Southern
Barbeque

Just Q’in BBQ Walnut Hills

226 Reviews

$

975 E McMillan St

Cincinnati, OH 45206

Popular Items

Small Rib Tip (1/2 lb)
Peach Cobbler
Baked Beans

Everyday Menu

Goliath (Brisket and Pastrami)

We do Texas style brisket using very high-quality beef and smoked with all wood for 12-14 hours daily.
Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$23.00

Half pound of brisket sliced from the lean side or fatty side. Includes 2 sides, pickles, onions and toasted white bread.

Brisket by the lb (3lb max)

Brisket by the lb (3lb max)

$8.00+

Brisket Mac

$8.00

Our homemade Mac & Cheese with chopped up brisket on top.

Pastrami by the lb (3lb max)

$9.00+

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00
Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$17.00

Half lb of our cured in-house pastrami with our house-made mustard BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, and swiss cheese all on traditional New York Rye.

Food Tour

$5.00

Adam (Ribs)

We trim our ribs St Louis style, season with our dry rub and smoke fresh daily for 4-5 hours.
Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$22.00

Chilled Ribs (Slab)

$25.00Out of stock
Ribs by the lb

Ribs by the lb

$8.50+

Judas (Chicken)

We smoke chicken halves that have been marinated in our special sauce for 4 hours daily
Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$22.00Out of stock
Chicken by the lb

Chicken by the lb

$15.00+

Rib Tips

Small Rib Tip (1/2 lb)

Small Rib Tip (1/2 lb)

$7.00
Large Tip Plate

Large Tip Plate

$20.00
Large Rib Tip (1 lb)

Large Rib Tip (1 lb)

$14.00

Sides/Dessert

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Greens

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread

$1.50

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Extras

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Next Level Ranch

$0.50Out of stock

Bun

$1.00

Food Tour

$5.00

Bag O Wood

$25.00

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili w/ Cornbread (small - 8oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Brisket Chili (med - 16oz)

$15.00Out of stock

Brisket Chili (large - 32oz)

$30.00Out of stock

Dine In Trays

The Gospel Tray

The Gospel Tray

$100.00

Our standard Texas tray with all the Fixin's. Grab a bunch of friends and share a table and meal. Dine In only.

The TRInity Tray

The TRInity Tray

$50.00

Pick any 3 meat options off of our menu and share this tray with 2 of your closest people or complete strangers. Dine In only.

Catering

Feed The Crew (Large Group Packages)

Small Miracle (4-6)

$70.00

Not The Last Supper (8-10)

$130.00

Small Feast (14-16)

$200.00

Pan Pricing for 25 Guests - Meat

Pulled Pork - 8 lbs of pulled and chopped pork that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours

$176.00

Beef Brisket - 8 lbs of sliced Texas-style brisket with a mixture of fatty and lean cut that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours.

$256.00

St Louis Style Ribs - 5 slabs (10lbs) of ribs smoked fresh daily for a minimum of 4 hours.

$175.00

Smoked Chicken - 32 quartered pieces of chicken smoked fresh daily.

$240.00

Rib Tips - 20 lbs of freshly smoked Rib Tips cut up and seasoned with our rub.

$280.00

Pan Pricing for 25 Guests - Sides

Mac & Cheese - 3.5 Qts of homemade mac and cheese (Veg)

$75.00

Baked Beans - 3.5 Qts of homemade baked beans (Veg)

$75.00

Greens - 3.5 Qts of homemade collard/turnip greens (Veg)

$75.00

Cole Slaw - 3.5 Qts of homemade vinegar-based slaw (Veg)

$75.00

Potato Salad - 3.5 Qts of homemade southern mustard potato salad (Veg)

$75.00

Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread - Homemade and sold as individual muffins (Veg)

$1.50

Buns - Brioche buns sold individually

$0.50

Pan Pricing for 50 Guests - Meat

Pulled Pork -15 lbs of pulled and chopped pork that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours

$330.00

Beef Brisket -15 lbs of sliced Texas-style brisket with a mixture of fatty and lean cut that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours.

$480.00

St Louis Style Ribs - 10 slabs (20lbs) of ribs smoked fresh daily for a minimum of 4 hours.

$350.00

Smoked Chicken - 64 quartered pieces of chicken smoked fresh daily.

$480.00

Rib Tips - 40 lbs of freshly smoked Rib Tips cut up and seasoned with our rub

$560.00

Pan Pricing for 50 Guests - Sides

Mac & Cheese - 7 Qts of homemade mac and cheese (Veg)

$150.00

Baked Beans - 7 Qts of homemade baked beans (Veg)

$150.00

Greens - 7 Qts of homemade collard/turnip greens (Veg)

$150.00

Cole Slaw - 7 Qts of homemade vinegar-based slaw (Veg)

$150.00

Potato Salad - 7 Qts of homemade southern mustard potato salad (Veg)

$150.00

Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread - Homemade and sold as individual muffins (Veg)

$1.50

Buns - Brioche buns sold individually

$0.50

Buffet Supplies

Buffet Supplies

$25.00+

Bread & Dessert

Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread - Homemade and sold as individual muffins (Veg)

$1.50

Buns - Brioche buns sold individually

$0.50

Peach Cobbler - Sold in individual portions

$6.00

Daily Specials

Wednesday - Wings

5 Party Wings

$8.00Out of stock

10 Party Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Saturday - Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$4.00+

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Black Cherry

$2.00

Orange Cream

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Merchandise

Sauce

Bottle of Mild Sauce

$6.99

Bottle of Hot Sauce

$7.99Out of stock
Bottle of Mustard Sauce

Bottle of Mustard Sauce

$7.99Out of stock

Bag O Wood

$25.00

Merchandise

Brisket Is Life T-Shirt

$25.00

Just Q'in Pig & Flame T-Shirt

$25.00

Just Q'in Trucker Cap

$20.00Out of stock

Koozie

$7.00
Sticker

Sticker

$2.00

Food Tour

$5.00

Bag O Wood

$25.00

Gift Basket

Holiday Gift Basket

Holiday Gift Basket

$50.00

BBQ School

Spring Class March 19, 2023

Learn how to Que from those who do it every day at our 3-hour BBQ Class. This hands-on class will include everything from starting a smoker to finishing meat. Lunch, beverages, and swag bags are included! This class is from our perspective of smoking meat Texas style on traditional offset smokers.

Admission for 1 to Spring BBQ Class 9am - 12pm March 19, 2023

Out of stock

Learn how to Que from those who do it every day at our 3-hour BBQ Class from 9 am - 12 pm. This hands-on class will include everything from starting a smoker to finishing meat. Lunch, beverages, and swag bags are included!

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're driven by FAITH, powered by LOVE & committed to BBQ We're do Texas style BBQ serving you with Uncommon Service

975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45206

