Just Pizza & Wing Co - Williamsville

review star

No reviews yet

5445 Transit Rd #6

Buffalo, NY 14221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Wing
LG Cheese + 1 Topping
Super Saver 2

Super Saver 1

2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza

Super Saver 1

$39.55

Super Saver 2

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Double Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)

Super Saver 2

$45.95

Super Saver 3

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)

Super Saver 3

$80.95

Super Saver 4

Jumbo Sheet Pizza or 2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)

Super Saver 4 with Sheet

$98.50

Super Saver 4 with 2 Larges

$98.50

Super Saver 5

Medium Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Single Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)

Super Saver 5

$29.95

Traditional Pizza

Large Cheese

$19.35

LG NY Style Cheese

$19.35

LG Cheese + 1 Topping

$22.50

LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$22.50

LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$22.50

LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$22.50

$3 off Large

$19.50

Medium Cheese

$16.75

MED NY Style Cheese

$16.75

MED Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.00

MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.00

MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$19.00

MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$19.00

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 1 Topping

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$14.50

Red Sauce Pizza

LG Basil Red

$23.90

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

LG Ched & Brocc

$23.65

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

LG Deluxe Veggie

$26.90

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

LG Hawaiian

$23.30

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

LG Holiday

$25.45Out of stock

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Laura's

$23.90

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

LG Old Italian Sauce

$22.50

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

LG Parm Pizza

$25.10

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

LG Taco

$25.75

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

LG Hollywood

$28.75

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

LG Works

$28.05

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

LG Veggie

$25.80

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

MED Basil Red

$18.70

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

MED Ched & Brocc

$18.45

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Deluxe Veggie

$20.85

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

MED Hawaiian

$18.75

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

MED Holiday

$19.50Out of stock

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Laura's

$18.75

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

MED Old Italian Sauce

$17.70

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

MED Parm Pizza

$19.75

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

MED Taco Pizza

$20.25

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

MED Hollywood

$21.10

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

MED Works

$20.80

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

MED Veggie

$19.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

SHEET Basil Red

$37.70

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

SHEET Cheddar & Brocc

$38.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

SHEET Deluxe Veggie

$41.75

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

SHEET Hawaiian

$37.90

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

SHEET Holiday

$41.45

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

SHEET Hollywood

$49.10

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

SHEET Lasagna

$44.40

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

SHEET Laura's

$37.90

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

SHEET Old Italian Sauce

$35.90

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

SHEET Parmigiana

$42.40

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

SHEET Royal

$41.90

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

SHEET Taco

$43.70

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

SHEET Veggie

$39.80

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

SHEET Works

$46.30

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Cheddar & Broccoli Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

Holiday Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

Lasagna Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

Royal Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

Taco Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

The Works Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

White Pizza

LG 3 Cheese

$25.95

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Bacon Egg & Cheese

$24.65

LG BBQ Chicken

$25.60

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

LG Breakfast Western

$24.65

White dough topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onios, mozzarella, ham and cheddar.

LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$24.65

White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

LG Buffalo Chicken

$24.10

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot

LG Chicken Club

$25.80

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

LG Chick Ched & Brocc

$24.90

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

LG Eggplant White

$23.40

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

LG Greek

$24.85

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

LG In The Grass

$25.60

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

LG Margherita

$23.85

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

LG Old Italian White

$23.85

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

LG Sicilian White

$25.80

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

LG Spinach Popeye

$25.05

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

LG Stinger

$27.90

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Stuffed HP

$24.90Out of stock

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

MED 3 Cheese

$19.95

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Bacon Egg & Cheese

$18.60

White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.

MED BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)

MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$18.60

White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

MED Breakfast Western

$18.60

White dough topped with egg, sweet pepper, light onions, ham, mozzarella and light cheddar.

MED Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

MED Chicken Club

$19.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

MED Chick Ched & Brocc

$18.70

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Eggplant White

$18.45

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

MED Greek

$19.70

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

MED In The Grass

$20.05

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

MED Margherita

$18.20

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

MED Old Italian White

$18.00

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

MED Sicilian White

$19.15

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

MED Spinach Popeye

$19.25

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

MED Stinger

$21.95

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Stuffed HP

$19.95Out of stock

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

SHEET 3 Cheese

$43.00

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

SHEET Bacon Egg & Cheese

$39.50

White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.

SHEET BBQ Chicken

$41.40

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

SHEET Breakfast Cheddar & Brocc

$39.50

White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzeralla and cheddar cheese.

SHEET Breakfast Western

$39.50

White dough topped with eggs, sweet pepper, light onions, ham, mozzarella and cheddar.

