Juva Juice Highland Village Juva Juice- Jackson
No reviews yet
4500 I-55 North
173S
Jackson, MS 39211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Juices
16 oz. Juices
16 oz. Citrus Psych
Orange, Carrot, Green Apple, Kale
16 oz. John Lemon
Strawberry, Green Apple, Kale
16 oz. Reboot
Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger, Lemon
16 oz. Red Zeppelin
Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Orange, Lemon Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!
16 oz. Underground
Beet, Carrot, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger
16 oz. Prescription
Please call for availability before purchasing! Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Zinc, Echinacea, Raw Agave
Watermelon Juice
Special Order Only for May-September
Flaminglo Juice
Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!
Farmers Market
Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!
2 oz. Juices
12 oz. Juices
Gallon Juices
Smoothies & More
Build Your Own
All Fruit
20 oz. Berry Bungalow
A delicious blend of Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Berry Bungalow
A delicious blend of Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Nelly
A delicious tropical blend of Strawberries, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Nelly
A delicious tropical blend of Strawberries, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Peace of Pom
A tasty blend of Pomegranate, Blueberries, Banana, Apple, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Peace of Pom
A tasty blend of Pomegranate, Blueberries, Banana, Apple, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Resort
A simple, yet delicious blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, and Turbinado
32 oz. Resort
A simple, yet delicious blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, and Turbinado
20 oz. Strawberry Shazam
Shazam! One of most popular All Fruit smoothies with a blend of Strawberries, Pineapples, Lemon, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Strawberry Shazam
Shazam! One of most popular All Fruit smoothies with a blend of Strawberries, Pineapples, Lemon, and Turbinado!
20 oz. Trophy Life
Our Trophy Life is smooth, yet tart and sweet containing Oranges, Strawberries, Bananas, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Trophy Life
Our Trophy Life is smooth, yet tart and sweet containing Oranges, Strawberries, Bananas, and Turbinado.
Fruit + Protein
20 oz. Belize It
You best "Belize It" tastes tropical with Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Belize It
You best "Belize It" tastes tropical with Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
20 oz. Blueberry Bananza
A smooth blend of Blueberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Blueberry Bananza
A smooth blend of Blueberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Bohemian Raspberry
Raspberry not Rhapsody silly! Our Bohemian Raspberry is one of our top selling Fruit & Protein smoothies. With a blend of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Bohemian Raspberry
Raspberry not Rhapsody silly! Our Bohemian Raspberry is one of our top selling Fruit & Protein smoothies. With a blend of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Cabana Banana
Who doesn't like Pineapples? Our Cabana Banana is sweet and savory with a blend of Pineapples, Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Cabana Banana
Who doesn't like Pineapples? Our Cabana Banana is sweet and savory with a blend of Pineapples, Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Mango Bango
A sweet and fruity blend of Mango, Pineapples, Orange, and Whey Protein.
32 oz. Mango Bango
A sweet and fruity blend of Mango, Pineapples, Orange, and Whey Protein.
20 oz. Go Green
Pick any fruit of your choice! Our Go Green contains Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Go Green
Pick any fruit of your choice! Our Go Green contains Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Juva Java
Need a boost in the morning? Try this delicious coffee based smoothie! It contains Cold Brew Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Juva Java
Need a boost in the morning? Try this delicious coffee based smoothie! It contains Cold Brew Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Kiwilicious
Our Kiwilicious is so delicious with a blend of Strawberries, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32. oz Kiwilicious
Our Kiwilicious is so delicious with a blend of Strawberries, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Pineapple Special
This is our number one Fruit & Protein smoothie! Our Pineapple Special is smooth & creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. It contains Strawberries, Pineapples, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Pineapple Special
This is our number one Fruit & Protein smoothie! Our Pineapple Special is smooth & creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. It contains Strawberries, Pineapples, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado!
20 oz. Chai Felicia
If you get this reference, you're pretty cool. Our Chai Felicia is a smooth and sweet blend of Coconut Cream, Chai Tea, Banana, Whey Protein, and Honey.
32 oz. Chai Felicia
If you get this reference, you're pretty cool. Our Chai Felicia is a smooth and sweet blend of Coconut Cream, Chai Tea, Banana, Whey Protein, and Honey.
