COMBOS

Combo # 1 Two Large Pizzas

2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza

Combo # 1, (2 Large)

$42.95

Combo # 2 { Large Pizza & 20 Wings

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Double Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.25)

Combo # 2 (large & 20 wings )

$45.95

Combo #3 { Large Pizza & 50 Wings }

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.25)

Combo # 3 { Large Pizza & 50 Wings }

$80.95

Combo #4 {Sheet or 2 Large & 50 Wings }

Jumbo Sheet Pizza or 2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.25)

Combo #4 (Sheet)

$98.50

Combo #4 (2 Larges)

$98.50

Combo # 5 (Med & Single)

COMBO # 5 { Med Pizza & 10 Wings }

$30.75

Pizzas

Slices

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Cheese Pepperoni

$3.25

Slice Steak Hot Pep

$3.50

Slice Steak Sweet Pep

$3.50

Slice BFLO Chicken

$3.50

Slice Other ( please specify below)

$3.50

Slice Cheese, Peperoni, Green Olives

$3.50

Slice Cheese, Peperoni, Black Olives

$3.50

Traditional Large

Large Cheese

$20.35

LG NY Style Cheese

$20.35

LG Cheese + 1 Topping

$23.50

LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$23.50

LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$23.50

LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$23.50

Traditional Medium

Medium Cheese

$17.50

MED NY Style Cheese

$17.50

MED Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.75

MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.75

MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$19.75

MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$19.75

Traditional Sheet

Sheet Cheese

$40.50

Sheet Cheese + 1 Topping

$42.50

Sheet Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$42.50

Traditional Gluten Free

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 1 Topping

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$14.50

Red Speciality Large

LG Basil Red

$24.90

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

LG Ched & Brocc

$24.65

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

LG Deluxe Veggie

$27.90

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

LG Hawaiian

$24.30

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

LG Holiday

$26.45

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Hollywood

$29.75

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

LG Lasagna

$27.10

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

LG Laura's

$24.90

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

LG Old Italian Sauce

$25.50

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

LG Parm Pizza

$26.10

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

LG Royal

$27.05

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

LG Taco

$26.75

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

LG Veggie

$26.80

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

LG Works

$29.05

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Red Speciality Medium

MED Basil Red

$19.95

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

MED Ched & Brocc

$19.45

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Deluxe Veggie

$21.85

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

MED Hawaiian

$19.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

MED Holiday

$20.50

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Hollywood

$22.10

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

MED Lasagna

$21.55

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

MED Laura's

$19.95

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

MED Old Italian Sauce

$18.70

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

MED Parm Pizza

$20.75

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

MED Royal

$20.70

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

MED Taco Pizza

$21.25

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

MED Veggie

$20.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

MED Works

$21.80

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Red Speciality Sheet

SHEET Basil Red

$42.95

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

SHEET Cheddar & Brocc

$41.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

SHEET Deluxe Veggie

$44.75

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

SHEET Hawaiian

$42.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

SHEET Holiday

$44.45

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

SHEET Hollywood

$53.95

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

SHEET Lasagna

$47.40

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

SHEET Laura's

$42.95

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

SHEET Old Italian Sauce

$39.95

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

SHEET Parmigiana

$45.40

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

SHEET Royal

$44.90

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

SHEET Taco

$46.70

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

SHEET Veggie

$42.80

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

SHEET Works

$49.30

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Red Speciality Gluten Free

Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Cheddar & Broccoli Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

Holiday Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

Lasagna Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

Royal Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

The Works Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

White Speciality Large

LG 3 Cheese

$26.95

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Bacon Egg & Cheese

$25.65

Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Mozzarella

LG BBQ Chicken

$26.60

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$25.65

Eggs, Light Onion, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella

LG Breakfast Western

$25.65

Eggs, Light Onion, Sweet Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, & Ham

