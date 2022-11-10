A map showing the location of Just Pizza: Colvin 2225 Colvin BlvdView gallery
Pizza

Just Pizza: Colvin 2225 Colvin Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2225 Colvin Blvd

Tonawanda, NY 14150

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese + 1 Topping
MED Cheese + 1 Topping
Single Wing

Super Saver 1

2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza

Super Saver 1

$39.55

Super Saver 2

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Double Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)

Super Saver 2

$45.95

Super Saver 3

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)

Super Saver 3

$80.95

Super Saver 4

Jumbo Sheet Pizza or 2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)

Super Saver 4 with Sheet

$98.50Out of stock

Super Saver 4 with 2 Larges

$98.50

Super Saver 5

Medium Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Single Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)

Super Saver 5

$29.95

Traditional Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$19.35

LG Cheese + 1 Topping

$22.50

LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$22.50

LG NY Style Cheese

$19.35

LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$22.50

LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$22.50

Medium Cheese

$16.75

MED NY Style Cheese

$16.75

MED Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.00

MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.00

MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$19.00

MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$19.00

Sheet Cheese

$37.50

Sheet Cheese + 1 Topping

$39.50

Sheet Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$39.50

Red Sauce Pizza

LG Basil Red

$23.90

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

LG Deluxe Veggie

$26.90

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

LG Hawaiian

$23.30

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

LG Laura's Old-Fashioned

$23.90

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

LG Old Italian Sauce Pie

$22.50

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

LG Parmesan Pizza

$25.10

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

LG Hollywood

$28.75

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

LG Taco

$25.75

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

LG Holiday

$25.45

LG Veggie

$25.80

LG Works

$28.05

LG Lasagna

$26.10

MED Basil Red

$18.70

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

MED Deluxe Veggie

$20.85

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

MED Hawaiian

$18.75

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

MED Laura's Old-Fashioned

$18.75

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

MED Old Italian Sauce Pie

$17.70

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

MED Parmesan Pizza

$19.75

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

MED Hollywood

$21.10

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

MED Veggie

$19.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

MED Taco

$20.25

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

MED Works

$20.80

MED Lasagna

$20.55

SHEET Basil Red

$37.70

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

SHEET Deluxe Veggie

$41.75

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

SHEET Hawaiian

$37.90

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

SHEET Hollywood

$49.10

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

SHEET Laura's

$37.90

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

SHEET Old Italian Sauce

$35.90

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

SHEET Parmigiana

$42.40

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

SHEET Veggie

$39.80

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

SHEET Works

$46.30

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

The Works Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

White Pizza

LG 3-Cheese Steak

$25.95

LG Bacon Egg & Cheese

$24.65

LG BBQ Chicken

$25.60

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$24.65

LG Breakfast Western

$24.65

LG Buffalo Chicken

$24.10

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot

LG Chicken Club

$25.80

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

LG Chicken Finger Zinger

$27.90

LG Deluxe Greek

$26.10

LG Greek

$24.85

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

LG In The Grass

$25.60

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

LG Italian Veggie

$24.20

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

LG Jamaican Jerk

$25.40

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Margherita

$23.85

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

LG Old Italian White

$23.85

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

LG Spinach Popeye

$25.05

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

LG Stinger

$27.90

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Stuffed HP

$23.85

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

THLG Sicilian White

$25.80

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

MED 3-Cheese Steak

$19.95

MED Bacon Egg & Cheese

$18.60

MED BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)

MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$18.60

MED Breakfast Western

$18.60

MED Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

MED Chick Ched & Brocc

$18.70

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Chicken Club

$19.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

MED Chicken Finger Zinger

$18.95

MED Chicken Pesto

$19.25

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Deluxe Greek

$20.50

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

MED Eggplant White

$18.45

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

MED Greek

$19.70

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

MED In The Grass

$20.05

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

MED Italian Veggie

$18.95

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

MED Jamaican Jerk

$19.35

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Low Cal Chicken

$18.95

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

MED Low Cal Veggie

$18.20

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

MED Margherita

$18.20

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

MED Old Italian White

$18.00

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

MED Spinach Popeye

$19.25

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

MED Stinger

$21.95

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Stuffed HP

$19.95

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

THMD Sicilian White

$19.15

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

SHEET 3-Cheese Steak

$43.00

SHEET Bacon Egg & Cheese

$39.50

SHEET BBQ Chicken

$41.40

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

SHEET Breakfast Cheddar & Brocc

$39.50

SHEET Breakfast Western

$39.50

SHEET Buffalo Chicken

$40.90

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Jumbo or Hot

SHEET Chicken Club

$43.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

SHEET Chicken Pesto

$41.00

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Chicken Ched & Brocc

$41.00

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

SHEET Deluxe Greek

$43.45

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

SHEET Eggplant White

$39.00

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

SHEET Greek

$40.90

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

SHEET In The Grass

$43.40

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

SHEET Italian Veggie

$40.00

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

SHEET Jamaican Jerk

$43.00

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

SHEET Low Cal Chicken

$40.40

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Low Cal Veggie

$38.40

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

SHEET Margherita

$37.90

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

SHEET Old Italian White

$35.90

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

SHEET Sicilian White

$41.00

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

SHEET Spinach Popeye

$42.40

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

SHEET Stinger

$47.50

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Jumbo Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Jumbo Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Stuffed HP

$42.00

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

SHEET Chicken Finger Zinger

$39.40

GF 3 Cheese Steak

$17.00

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Old Italian White

$17.00

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

GF Greek

$17.00

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

GF Deluxe Greek

$17.00

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

GF Eggplant White

$17.00

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

GF Stuffed HP

$17.00

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

GF Chicken Club

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

GF Chicken Ched & Brocc

$17.00

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

GF Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

GF BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

GF Stinger

$17.00

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

GF Margherita

$17.00

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

GF Italian Veggie

$17.00

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

GF Sicilian White

$17.00

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

GF Low Cal Veggie

$17.00

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

GF Low Cal Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

GF Spinach Popeye

$17.00

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

GF In The Grass

$17.00

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

GF Jamaican Jerk

$17.00

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Bacon Egg & Cheese

$17.00

GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$17.00

GF Breakfast Western

$17.00

Wings & Fingers

Fish Fry

$16.50

Single Wing

$15.95

Double Wing

$27.95

Triple Wing

$38.95

Bucket Wing

$60.95

Mega Bucket

$117.45

Single Wing Pit

$16.95

Double Wing Pit

$28.95

Triple Pit

$40.95

Bucket Pit

$63.95

Mega Bucket Pit

$121.45

Single Chicken Finger

$14.95

Double Chicken Finger

$23.95

Sides

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.95

Extra Coleslaw

$0.95

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Peppers

$0.85

Side of Celery

$1.00

Drinks

20 oz Drink

$2.00

2 Liter Bottle

$3.20
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DINE IN, TAKE-OUT & DELIVERY! PICK UP IN STORE OR DRIVE THRU!

Location

2225 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
