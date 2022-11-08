Restaurant header imageView gallery

JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center

98 Reviews

$$

239 Walker st SW

Atlanta, GA 30313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Wellness Shots - 2 oz

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$5.00

Organic Ginger Root

Power

Power

$5.00

Wheatgrass, Lemon, Ginger

Healer

Healer

$6.00

Turmeric, Dandelion, Burdock, Bladderwrack, Cayenne, Lemon

Immunity

Immunity

$6.00

Irish Moss, Elderberry, Echinacea, Ginger, Key Lime

Recovery

Recovery

$7.00

Irish Moss, Ginger, Asian Ginseng, Rhodiola, Ashwagandha, Key Lime

Vitality

Vitality

$7.00

Purple Moss, Burdock, Asian Ginseng, Maca, Rhodiola, Chainy Root, Sarsaparilla, Key Lime

Sea Moss

$5.00

Sea Moss - Fruit Infused

$5.00

Fresh Juices - 16 oz

Ju-Boost

$9.00

Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Lemon

Ju-Beet It

Ju-Beet It

$9.00

Apple, Beets, Carrots, Lemon, Ginger

Ju-Awesome

Ju-Awesome

$9.00

Kale, Spinach, Celery, Apple, Lemon

Ju-Life

Ju-Life

$9.00

Pineapple, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Celery, Apple, Lemon

Ju-Shine

$9.00

Orange, Apple, Kale, Ginger, Lemon

Ju-Tox

Ju-Tox

$9.00

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach

Ju-Better

$9.00

Grapefruit, Lime, Orange, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Ju-Balance

$9.00

Pineapple, Orange, Carrot

Juice Cleanses

5 Day Cleanse

$220.00

(6) Fresh Cold pressed juices per day.

1 Day Cleanse

$48.00

2 Day Cleanse

$95.00

3 Day Cleanse

$140.00

Signature Smoothies

Ju-Berry Blast

$9.00+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Pineapple

Ju-Hulk

$9.00+

Almond Butter, Banana, Mango, Kale, Plant Protein, Almond Milk

Ju-Beast

$9.00+

Blueberry, Strawberry, Spinach, Plant Protein, Flax Seeds, Almond Milk

Ju-Cream

$9.00+

Peach, Mango, Banana, Pineapple

Ju-Smoothie

$9.00+

Pineapple, Strawberry, Banana, Apple

Ju-Day

$9.00+

Orange, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry

Ju-Glory

$9.00+

Mango, Strawberry, Avocado, Spinach

Ju-Love Maker

$9.00+

Blackberry, Strawberry, Avocado, Maca Powder

Make-Your-Own Smoothie

$9.00+

Specialty Drinks

Activated Charcoal Lemonade

$5.00+

Organic Lemon Juice, Alkaline Water, Activated Charcoal, Agave

Premium Waters

Alkaline Water - 16 oz

$3.00

Acqua Panna Spring Water - 33 oz

$5.00

Fiji Water - 33 oz

$5.00

Mineral Water - 33 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Water - 16 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

Ju-Summer

$9.00

kale/spinach, avocado, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, feta cheese, strawberry vinaigrette

Ju-Fresh

$9.00

spinach, cucumbers, tomato, cranberries, blueberries, lemon dressing

Ju-Deluxe

$9.00

kale, cucumber, carrots, avocado, dates, hempseed, walnuts, cayenne, tahini

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$9.00

fresh albacore tuna, avocado, kale, cucumbers, carrots, dried cranberries, siracha mayo

Avocado Wrap

$9.00

haus avocado, spinach, sliced cucumber, shredded carrots

Humus Wrap

$9.00

humus, spinach, almond butter, apples, cranberries

Bowls

Ju-Berry Bowl

Ju-Berry Bowl

$9.00

acai berry, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, flax seeds, granola

Ju-Pineapple Bowl

$9.00

acai berry, pineapple, banana, chia seeds, granola

Ju-Dragon Bowl

$9.00

dragon fruit, pineapple, banana, blueberries, granola

Parfaits

Build-Your-Own Parfait

$7.50

Organic greek yogurt, granola PLUS your choice of (3) fresh fruits

Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.00+

avocado, fetta cheese, dried cranberries

Banana Toast

$5.00+

almond butter, bananas, chia seeds

Chips

Dirty Chips - Regular

$2.00

Dirty Chips - Barbeque

$2.00

Dirty Chips - Sour Cream

$2.00

Plantain Chips

$2.00

Sea Moss Gel

Golden Sea Moss - 16 oz

$30.00Out of stock
Purple Sea Moss - 16 oz

Purple Sea Moss - 16 oz

$35.00
Irish Sea Moss - 16 oz

Irish Sea Moss - 16 oz

$40.00

Ju-munity 102 - 16 oz

$40.00

Purple Sea Moss, Elderberry, Bladderwrack, Burdock

Fruit Infused Sea Moss

Mango Moss

$40.00+

Premium Irish Sea Moss infused with fresh organic mango

Berry Blend Moss

$40.00+

Premium Irish Sea Moss infused with a fresh blend of organic blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Juices, Smoothies and Healthy Eats

Location

239 Walker st SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Directions

Gallery
JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center image
JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center image
JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center image

Similar restaurants in your area

No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Neyow's of Atlanta - 131 Walker St SW
orange starNo Reviews
131 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Restaurant 10
orange starNo Reviews
10 Northside Dr NW Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - 1055 - GSU
orange starNo Reviews
100 Decatur St Atlanta, GA 30301
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 14
30 decatur st se atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Social Market & Cafe Company
orange starNo Reviews
57th forsyth street nw Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston