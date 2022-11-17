Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar The Sunset Strip

87 Reviews

$$

8917 West Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

QUESO

JQ's Original Queso

$11.00

We Get It, You're Vegan Queso

$12.00

La Fogata

$11.00

TACOS

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

Vegan Meat Taco

$6.00

Mushroom Taco

$5.00

Bean & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Steak Taco

$6.00

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$4.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Fish Taco

$6.00

LOS STARTERS

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Holy Guacamole

$11.00

Nachos Alamo

$14.00

Rainey Street Corn

$8.00

Mayonnaise, cotija cheese, tajin seasoning.

Willie's Wings

$15.00

Flautas

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Chips & Salsa (REFILL)

Side of Rice (REFILL)

Side of Beans (REFILL)

Rice & Beans (REFILL)

Side of Flour Tortillas (REFILL)

Side of Corn Tortillas (REFILL)

Pork Ribs

$16.00

Ceviche

$16.00

SOPAS & SALADS

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Soup

$10.00

Green Salad

$14.00

ENTREES

Yolo's Enchiladas

$18.00

Freddy Fender's Fajitas

$22.00

Smothered Brothered Burrito

$18.00

Down the Hatch Burger

$19.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

DESSERT

Churros

$9.00

The Double Deuce

$8.00

Chef's Dessert Special

$10.00

À LA CARTE / SIDES

Kennebec Fries

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Green Salad

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$7.00

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Beans

$3.50

Flour Tortillas (4)

$4.00

Corn Tortillas (4)

$4.00

Side of Veggie Sticks

$2.00

Side of Jalapeños

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Salsa

Side of Diablo Hot Sauce

Side of JQ's Queso

$2.00

Side of Avocado Crema

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Ground Beef

$4.00

Side of Vegan Meat

$4.00

Side of Brisket

$6.00

Side of Steak

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side Spicy Salsa

$0.75

Side Of Sauteed Vegetables

$2.00

One Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.50

Side Green Salsa

Side Of Buffalo Sause

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

BRUNCH

Waylon's Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Luna Bowl

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Down the Hatch Burger

$19.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Breakfast Taco Plate

$14.00

BONE APPETIT (K-9)

Hairy Underwood Bowl

$7.00

Kelly Barkson Bowl

$7.00

Water Bowl

FOOD SPECIALS

TX Chips & Salsa

$3.00

TX Guac & Chips

$11.00

TX Original Queso

$9.00

TX Chicken Wings

$13.00

TX Quesadilla

$11.00

TX Smothered Burrito

$15.00

TX Taco Plate

$15.00

Tx BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00
Tx BREAKFAST TACO PLATE

Tx BREAKFAST TACO PLATE

$14.00

Off the Menu Guac / Topo Upsell

$10.00Out of stock

Free Chips & Salsa!

1/2 Off Queso!

$5.50

TX Flautas

$14.00

DRAFT

Bud Light

$6.00

Three Weavers IPA

$9.00

Firestone 805

$8.00

Shiner Bock

$8.00

Peroni

$10.00

Day Fall White Ale

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

JQ's Lager

$7.00

CAN / BOTTLE

Corona

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Tecate Tall Boy

$9.00

Guinness Tall Boy

$9.00

Sculpin IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Ranch Rider Seltzer

$8.00

Mamitas

$9.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$9.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock "Octoberfest"

$7.00

O'Douls (Non-Alcholic)

$6.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

JQ's Ranch Water

$13.00

Las Linda's Margarita

$14.00

Lonesome Dove

$14.00

Yellow Rose

$14.00

Tito Santana

$14.00

Tex-Mex & Chile

$15.00

Northeast Texas Woman

$13.00

La Grange

$15.00

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

$15.00

JQ's Barrel Aged Ol' Fashioned

$18.00

Virgin Mocktail

$8.00

FROZEN House Margarita

$13.00

FROZEN Strawberry

$13.00

FROZEN Watermelon

$13.00

FROZEN "Flavor of the Week"

$13.00

House Frozen PITCHER

$48.00

Las Lindas PITCHER

$50.00

JQ's Ranch Water PITCHER

$48.00

Watermelon Frozen PITCHER

$48.00

Strawberry Frozen PITCHER

$48.00

Bloody Mary Kit

$28.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Riverwalk Water

$14.00

The Stars At Night...

