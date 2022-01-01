Restaurant header imageView gallery

Just The Tip 460 E Main St

460 E Main St

Dothan, AL 36301

Order Again

Coffee

Canned Coldbrew Coffee

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Starbucks Iced

$3.50

Energy Drinks

Monster Original 16oz

Monster Original 16oz

$4.00
Red Bull (Sugar Free) 8.4

Red Bull (Sugar Free) 8.4

$4.00

Sparkling Ice Blue Raspberry

$4.00

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Jumex Nectar

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Sports Drinks

Gatorade assorted

$2.50

Liquid IV packs (& water)

$4.00

Water

House Water

$1.00

Perrier/San Pelligrino

$2.50

Premium Water

$4.00

Free Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

460 E Main St, Dothan, AL 36301

