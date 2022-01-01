  • Home
Justy's Bar Grill & Sandbox 1787 Southwest Chandler Avenue

No reviews yet

1787 Southwest Chandler Avenue

Bend, OR 97702

Share & Salad

Tot-Chos

$15.00

Crispy tater tots, queso blanco, sharp cheddar cheese, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro

Wisconsin Curds

$14.00

Fried Wisconsin white cheese curds, green onion, house marinara

Wing 6

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce

Wing 12

$20.00

Crispy chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Crispy brussel sprouts, dried mixed berries, peppered bacon, herbed goat cheese, balsamic reduction, parmesan bread crumbs

Oaxaca Fundido

$14.00

Queso Oaxaca fundido, chorizo, tomato, onion, parmesan, jalapeno, tortilla chips

Mediterranean Bruschetta

$16.00

Fire roasted artichokes, roasted tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction, toasted baguette

Poke Plunge

Poke Plunge

$17.00

Ahi poke, cucumber, onion, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, crispy wontons

Power Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, kale, shredded carrot, shredded Brussel sprouts, peppered bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, lemon ginger vinaigrette

Winter Kale Salad

$15.00

Mixed kale greens, sweet potatoes, dried berries, walnuts, goat cheese, pomegranate vinaigrette

Northwest Salad

$19.00

Montreal grilled steak, mixed greens, apples, shaved parmesan, red onion, walnuts, cherry vinaigrette

Tina's Chicken Noodle

$8.00
Side o Tots

Side o Tots

$5.00

Side o Fries

$5.00

Big house salad

$12.00

Handhelds

Sandlot Burger

Sandlot Burger

$16.00

Angus ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill relish, house aioli, toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheddar, pepper jack or American cheese

Cordon Bleu

Cordon Bleu

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, peppered bacon, creamy swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic dijon, toasted brioche bun

Vegan Burger

$21.00

Vegan meatless patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, picked relish, vegan mozzarella, sun dried tomato basil pesto, toasted gluten free vegan bun

BLT

$16.00

Peppered bacon, fried green tomato, lettuce, roasted garlic tomato pesto aioli, pimento cheese spread, balsamic reduction, toasted hoagie

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, Thai Basil aioli, carrots, jalapeños, cabbage, cilantro, honey roasted peanuts, Thai peanut sauce, flour tortilla

Bavarian Sausage Sando

$17.00

Roasted apple and onion Bavarian sausage patty, cabbage, dill vinaigrette, roasted garlic dijon aioli, creamy swiss, toasted pretzel bun

Entree

Korean Ribs

$21.00

Indian Green Curry Lamb

$19.00

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$21.00

Gnocchi

$19.00

Barbacoa Tostada

$19.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Mini Corndogs

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Maple & Bourbon Ice Cream

$6.00

Churro

$9.00

Warm Cookies & Milk

$9.00

NA Bev

Zentopia Peach Tea

$5.50

CBD

Kombucha Ginger Lemonade

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Canned Water

Soda

$2.00

Pepsi

Zentopia Mango Seltzer

$5.50

Kombucha Blood Orange

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Liquid Death SPARKING

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry lemonade kombucha

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Bar. Grill. Sandbox.

Location

1787 Southwest Chandler Avenue, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