$15.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

$11.00

Deep Eddy

$12.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Stoli

$12.00

St. George Green Chile

$14.00

Svedka

$11.00

Tito's

$13.00

Hera the Dog

$12.00

Neft

$13.00

Neft Can (DOUBLE)

$26.00

Balcones Texas Whiskey

$13.00

Benchmark 8

$12.00

Blanton's

$22.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bushmill's

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Garrison Bros Bourbon

$17.00Out of stock

Gentleman Jack

$13.00Out of stock

Jack Apple

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Jack Fire

$11.00

Jack Honey

$11.00

Jack Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam 8 star

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Longbranch

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Skrewball Peanut

$12.00

Souther Comfort

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Treaty Oaks Bourbon

$12.00

Whiskey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Yellow Rose American

$12.00

Yellow Rose Bourbon

$14.00Out of stock

Yellow Rose Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Mercer + Prince

$15.00

Tequila

$11.00

512 Anejo

$17.00

512 Blanco

$14.00

512 Reposado

$16.00

Avion Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Chamuco Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

Chamucos Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Chamucos Anejo

$18.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Anejo

$90.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Clase Azul Ultra Anejo

$250.00

Codigo Blanco

$13.00

Codigo Reposado

$15.00

Codigo Rosa

$16.00

Corralejo Anejo

$16.00

Corralejo Reposado

$15.00

Corralejo Silver

$13.00

Cuervo De La Familia Xtra

$45.00

Dolce Vida (Pineapple)

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

El Jimador Silver

$12.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$12.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$14.00

Espolon Silver

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Legend

$40.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$18.00

Hornito's

$12.00

Lalo Silver

$14.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$12.00

Mi Campo Silver

$12.00

Pueblo Viejo Silver

$13.00

Rey Supremo Blanco

$15.00

Rey Supremo Reposado

$17.00

Sauza Hacienda

$12.00

Se Busca Mezcal

$12.00

Siete Leguas

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Tosco

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$14.00

Tromba Blanco

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Villa One Silver

$12.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Avion 44 extra anejo

$35.00

Dulce Vida Blanco 100 Prf

$15.00

Cut Water Old Grove

$13.00

Fid Street

$13.00

Ford's

$13.00

Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

McQueen "Wiz Khalifa"

$16.00

Miles

$11.00

Waterloo

$12.00

Empress Gin

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

Macallan 12 Double Cask

$16.00

Scotch

$11.00

Rum

$11.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Flor De Cana

$13.00

Malibu

$11.00

Meyer's Dark

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Three Sheets

$11.00

Zaya

$13.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Ancho Reyes Chili

$13.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$13.00

Aperol

$12.00Out of stock

Bailey's

$11.00

Campari

$13.00

Chambord

$11.00

DiSarrono

$13.00

Fernet

$12.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Gran Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Midori

$11.00

Sambucca

$11.00

Sour Apple

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

WINE

Ryder Rosé

$12.00

Opera Brut

$12.00

Robert Hall Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Harken Chardonnay

$12.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$12.00

Robert Hall Red Blend

$13.00

Ryder Cabernet

$11.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$12.00

Opera Brut BTL

$46.00

Robert Hall SAUV BLANC BOTTLE

$46.00

Harken BOTTLE

$46.00

Sea Sun BOTTLE

$46.00

Robert Hall BLEND BOTTLE

$48.00

Bonanza BOTTLE

$46.00

Robert Hall CAB BOTTLE

$85.00

Pine Ridge BOTTLE

$115.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

KoPu Water (FLAT)

$7.00

KoPu Water (SPARKLING)

$7.00

Big Red

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull (SF)

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso (DOUBLE)

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Latte (DOUBLE)

$8.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Cappuccino (DOUBLE)

$8.00

Lemonade REFILL

Arnold Palmer REFILL

DRINK SPECIALS

NEFT-A-Rita

$10.00

Jala-Piña Shot

$5.00

JQ's Ranch Water

$10.00

Longhorn Mule

$10.00

Shiner Bock Draft

$6.00
$30 Modelo Bucket

$30 Modelo Bucket

$30.00

HERA'S MEOW-GARITA

$10.00

HERA'S MAD MULE

$10.00

HERA'S COSMO-PAWLITAN

$10.00

HATS

JQ Logo Hat

$26.00

Queso Hat

$20.00

SHIRTS

Men's Shirt

$18.00

Women's Shirt

$18.00

QUESO Sweatshirt

$40.00

EVENT TICKETS

Tequila Tasting Ticket

$40.00

Tequila Tasting Ticket (Day of)

$50.00

FOOD (CATERING)

JQ's Original Queso (SMALL)

$17.00

JQ's Original Queso (LARGE)

$27.00

Guacamole & Chips (SMALL)

$15.00

Guacamole & Chips (LARGE)

$25.00

Caesar Salad (SMALL)

$23.00

Caesar Salad (LARGE)

$36.00

John Deere Salad

$23.00

John Deere Salad (LARGE)

$36.00

ZZ Tacos Package

$14.00

Freddy Fender's Fajitas Package

$17.00

Bevo's Burritos Package

$15.00

Churros

$8.00

Mexican Brownies

$8.00

BEVERAGES (CATERING)

Beverage (CAN)

$2.00

Beverage (BOTTLE)

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A taste of Texas on the Sunset Strip. Come in and enjoy!

Location

8917 West Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar image
Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar image