SHEET Buffalo Chicken

$40.90

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Jumbo or Hot

SHEET Chicken Club

$43.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

SHEET Chicken Pesto

$41.00

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Chicken Ched & Brocc

$41.00

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

SHEET Deluxe Greek

$43.45

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

SHEET Eggplant White

$39.00

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

SHEET Greek

$40.90

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

SHEET In The Grass

$43.40

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

SHEET Italian Veggie

$40.00

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

SHEET Jamaican Jerk

$43.00

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

SHEET Low Cal Chicken

$40.40

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Low Cal Veggie

$38.40

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

SHEET Margherita

$37.90

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

SHEET Old Italian White

$35.90

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

SHEET Sicilian White

$41.00

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

SHEET Spinach Popeye

$42.40

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

SHEET Stinger

$47.50

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Jumbo Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Jumbo Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

SHEET Stuffed HP

$42.00

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

SHEET Chicken Finger Zinger

$39.40

White dough with mild hot sauce, medium chicken fingers. Topped with light swiss american cheese and mozzarella.

GF 3 Cheese

$17.00

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Old Italian White

$17.00

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

GF Greek

$17.00

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

GF Deluxe Greek

$17.00

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

GF Eggplant White

$17.00

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

GF Stuffed HP

$17.00

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

GF Chicken Club

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

GF Chicken Ched & Brocc

$17.00

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

GF Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

GF BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

GF Stinger

$17.00

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

GF Margherita

$17.00

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

GF Italian Veggie

$17.00

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

GF Sicilian White

$17.00

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

GF Low Cal Veggie

$17.00

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

GF Low Cal Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

GF Spinach Popeye

$17.00

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

GF In The Grass

$17.00

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

GF Jamaican Jerk

$17.00

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Bacon Egg & Cheese

$17.00

Gluten free shell topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.

GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$17.00

Gluten free shell topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

GF Breakfast Western

$17.00

Gluten free shell topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onions, ham, mozzarella and cheddar.

Wings & Fingers

Single Wing

$15.95

Double Wing

$27.95

Triple Wing

$38.95

Bucket Wing

$60.95

Mega Bucket

$117.45

Single Wing Pit

$16.95

Double Wing Pit

$28.95

Triple Pit

$40.95

Bucket Pit

$63.95

Mega Bucket Pit

$121.45

Single Chicken Finger

$13.95

Double Chicken Finger

$22.95Out of stock

Hoagies

All steak hoagies topped with house made steak hoagie sauce.

Cheesesteak Hoagie w/Fried Onions

$8.40

Steak, Cheese & Mushroom Hoagie

$8.40

Steak, Cheese & Hot Pepper Hoagie

$8.40

Steak in the Grass Hoagie w/Spinach & Imported Cheeses

$8.75

Italian Sausage Hoagie w/Sweet Peppers, Onions & Cheese

$7.50

Meatball Parm Hoagie

$7.50

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$7.50

Pizza Hoagie

$7.50

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.95

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Loaded Fries

$7.45

Fries topped with cheddar cheese and crumbly bacon with a side of sour cream

Onion Rings

$4.95

Fried Ravioli (8)

$7.95Out of stock

Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites (12)

$7.45

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.95

With a side of sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Mozz

$4.95

Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach

$5.25

Garlic Bread w/ Mozz & Tomato

$5.25

Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)

$4.95

Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60

Fried Mushrooms (15)

$6.95Out of stock

With a side of Bleu cheese or ranch

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.95Out of stock

With a side of french fries

Spicy Buffalo Shrimp

$7.25

Potato Skins

3 Cheese Steak Potato Skins (5)

$9.95

filled with 3 kinds of cheese, tender thin sliced sirloin steak ( and hot peppers ir desired) with sour cream on the side

Deluxe Potato Skins (5)

$9.25

filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, Virgina ham, hot peppers and chives with sour cream on the side

Regular Potato Skins (5)

$8.75

filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon and chives with sour cream on the side

Veggie Potato Skins (5)

$8.75

filled with melted cheddar cheese,chopped broccoli, mushrroms, spinach and chives with sour cream on the side

Sides

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.95

Cookies 2 For 3.50

$3.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Peppers

$0.85

Side of Celery

$1.00

Cookies

$2.00

JP Dough Mix

$4.49

JP Pizza Sauce

$3.79

Dinner Roll (1)

$0.60Out of stock

JP Wing Sauce (bottle)

$4.29

JP Gift Basket

$15.00

Drinks

20 oz Drink

$2.00

2 Liter Bottle

$3.20

Burritos

Beef Burrito

$5.95

Chicken Burrito

$6.95

Steak Burrito

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

NOW OPEN UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP/MANAGEMENT! NOW HIRING ORDER ON LINE!

Website

Location

5445 Transit Rd #6, Buffalo, NY 14221

Directions

