Just Put An Egg On It 11 NE 6th St

11 NE 6th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Sandwiches and Other

B.E.L.T.

B.E.L.T.

$8.75

Bacon, lettuce, Tomato, Fried Egg, Honey Mustard or Mayo, on Toasted Bread. Gluten-free option available.

Brunchos

Brunchos

$8.00

Sweet Potato Tots, Cheese, Peppered Gravy, Fried Egg

Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$13.75

You're The Boss Of This Bowl

Corned Beef and Kimchi

Corned Beef and Kimchi

$13.75

Savory Potato Waffle, Spicy Mayo, Kimchi, Corned Beef, Fried Egg

Sausage Bowl

Sausage Bowl

$13.75

Savory Potato Waffle, House made Sausage Patty, Fresh Spinach Sweet Potato Hash, Honey drizzle, and a Fried Egg

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$13.75

Savory Potato Waffle, Diced Steak, Peppered Gravy, Sauted Onions, Fried Egg

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$14.75

Savory Potato Waffle, Vegan Meat, Fresh Spinach and Sweet Potato Hash, Vegan Egg

A La Carte

Bacon

$4.00

Cheese

$1.00

Corned Beef

$6.00

Diced Steak

$5.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Kimchi

$1.75

Potato Waffle

$4.50

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Sauted Onions

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Spinach and Sweet Potato Hash

$4.50

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

Vegan Eggs

$2.50

Vegan Ground meat

$5.00

Spinach

$2.00

Tomatoes

Dessert

Chocolate Cake made with Sweetened Condensed Milk, Homemade Caramel, and Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream and Toffee Pieces
The Cake

The Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake made with sweetened condensed milk, homeade caramel, topped with fresh whipped cream and toffee pieces. Gluten free option available

Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Gravy

$2.00

Hot Sauce

Honey

Drink

Fountain Soda

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
More Than Breakfast

11 NE 6th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Directions

