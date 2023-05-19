3131 Transit Rd. Elma 3131 Transit Rd. Elma Just Pizza Wing co
No reviews yet
3131 Transit Road
Niagara Produce
Elma, NY 14059
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Combos
Combo # 1 2 Large
2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizzas
Combo # 2__ Large & 20
Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 20 Wings (from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)
Combo # 3___Large & 50
Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)
Combo # 4 (Sheet) and Bucket
Jumbo Sheet Pizza & 1 Topping Pizza & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)
Combo # 4 (2 Larges) and Bucket
2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizzas & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)
Combo # 5 (Med and 10)
Medium Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 10 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)
Wing It Wednesday(10)
Wing It Wednesday(20)
Main Menu
Traditional Pizza
Large Cheese
LG NY Style Cheese
LG Cheese + 1 Topping
LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping
LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings
LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings
Medium Cheese
MED NY Style Cheese
MED Cheese + 1 Topping
MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping
MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings
MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings
12" Gluten Free Cheese
12" Gluten Free Cheese + 1 Topping
12" Gluten Free Cheese + 2 Half Toppings
Red Sauce Pizza
LG Basil Red
Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese, topped with fresh basil.
LG Deluxe Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
LG Hawaiian
Mozzarella cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
LG Laura's
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
LG Old Italian Sauce
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
LG Parm Pizza
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & choice of Chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
LG Taco
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza gets choice of Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
LG Hollywood
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
LG Works
Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
LG Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
MED Basil Red
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
MED Deluxe Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
MED Hawaiian
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
MED Laura's
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
MED Old Italian Sauce
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
MED Parm Pizza
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
MED Taco Pizza
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
MED Hollywood
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
MED Works
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
MED Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
Cheddar & Broccoli Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
Holiday Pizza Gluten Free
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
Lasagna Pizza Gluten Free
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
Royal Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion
Taco Pizza Gluten Free
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
The Works Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
Veggie Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
White Pizza
LG 3 Cheese Steak
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite mushroom, onion & choice of hot or sweet peppers.
LG Bacon Egg & Cheese
White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, bacon and cheddar.
LG BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
LG Breakfast Western
White dough topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onions, mozzarella, ham and cheddar.
LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc
White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.
LG Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot
LG Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
LG Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
LG In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
LG Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
LG Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
LG Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
LG Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
LG Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
LG Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
MED World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite Mushroom and Onions & choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers.
MED Bacon Egg & Cheese
White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.
MED BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)
MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc
White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.
MED Breakfast Western
White dough topped with egg, sweet pepper, light onions, ham, mozzarella and light cheddar.
MED Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
MED Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
MED Chicken Pesto
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
MED Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
MED In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
MED Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
MED Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
MED Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
MED Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
MED Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
MED Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
GF World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
GF Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
GF Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
GF Deluxe Greek
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
GF Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
GF Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
GF Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
GF Chicken Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
GF Chicken Pesto
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
GF BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
GF Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
GF Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
GF Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
GF Italian Veggie
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
GF Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
GF Low Cal Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
GF Low Cal Chicken
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
GF Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
GF In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
GF Jamaican Jerk
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
GF Bacon Egg & Cheese
Gluten free shell topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.
GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc
Gluten free shell topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.
GF Breakfast Western
Gluten free shell topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onions, ham, mozzarella and cheddar.
Wings & Fingers
Single Wing
(10) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Double Wing
(20) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Triple Wing
(30) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Bucket Wing
(50) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 3 blue cheese and side of celery.
Mega Bucket
(100) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 8 sides of blue cheese and a side of celery.
Single Wing Pit
(10) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Double Wing Pit
(20) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Triple Pit
(30) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Bucket Pit
(50) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 3 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Mega Bucket Pit
Single Chicken Finger
6 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.
Double Chicken Finger
12 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.
Cold Subs
Assorted Sub (whole)
Ham, Capicola & Salami on a toasted roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
B.L.T. Sub (whole)
Bacon, lettuce, tomato served on a toasted roll, with white American cheese.
Capicola Sub (whole)
Italian Capicola served with lettuce, tomato, onion, white American cheese on a toasted roll.
Cheese Sub (whole)
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Ham Sub (whole)
Sahlens ham served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Ham & Salami Sub (whole)
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Roast Beef Sub (whole)
USDA Top Round served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Salami Sub (whole)
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Tuna Sub (whole)
our fresh Tuna served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Turkey Sub (whole)
our smoked Turkey breast served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Turkey & Ham Sub (whole)
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Turkey & Bacon Sub (whole)
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Turkey & Roast Beef Sub (whole)
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Turkey Club Sub (whole)
Turkey, Ham & Bacon served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
Veggie Sub (whole)
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms & artichoke hearts served on a toasted roll.
Hot Subs
3 Cheese Steak Sub (whole)
Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese
Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (whole)
Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
Baked Roast Beef Sub (whole)
USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella
Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
Chick Finger Sub (whole)
Sausage & Cheese Sub (whole)
Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage
Sausage Royal Sub (whole)
Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami
Steak & Cheese sub (whole)
Super Steak Sub (whole)
Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese
3 Cheese Steak Sub (mini)
Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese
Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (mini)
Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
Baked Roast Beef Sub (mini)
USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella
Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
Chick Finger Sub (mini)
Sausage & Cheese Sub (mini)
Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage
Sausage Royal Sub (mini)
Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami
Steak & Cheese Sub (mini)
Super Steak Sub (mini)
Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese
Specialty Subs
Chicken in Grass Sub (whole)
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub (whole)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (whole)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Just Pizza Sub (whole)
Baked with mozzarella & 1 topping
Meatball Parmigiana Sub (whole)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Pepperoni, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)
Margherita pepperoni, fried, folded with eggs and melted cheese
Peppers, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)
Eggs, folded with fresh sweet or hot pepers and melted cheese
Sausage in the Grass Sub (whole)
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
Sausage Parmigiana Sub (whole)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Sicilian Sub (whole)
Sausage, romano cheese, tomato, onion, olive oil, sweet peppers, Mozzarella & Italian seasoning with a hint of Fontinelle
Steak in the Grass Sub (whole)
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub (whole)
Tacos
Beef Taco
Our spicy taco meat, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a soft tortilla shell.
Chicken Taco
diced chicken breast, fried sweet peppers and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Steak Taco
tender sirloin steak, fried sweet peppers and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Veggie Taco
Lettuce, tomato, fried sweet peppers, onions & cheese
Tuna Taco
tuna, lettuce, tomato and cheese, seasoned with hot sauce or italian dressing
Salads
Chef Salad (small)
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
Greek Salad (small)
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Caesar Salad (small)
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
Justipasto (small)
Iceburg lettuce, romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, provolone, cheddar, ham, salami, cappocola, pepperoni, pepperoncini, chi-chi beans, black and green olives and artichoke hearts
Appetizers
French Fries
Cajun Fries
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with cheddar cheese and crumbly bacon with a side of sour cream
Taco Fries
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, sour cream
Onion Rings
Fried Ravioli (8)
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites (12)
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
With a side of sauce
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz
Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz & Tomato
Mediterranean Bread
Melted mozzarella, tomato and anchovy
Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
Fried Mushrooms (15)
With a side of Bleu cheese or ranch