LG Buffalo Chicken

$25.10

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot

LG Chick Ched & Brocc

$25.90

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

LG Chicken Club

$26.80

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

LG Chicken Pesto

$26.65

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Deluxe Greek

$27.10

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

LG Eggplant White

$24.40

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

LG Greek

$25.85

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

LG In The Grass

$26.60

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

LG Italian Veggie

$25.20

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

LG Jamaican Jerk

$26.40

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Low Cal Chicken

$25.80

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

LG Low Cal Veggie

$25.20

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

LG Margherita

$24.85

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

LG Old Italian White

$24.85

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

LG Sicilian White

$26.80

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

LG Spinach Popeye

$26.05

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

LG Stinger

$28.90

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Stuffed HP

$24.85

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

LG Zinger

$26.10

White Speciality Medium

Med Sauce, Med Chicken Fingers, Sub Cheese, & Mozzarella

MED 3 Cheese

$20.95

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Bacon Egg & Cheese

$19.95

Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Mozzarella

MED BBQ Chicken

$20.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)

MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$19.95

Eggs, Light Onion, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella

MED Breakfast Western

$19.95

Eggs, Light Onion, Sweet Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, & Ham

MED Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

MED Chick Ched & Brocc

$19.70

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Chicken Club

$20.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

MED Chicken Pesto

$20.25

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Deluxe Greek

$21.50

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

MED Eggplant White

$19.45

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

MED Greek

$20.70

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

MED In The Grass

$21.05

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

MED Italian Veggie

$19.95

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

MED Jamaican Jerk

$20.35

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Low Cal Chicken

$19.95

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

MED Low Cal Veggie

$19.95

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

MED Margherita

$19.20

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

MED Old Italian White

$19.95

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

MED Sicilian White

$20.15

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

MED Spinach Popeye

$20.25

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

MED Stinger

$22.95

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Stuffed HP

$20.95

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

MED Zinger

$20.75

White Speciality Sheet

SHEET 3 Cheese

$48.00

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

SHEET Bacon Egg & Cheese

$42.95

Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Mozzarella

SHEET BBQ Chicken

$44.40

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

SHEET Breakfast Cheddar & Brocc

$42.95

Eggs, Light Onion, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella

SHEET Breakfast Western

$42.95

Eggs, Light Onion, Sweet Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, & Ham

SHEET Buffalo Chicken

$43.90

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Jumbo or Hot

SHEET Chicken Ched & Brocc

$44.00

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

SHEET Chicken Club

$46.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

SHEET Chicken Pesto

$44.30

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Deluxe Greek

$46.45

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

SHEET Eggplant White

$42.00

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

SHEET Greek

$43.90

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

SHEET In The Grass

$46.40

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

SHEET Italian Veggie

$43.00

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

SHEET Jamaican Jerk

$46.00

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

SHEET Low Cal Chicken

$43.40

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Low Cal Veggie

$42.95

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

SHEET Margherita

$42.95

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

SHEET Old Italian White

$42.95

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

SHEET Sicilian White

$44.00

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

SHEET Spinach Popeye

$45.40

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

SHEET Stinger

$50.50

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Jumbo Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Jumbo Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Stuffed HP

$45.00

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

SHEET Zinger

$43.95

Med Sauce, Med Chicken Fingers, Sub Cheese, & Mozzarella

White Speciality Gluten Free

GF 3 Cheese

$17.00

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Bacon Egg & Cheese

$17.00

GF BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$17.00

GF Breakfast Western

$17.00

GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

GF Chicken Ched & Brocc

$17.00

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

GF Chicken Club

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

GF Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Deluxe Greek

$17.00

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

GF Eggplant White

$17.00

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

GF Greek

$17.00

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

GF In The Grass

$17.00

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

GF Italian Veggie

$17.00

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

GF Jamaican Jerk

$17.00

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Low Cal Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

GF Low Cal Veggie

$17.00

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

GF Margherita

$17.00

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

GF Old Italian White

$17.00

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

GF Sicilian White

$17.00

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

GF Spinach Popeye

$17.00

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

GF Stinger

$17.00

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Stuffed HP

$17.00

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

Main Menu

Wings & Fingers

Single Wing Pit

$16.75

Double Wing Pit

$28.00

Triple Wing Pit

$39.75

Bucket Wing Pit

$64.95

Mega Bucket

$118.45

Single Wing

$15.50

Double Wing

$26.20

Triple Wing

$37.75

Bucket Wing

$61.25

Mega Bucket Pit

$122.45

Split Order Start With Pit

Single Chicken Finger

$15.95

Double Chicken Finger

$24.95

Cold Subs

Turkey Sub (whole)

