Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar The Sunset Strip
87 Reviews
$$
8917 West Sunset Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
TACOS
LOS STARTERS
Chips & Salsa
Holy Guacamole
Nachos Alamo
Rainey Street Corn
Mayonnaise, cotija cheese, tajin seasoning.
Willie's Wings
Flautas
Cheese Quesadilla
Pork Ribs
Ceviche
SOPAS & SALADS
ENTREES
À LA CARTE / SIDES
Kennebec Fries
Side Caesar Salad
Side Green Salad
Rice & Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Flour Tortillas (4)
Corn Tortillas (4)
Side of Veggie Sticks
Side of Jalapeños
Side of Avocado
Side of Guacamole
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Salsa
Side of Diablo Hot Sauce
Side of JQ's Queso
Side of Avocado Crema
Side of Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Chicken
Side of Ground Beef
Side of Vegan Meat
Side of Brisket
Side of Steak
Side of Shrimp
Side Spicy Salsa
Side Of Sauteed Vegetables
One Scoop Of Ice Cream
Side Green Salsa
Side Of Buffalo Sause
Side Of Mayo
BRUNCH
BONE APPETIT (K-9)
FOOD SPECIALS
TX Chips & Salsa
TX Guac & Chips
TX Original Queso
TX Chicken Wings
TX Quesadilla
TX Smothered Burrito
TX Taco Plate
Tx BREAKFAST BURRITO
Tx BREAKFAST TACO PLATE
DRAFT
CAN / BOTTLE
Corona
Michelob Ultra
Stella Artois
Pacifico
Miller Lite
Modelo
Tecate Tall Boy
Guinness Tall Boy
Sculpin IPA
Lagunitas IPA
Ranch Rider Seltzer
Mamitas
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Shiner Bock "Octoberfest"
O'Douls (Non-Alcholic)
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
JQ's Ranch Water
Las Linda's Margarita
Lonesome Dove
Yellow Rose
Tito Santana
Tex-Mex & Chile
Northeast Texas Woman
La Grange
Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
JQ's Barrel Aged Ol' Fashioned
Virgin Mocktail
FROZEN House Margarita
FROZEN Strawberry
FROZEN Watermelon
FROZEN "Flavor of the Week"
House Frozen PITCHER
Las Lindas PITCHER
JQ's Ranch Water PITCHER
Watermelon Frozen PITCHER
Strawberry Frozen PITCHER
Bloody Mary Kit
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Mojito
Irish Coffee
Riverwalk Water
The Stars At Night...
LIQUOR
Vodka
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
St. George Green Chile
Svedka
Tito's
Hera the Dog
Neft
Neft Can (DOUBLE)
Balcones Texas Whiskey
Benchmark 8
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bushmill's
Crown Royal
Fireball
Garrison Bros Bourbon
Gentleman Jack
Jack Apple
Jack Daniel's
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jack Rye
Jameson
Jim Beam 8 star
Knob Creek Rye
Longbranch
Makers Mark
Old Forester Bourbon
Sazerac Rye
Skrewball Peanut
Souther Comfort
Templeton Rye
Treaty Oaks Bourbon
Whiskey
Woodford Reserve
Yellow Rose American
Yellow Rose Bourbon
Yellow Rose Rye
Mercer + Prince
Tequila
512 Anejo
512 Blanco
512 Reposado
Avion Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Chamuco Blanco
Chamucos Reposado
Chamucos Anejo
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Ultra Anejo
Codigo Blanco
Codigo Reposado
Codigo Rosa
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Silver
Cuervo De La Familia Xtra
Dolce Vida (Pineapple)
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
El Jimador Silver
El Silencio Mezcal
El Tesoro Reposado
Espolon Silver
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Legend
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Herradura Ultra Anejo
Hornito's
Lalo Silver
Mi Campo Reposado
Mi Campo Silver
Pueblo Viejo Silver
Rey Supremo Blanco
Rey Supremo Reposado
Sauza Hacienda
Se Busca Mezcal
Siete Leguas
Tequila Ocho Plata
Tequila Ocho Reposado
Tosco
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tromba Blanco
Vida Mezcal
Villa One Silver
400 Conejos Mezcal
Casamigos Mezcal
Avion 44 extra anejo
Dulce Vida Blanco 100 Prf
Cut Water Old Grove
Fid Street
Ford's
Gin
Hendrick's
McQueen "Wiz Khalifa"
Miles
Waterloo
Empress Gin
Balvenie 12
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Johnnie Walker Black
Macallan 12
Macallan 12 Double Cask
Scotch
Rum
Bacardi
Flor De Cana
Malibu
Meyer's Dark
Sailor Jerry
Three Sheets
Zaya
Amaretto
Ancho Reyes Chili
Ancho Reyes Verde
Aperol
Bailey's
Campari
Chambord
DiSarrono
Fernet
Frangelico
Gran Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Sambucca
Sour Apple
Yellow Chartreuse
WINE
Ryder Rosé
Opera Brut
Robert Hall Sauvignon Blanc
Harken Chardonnay
Sea Sun Pinot Noir
Robert Hall Red Blend
Ryder Cabernet
Bonanza Cabernet
Opera Brut BTL
Robert Hall SAUV BLANC BOTTLE
Harken BOTTLE
Sea Sun BOTTLE
Robert Hall BLEND BOTTLE
Bonanza BOTTLE
Robert Hall CAB BOTTLE
Pine Ridge BOTTLE
Corkage Fee
NON-ALCOHOLIC
KoPu Water (FLAT)
KoPu Water (SPARKLING)
Big Red
Mexican Coke Bottle
Topo Chico
Red Bull
Red Bull (SF)
Ginger Beer
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Iced Tea
Coffee
Espresso
Espresso (DOUBLE)
Latte
Latte (DOUBLE)
Cappuccino
Cappuccino (DOUBLE)
Lemonade REFILL
Arnold Palmer REFILL
DRINK SPECIALS
FOOD (CATERING)
JQ's Original Queso (SMALL)
JQ's Original Queso (LARGE)
Guacamole & Chips (SMALL)
Guacamole & Chips (LARGE)
Caesar Salad (SMALL)
Caesar Salad (LARGE)
John Deere Salad
John Deere Salad (LARGE)
ZZ Tacos Package
Freddy Fender's Fajitas Package
Bevo's Burritos Package
Churros
Mexican Brownies
BEVERAGES (CATERING)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
A taste of Texas on the Sunset Strip. Come in and enjoy!
8917 West Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069