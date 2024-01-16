Just Smokin' Barbecue
20316 West Main Street
Lannon, WI 53046
Full Menu
Shareables
Sandwiches
Specialty
Weekly Specials
Sampler Platters
Half Pound of Meat
Meats by the Pound
Homemade Sides
Friday Fish Fry
Soups
Large Side Order
Side Dish Catering Pan
Sauce
Extras
- 1/2 Pound of Cheddar Cheese$4.00
- 1/2 Pound of Provolone$4.00
- 1/2 Pound of Swiss Cheese$4.00
- Applesauce$2.00
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Buns$0.65
- Chafing Bundle
Chafing rack, two 2-hr Sterno candles, 1 foil pan, disposable serving utensils$20.00
- Cheese Cup$0.75
- Extra Sauce Cup$0.25
- Hot Sauce$0.50
- Jalapeños$0.25
- Potato Pancakes$3.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Rye Bread Add On$0.65
- Rye Bread Upgrade$0.35
- Thousand Island$0.50
Apparel
Holiday Orders
- Beef Tenderloin$175.00
- Full Rack*$32.00
- Gravy$10.00
- Roast Beef$95.00
- Smoked Prime Rib$175.00
- Whole Brisket
Feeds approx. 12-24$160.00
- Whole Duck
5 lb avg$65.00
- Whole Pit Ham
Feeds approx. 6-12$80.00
- Whole Pork Shoulder
Feeds approx. 10-20$70.00
- Whole Turkey (12-15 Lb Avg)
Feeds approx. 6-14$75.00
- Whole Turkey (16-20 Lb Avg)
Feeds approx. 8-20$95.00
- Whole Turkey Breast
Feeds approx. 6-12$70.00
Sauce Menu
Sauces
- Just Classic*
Our version of sweet baby rays, but better
- The Sweet Stuff*
A delicious unique bbq sauce for the sweet flavor lovers
- Carolina Tang*
Just smokin' version of a Carolina red vinegar based sauce
- Gold Tang*
A mustard and vinegar based Carolina style sauce
- Alabama White BBQ
Just smokin' horseradish based version of a popular southern style sauce
- Smokin' Hot*
A sweet heat sauce, that gives you a little bit of a bite
- The Daredevil
The name says it all, if you want to scare your taste buds....give it a try
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
20316 West Main Street, Lannon, WI 53046