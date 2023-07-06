Restaurant header imageView gallery

Just Turkey Grill- 87th Street

review star

No reviews yet

120 West 87th Street

Chicago, IL 60620

Food Menu

BBQ Turkey

Original Turkey Tips (Large)

$15.99

Original Turkey Tips (Small)

$12.99

Orginal Turkey Tips (Mini)

$9.99

BBQ Hot Link w/ Fries

$8.99

BBQ Turkey Leg w/ Fries

$13.49

Turkey Link and Tip Combo

$15.99

Jerk Turkey

Original Jerk Turkey Tips (Large)

$16.49

Original Jerk Turkey Tips (Small)

$13.49

Orignial Jerk Turkey Tips (Mini)

$10.59

Pasta

Turkey Lasagna with Spinach

$10.99

Tacos/Nachos

Turkey Taco

$3.29

Turkey Steak Taco

$3.69

Jerk Turkey Taco

$3.69

Jerk Turkey Steak Taco

$3.99

Turkey Nachos

$9.99

2 Taco meal w/ Fries and Soda

$9.99

3 Taco meal w/ Fries and

$12.99

Salad

Grilled Turkey Salad

$9.99

Jerk Turkey Salad

$10.29

Turkey Burgers

The Original Turkey Burger

$7.29

The Original Turkey Burger (Double)

$10.29

The Original Turkey Cheese Burger

$7.79

The Original Turkey Cheese Burger (Double)

$11.49

Chipotle Turkey Burger

$7.79

Chipotle Turkey Burger (Double)

$10.79

Jerk Turkey Burger

$7.79

Jerk Turkey Burger (Double)

$10.79

Jalapeno Turkey Burger

$7.79

Jalapeno Turkey Burger (Double)

$10.79

Sandwiches/Wraps

Grilled Turkey Wraps

Grilled Turkey Wraps

$9.99

Grilled Turkey Wraps (Jerk)

$10.29

Grilled Turkey Wraps (Chipotle)

$10.29

Italian Turkey Sandwich w/ Fries

$10.29

Chicago Style Turkey Polish w/ Fries

$6.49

Specialty

Hand crafted Turkey Tenders w/ Fries

$11.99

Sides

Fries (Small)

$2.99

Fries (Large)

$3.99

Mixed Greens (Small)

$4.49

Mixed Greens (Large)

$5.49

Turkey Spaghetti (Small)

$4.49

Turkey Spaghetti (Large)

$5.49

Garlic Bread

$1.29

JT Rolls

$0.79

Corn on the cob

$1.59

Turkey Chili (Seasonal)

$6.49

Dessert

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.59

Banana Rum Sweet Potato Pie

$4.79

Honey Creme Sweet Potato Pie

$4.79

Peach Cobbler

$6.50

Banna Pudding

$6.50

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.49

Can Soda

$1.59

Water

$1.89

Obama Tea

$5.50

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

The Original Turkey Burger w/ Sm Fries and Soda (Lunch Special)

$8.99

The Original Turkey Cheese Burger w/ Sm Fries and Soda (Lunch Special)

$9.49

Hand Crafted Turkey Tenders w/ Fries and Soda (Lunch Special)

$8.99

Catering Menu

Catering

BBQ Turkey Tips (Small Pan)

$75.00

BBQ Turkey Tips (Large Pan)

$130.00

BBQ Turkey Hot Links (Small Pan)

$75.00

BBQ Turkey Hot Links (Large Pan)

$130.00

BBQ Turkey Tips and Link Combo (Small Pan)

$75.00

BBQ Turkey Tips and Link Combo (Largel Pan)

$130.00

Turkey Spaghetti (Small Pan)

$50.00

Turkey Spaghetti (Large Pan)

$80.00

Turkey Lasagna w/ Spinach ( Small Pan)

$60.00

Turkey Lasagna w/ Spinach ( Large Pan)

$115.00

Italian Turkey Sandwich w/ Fries (Small Pan)

$75.00

Italian Turkey Sandwich w/ Fries (Large Pan)

$150.00

Greens w/ Smoked Turkey (Small Pan)

$50.00

Greens w/ Smoked Turkey (Large Pan)

$70.00

Turkey Salad (Small)

$35.00

Tukey Salad (Large)

$55.00

Pan of Fries (Small)

$25.00

Pan of Fries (Large)

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

America's original Just Turkey BBQ House & Grill!

Location

120 West 87th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

Directions