$10.95

Ham Sub (whole)

$10.95

Assorted Sub (whole)

$10.95

Ham, Capocollo & Salami

B.L.T. Sub (whole)

$10.95

Capocollo Sub (whole)

$10.95

Cheese Sub (whole)

$8.95

Ham & Salami Sub (whole)

$10.95

Roast Beef Sub (whole)

$11.95

USDA Top Round

Salami Sub (whole)

$10.95

Tuna Sub (whole)

$10.95

Turkey & Ham Sub (whole)

$10.95

Turkey & Bacon Sub (whole)

$11.95

Turkey & Roast Beef Sub (whole)

$11.95

Turkey Club Sub (whole)

$12.95

Turkey, Ham & Bacon

Veggie Sub (whole)

$9.95

Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms & artichoke hearts

Turkey Sub (mini)

$7.95

Ham Sub (mini)

$7.95

Assorted Sub (mini)

$7.95

Ham, Capocollo & Salami

B.L.T. Sub (mini)

$8.95

Capocollo Sub (mini)

$7.95

Cheese Sub (mini)

$5.00

Ham & Salami Sub (mini)

$7.95

Roast Beef Sub (mini)

$8.95

USDA Top Round

Salami Sub (mini)

$7.95

Tuna Sub (mini)

$7.95

Turkey & Ham Sub (mini)

$7.95

Turkey & Bacon Sub (mini)

$8.95

Turkey & Roast Beef Sub (mini)

$8.95

Turkey Club Sub (mini)

$9.95

Turkey, Ham & Bacon

Veggie Sub (mini)

$6.95

Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms & artichoke hearts

Hot Subs

Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (whole)

$12.95

Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll

Chick Finger Sub (whole)

$10.95

Steak & Cheese sub (whole)

$12.50

Sausage Royal Sub (whole)

$12.95

Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)

$12.95

Baked Roast Beef Sub (whole)

$12.95

USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella

Fish Sub (whole)

$12.95

3 Cheese Steak Sub (whole)

$12.50

Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese

Sausage & Cheese Sub (whole)

$10.50

Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage

Cheeseburger Sub (whole)

$10.95

Super Steak Sub (whole)

$12.95

Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese

Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (mini)

$9.95

Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll

Chick Finger Sub (mini)

$9.95

Steak & Cheese Sub (mini)

$9.95

Sausage Royal Sub (mini)

$9.95

Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami

Cheeseburger Sub (mini)

$8.95

3 Cheese Steak Sub (mini)

$9.95

Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese

Baked Roast Beef Sub (mini)

$9.95

USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella

Super Steak Sub (mini)

$9.95

Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese

Sausage & Cheese Sub (mini)

$9.95

Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)

$9.95

Specialty Subs

Just Pizza Sub (whole)

$10.50

Baked with mozzarella & 1 topping

Chicken in Grass Sub (whole)

$11.95

Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

Sausage in the Grass Sub (whole)

$11.95

Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

Steak in the Grass Sub (whole)

$12.95

Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub (whole)

$10.95

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (whole)

$10.50

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Meatball Parmigiana Sub (whole)

$10.50

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Sausage Parmigiana Sub (whole)

$10.95

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)

$10.95

Margherita pepperoni, fried, folded with eggs and melted cheese

Peppers, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)

$10.95

Eggs, folded with fresh sweet or hot pepers and melted cheese

Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub (whole)

$12.95

Sicilian Sub (whole)

$10.95

Sausage, romano cheese, tomato, onion, olive oil, sweet peppers, Mozzarella & Italian seasoning with a hint of Fontinelle

Just Pizza Sub (mini)

$7.95

Baked with mozzarella & 1 topping

Chicken in Grass Sub (mini)

$9.95

Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

Sausage in the Grass Sub (mini)

$8.95

Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

Steak in the Grass Sub (mini)

$9.95

Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub (mini)

$9.95

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (mini)

$7.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub (mini)

