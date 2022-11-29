Justine imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges

Justine

116 Reviews

$$$$

225 Chartres Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Popular Items

Justine Burger
Steak Frites
Lobster Bisque

HORS D'OEVRES

Onion Soup Gratinee

$12.00

caramelized onions, broiled Gruyere and french bread crouton

Lobster Bisque

$15.00
Satsuma Salad

$10.00

blue cheese, candied hazelnuts, vanilla crème fraîche

Steak Tartare

$15.00

mustard, capers, shallots, sieved egg, baguette

Shrimp and Acorn Squash Gratin

$15.00

bacon crumbs, beurre blanc

Fried Oysters

$14.00Out of stock

nuoc cham aioli, chimichurri, pickled vegetables, perserved lime

ENTREES

Justine Burger

$24.00

8oz peppercorn crusted wagyu patty, arugula, sauce Justine, and pommes frites.

Steak Frites

$38.00

butcher’s cut, sauce au poivre

Roasted Chicken & Dumplings

$29.00

goat cheese polenta, roasted mushrooms, charred onion jus

Gulf Seafood Bouillabaisse

$34.00Out of stock

white wine saffron broth, charred tomato and rouille crouton

Pan-Roasted Gulf Shrimp

$24.00

ginger, garlic and chili butter with french bread for dipping

Duck à la Satsuma

$32.00

caramel turnip, rainbow chard

Red Wine Braised Short Rib

$31.00

truffle pomme puree, roasted asparagus

SNACKS

Blue Crab Remoulade Blanc

$12.00

celeriac, truffle, sweet onion

Chèvre Brûlée & Eggplant

$11.00Out of stock

fennel & sea salt cracker

Boursin Cheese

$10.00

Warm Baguette

$9.00

Black truffle goat cheese butter

SIDES

Frites

$8.00

Sauce au Poivre 2oz

$5.00

Macaroni Au Fromage

$11.00

DESSERT

Creme Brulee

$12.00

house cookie

Dark Chocolate Tart

$13.00

caramel, whipped espresso cream

Strawberry Cream Gateau

$11.00Out of stock

strawberry jam, vanilla cream patisserie and kumquat marmalade

Chocolate Mousse Bombe

$13.00Out of stock

preserved cherries, white chocolate

NA Beverages

Q Soda

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

House Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Q Ginger Beer

$5.00

Q Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Q Tonic

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Rose Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Merchandise

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Justine Tote Bag

$25.00

Justine Tie

$70.00Out of stock

Justine Bow Tie

$60.00Out of stock

The New Orleans Kitchen

$40.00

a signed edition of Chef Justin Devillier's cookbook

Justine Mask

$25.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're excited to offer our menu online for your takeout convenience! Justine is a brasserie in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter. Opened by husband-and-wife team Justin and Mia Devillier, Justine combines the sophistication of Parisian brasseries with the playfulness of the South’s most lively district. True to the heart of French brasserie culture, the bustling, multi-roomed restaurant offers a versatile space to be enjoyed by all, whether it’s for a weekday lunch, afternoon glass of wine, or celebratory dinner.

Location

225 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Justine image

