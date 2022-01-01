Restaurant header imageView gallery

Justine's Brasserie 4710 East 5th Street

4710 East 5th Street

AUSTIN, TX 78702

Popular Items

Crème Brûlée
Côte de Porc
Steak Frites

Les Entrées

Octopus

$18.00

Saumon Cru

$18.00

Big Glory Bay salmon, horseradish, lemon, green onion, crème fraîche, with baguette chips

Cheese Plate

$20.00

three selections, with fig marmalade & candied nuts

Charcuterie Plate

$19.00

three house-made selections, with olives & cornichons

Les Soupes & Salades

Salade de Crabe

$23.00

lump crab, english cucumbers, avocado & fresh mint with a lemon ginger dressing

Salade d'Endives Poire Roquefort

$16.00

Belgian endive, pear & Roquefort salad with butter lettuce, roasted beets, walnuts & a classic vinaigrette

Salade Verte

$8.00

butter lettuce with a classic vinaigrette

Les Plats

Steak Frites

$54.00

11oz grass-fed Angus ribeye, wood fire-grilled, with your choice of sauce

Côte de Porc

$40.00

brined Duroc pork chop, wood fire-grilled, with thyme beurre blanc & sage potatoes au gratin

Confit de Canard

$40.00

classic confit duck leg, with frites & frisée salad

Steak Tartare

$32.00

hand-cut, all-natural beef tenderloin, served raw with quail egg yolk, with frites

Poisson Béarnaise

$36.00

market fish, with asparagus, carrots & a classic béarnaise sauce

Royale with Cheese

$21.00

hand-ground Angus beef, gruyere, house-made mayonnaise, butter lettuce & tomato on house-made ciabatta, with frites

Bolognaise

$20.00

Ratatouille

$18.00

Sides

Haricots Vertes

$9.00

Frites

$9.00

Ratatouille Side

$9.00

Potatoes au Gratin

$9.00

Sarladaises

$9.00

Baguette

$7.00

Side Crostini

$2.00

Side Endives

$2.00

Side Grilled Bread

$3.00

Les Desserts

Crème Brûlée

$12.00

Mousse au Chocolat

$12.00

Sorbet Duo

$8.00

Gateau Cake

$14.00

WINE

House Red BTL

$40.00

Kumpf & Meyer "Hedoniste" BTL

$80.00

Côtes-du-Jura Red BTL

$85.00

Bourgueil BTL

$60.00

"Palabres" Pineau d'Aunis BTL

$75.00

La Vinoterie "Providence" BTL

$80.00

Red Bourgogne BTL

$72.00

Savigny-les-Beaune BTL

$125.00Out of stock

Pommard BTL

$175.00

Nuits-St-George 1er Cru BTL

$225.00

l'Expedition Beaujolais BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Côte-de-Brouilly BTL

$75.00

Morgon BTL

$90.00

Côtes du Rhône BTL

$52.00

Vacqueyras BTL

$80.00

Châteauneuf-du-Pape BTL

$125.00

Maison Stéphan Côte-Rôtie BTL

$245.00

"Laguzelle" Minervois BTL

$56.00

Corbières Rouge BTL

$56.00

Leon Barral Faugères BTL

$90.00Out of stock

Le Petit Gimios "Rouge Fruit" BTL

$95.00

Cahors "Les Camille" BTL

$60.00

Peybonhomme-Les-Tours Bordeaux BTL

$64.00Out of stock

Maison Blanche 2000 BTL

$165.00Out of stock

Saint-Saturnin (Medoc) 1986 BTL

$195.00

Bergey Bordeaux BTL

$52.00

"Poppy" Gamay BTL

$52.00

Saumur BRUT BTL

$56.00

Gaspard Brut Rosé BTL

$64.00

Tessier "Phil en Bulle" BTL

$75.00

Paul Laurent BTL

$96.00

Henriet-Bazin Blanc de Noirs Grand Cru BTL

$135.00

Jacques Lassaigne "Les Vignes de Montgueux" BTL

$150.00

Gimonnet "Gastronome" 2015 BTL

$175.00

Laurent Benard "Rouge de Noirs" Rosé 2012 BTL

$225.00

Vouette & Sorbée "Blanc d'Argile" BTL

$260.00

Ulysse Collin Blanc de Blancs "Les Pierrères" BTL

$300.00

Ulysse Collin Blanc de Noirs "Les Maillons" BTL

$345.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Website

Location

4710 East 5th Street, AUSTIN, TX 78702

Directions