$7.95

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Sausage Parmigiana Sub (mini)

$8.95

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni, Eggs & Cheese Sub (mini)

$8.95

Margherita pepperoni, fried, folded with eggs and melted cheese

Peppers, Eggs & Cheese Sub (mini)

$8.95

Eggs, folded with fresh sweet or hot peppers and melted cheese

Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub (mini)

$9.95

Sicilian Sub (mini)

$8.95

Sausage, romano cheese, tomato, onion, olive oil, sweet peppers, Mozzarella & Italian seasoning with a hint of Fontinelle

Tacos

Beef Taco

$5.95

Cheese, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Taco

$6.95

Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato

Steak Taco

$7.95

Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato

Veggie Taco

$5.20

Lettuce, tomato, fried sweet peppers, onions & cheese

Tuna Taco

$5.75

Lettuce, tomato and cheese, seasoned with hot sauce or italian dressing

Dinners

Cajun Fish Fry

$15.95

Lemon Pepper Fish Fry

$15.95

Plain Broiled Fish

$15.95

Breaded Fish Fry

$15.95

Salads

Chef Salad (small)

$10.00

Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers

Greek Salad (small)

$11.25

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives

Caesar Salad (small)

$10.25

Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.

Justipasto (small)

$15.25

romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, sub cheese, cheddar, ham, salami, cappocola, pepperoni, pepperoncini, chi-chi beans, black and green olives and artichoke hearts

Chef Salad (medium)

$18.95

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers

Greek Salad (medium)

$22.45

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives

Caesar Salad (medium)

$20.45

Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.

Justipasto (medium)

$33.45

romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, sub cheese , cheddar, ham, salami, cappocola, pepperoni, pepperoncini, chi-chi beans, black and green olives and artichoke hearts

Chef Salad (Large)

$38.55

Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers

Greek Salad (Large)

$35.70

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives

Caesar Salad (Large)

$32.40

Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.

Justipasto (Large)

$63.75

romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, sub cheese , cheddar, ham, salami, cappocola, pepperoni, pepperoncini, chi-chi beans, black and green olives and artichoke hearts

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.95

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Loaded Fries

$7.45

Fries topped with cheddar cheese and crumbly bacon with a side of sour cream

Taco Fries

$7.45

Taco meat, cheddar cheese, sour cream

Onion Rings

$3.95

Fried Mushrooms (15)

$6.95

With a side of Bleu cheese or ranch

Fried Ravioli (8)

$7.95

Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.95

With a side of french fries

Mac & Cheese Bites (12)

$7.45

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.95

With a side of sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Mozz

$4.95

Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach

$5.25

Garlic Bread w/ Mozz & Tomato

$5.25

Mediterranean Bread

$6.50

Melted mozzarella, tomato and anchovy

Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)

$3.95

Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60

Pizza Logs (4)

$7.95

Taco Logs (4)

$7.95

Potato Skins

3 Cheese Steak Potato Skins (5)

$10.95

filled with 3 kinds of cheese, tender thin sliced sirloin steak ( and hot peppers ir desired) with sour cream on the side

Deluxe Potato Skins (5)

$9.25

filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, Virgina ham, hot peppers and chives with sour cream on the side

Regular Potato Skins (5)

$8.75

filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon and chives with sour cream on the side

Taco Potato Skins (5)

$9.95

filled with melted cheddar cheese, spicy seasoned ground beef and black olives (hot peppers if desired) with sour cream on the side

Veggie Potato Skins (5)

$8.75

filled with melted cheddar cheese,chopped broccoli, mushrroms, spinach and chives with sour cream on the side

Sides

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side Wing Sauce

$1.25

Side of Celery

$1.00

Side Of Carrots

$1.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.95

Extra Coleslaw

$0.95

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Hot Peppers

$0.85

Drinks

20 oz Bottle

$2.00

2 Liter Bottle

$3.20

Dips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$10.95

Stuffed Hot Pepper Dip

$10.95

Heart Shaped

$25.00

Wrap

12" Wraps

12" Tuna

$7.00

12" Turkey

$7.00

12" Ham

$7.00

12" Chicken Finger

$7.00