Saver 5
Traditional Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
LG Cheese + 1 Topping
LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings
LG NY Style Cheese
LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping
LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings
Medium Cheese
MED NY Style Cheese
MED Cheese + 1 Topping
MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping
MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings
MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings
Sheet Cheese
Sheet Cheese + 1 Topping
Sheet Cheese + 2 Half Toppings
Red Sauce Pizza
LG Basil Red
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
LG Deluxe Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
LG Hawaiian
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
LG Laura's Old-Fashioned
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
LG Old Italian Sauce Pie
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
LG Parmesan Pizza
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
LG Hollywood
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
LG Taco
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
LG Holiday
LG Veggie
LG Works
LG Lasagna
MED Basil Red
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
MED Deluxe Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
MED Hawaiian
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
MED Laura's Old-Fashioned
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
MED Old Italian Sauce Pie
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
MED Parmesan Pizza
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
MED Hollywood
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
MED Veggie
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
MED Taco
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
MED Works
MED Lasagna
SHEET Basil Red
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
SHEET Deluxe Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
SHEET Hawaiian
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
SHEET Hollywood
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
SHEET Laura's
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
SHEET Old Italian Sauce
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
SHEET Parmigiana
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
SHEET Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
SHEET Works
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
The Works Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
Veggie Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
White Pizza
LG 3-Cheese Steak
LG Bacon Egg & Cheese
LG BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc
LG Breakfast Western
LG Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot
LG Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
LG Chicken Finger Zinger
LG Deluxe Greek
LG Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
LG In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
LG Italian Veggie
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
LG Jamaican Jerk
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
LG Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
LG Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
LG Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
LG Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
LG Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
THLG Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
MED 3-Cheese Steak
MED Bacon Egg & Cheese
MED BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)
MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc
MED Breakfast Western
MED Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
MED Chick Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
MED Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
MED Chicken Finger Zinger
MED Chicken Pesto
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
MED Deluxe Greek
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
MED Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
MED Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
MED In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
MED Italian Veggie
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
MED Jamaican Jerk
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
MED Low Cal Chicken
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
MED Low Cal Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
MED Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
MED Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
MED Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
MED Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
MED Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
THMD Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
SHEET 3-Cheese Steak
SHEET Bacon Egg & Cheese
SHEET BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
SHEET Breakfast Cheddar & Brocc
SHEET Breakfast Western
SHEET Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Jumbo or Hot
SHEET Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
SHEET Chicken Pesto
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
SHEET Chicken Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
SHEET Deluxe Greek
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
SHEET Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
SHEET Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
SHEET In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
SHEET Italian Veggie
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
SHEET Jamaican Jerk
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
SHEET Low Cal Chicken
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
SHEET Low Cal Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
SHEET Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
SHEET Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
SHEET Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
SHEET Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
SHEET Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Jumbo Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Jumbo Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
SHEET Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
SHEET Chicken Finger Zinger
GF 3 Cheese Steak
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
GF Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
GF Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
GF Deluxe Greek
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
GF Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
GF Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
GF Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
GF Chicken Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
GF Chicken Pesto
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
GF BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
GF Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
GF Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
GF Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
GF Italian Veggie
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
GF Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
GF Low Cal Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
GF Low Cal Chicken
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
GF Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
GF In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
GF Jamaican Jerk
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
GF Bacon Egg & Cheese
GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc
GF Breakfast Western
Wings & Fingers
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
DINE IN, TAKE-OUT & DELIVERY! PICK UP IN STORE OR DRIVE THRU!
2225 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