20 oz. Remodel
If you love Strawberries and Bananas then this one is for you. The Remodel is smooth and creamy with a blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Remodel
If you love Strawberries and Bananas then this one is for you. The Remodel is smooth and creamy with a blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Cookie Cutter
Missing the most wonderful time of the year? Try our Cookie Cutter! It contains Banana, Peanut Butter, Turbinado, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.
32 oz. Cookie Cutter
Missing the most wonderful time of the year? Try our Cookie Cutter! It contains Banana, Peanut Butter, Turbinado, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.
20 oz. Peach Bum
Stay Peachy friends and try our Peach Bum. It's a creamy blend of Peaches, Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, Not-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Peach Bum
Stay Peachy friends and try our Peach Bum. It's a creamy blend of Peaches, Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, Not-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Thrill of Brazil
A popular drink amongst our Staff (especially if you add Peanut Butter). Our Thrill of Brazil is a smooth blend of Acai, Apple, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Thrill of Brazil
A popular drink amongst our Staff (especially if you add Peanut Butter). Our Thrill of Brazil is a smooth blend of Acai, Apple, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Razzle Dazzle
A crazy blend of Raspberries, Orange, Banana, and Whey Protein!
32 oz. Razzle Dazzle
A crazy blend of Raspberries, Orange, Banana, and Whey Protein!
20 oz. Pina Collada Collider
If you like Pina Colada's...haha get it. If so, we highly recommend trying our Pina Collada Collider. It contains Coconut, Pineapples, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Pina Collada Collider
If you like Pina Colada's...haha get it. If so, we highly recommend trying our Pina Collada Collider. It contains Coconut, Pineapples, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Rejoice
We sometimes refer to this one as the Rally Banana! This perfect blend of Bananas, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, and Turbinado tastes similar to a banana split!
32 oz. Rejoice
We sometimes refer to this one as the Rally Banana! This perfect blend of Bananas, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, and Turbinado tastes similar to a banana split!
20 oz. Peanut Pleasure Chocolate
Want something sweet? Try our Chocolate Peanut Pleasure. Its blend of Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado will end that craving!
32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Chocolate
Want something sweet? Try our Chocolate Peanut Pleasure. Its blend of Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado will end that craving!
20 oz. Peanut Pleasure Strawberry
Want something fruity & sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Strawberry Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Strawberry
Want something fruity & sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Strawberry Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
20 oz. Peanut Pleasure Vanilla
Want something sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Vanilla Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Vanilla
Want something sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Vanilla Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
Fruit + High Protein
20 oz. Gym Dandy Vanilla
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Vanilla Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
32 oz. Gym Dandy Vanilla
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Vanilla Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
20 oz. Gym Dandy Chocolate
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Chocolate Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
32 oz. Gym Dandy Chocolate
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Chocolate Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
20 oz. Gym Dandy Strawberry
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Strawberry Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
32 oz. Gym Dandy Strawberry
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Strawberry Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
20 oz. PCB
Our most popular in the Fruit & High Protein category with a blend of Bananas, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.
32 oz. PCB
Our most popular in the Fruit & High Protein category with a blend of Bananas, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.
20 oz. Rebuild
Our Rebuild is a great choice for a low-carb meal replacement and it contains Vanilla Whey Protein and your choice of two fruits.
32 oz. Rebuild
Our Rebuild is a great choice for a low-carb meal replacement and it contains Vanilla Whey Protein and your choice of two fruits.
20 oz. Wright Whey
Our Wright Whey is best for a meal replacement and those needing an energy boost. It contains Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, and Chocolate Whey Protein.
32 oz. Wright Whey
Our Wright Whey is best for a meal replacement and those needing an energy boost. It contains Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, and Chocolate Whey Protein.
20 oz. Flex on the Beach Vanilla
Our Vanilla Flex on the Beach contains Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
32 oz. Flex on the Beach Vanilla
Our Vanilla Flex on the Beach contains Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
20 oz. Flex on the Beach Chocolate
Our Chocolate Flex on the Beach contains Chocolate Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
32 oz. Flex on the Beach Chocolate
Our Chocolate Flex on the Beach contains Chocolate Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
20 oz. Flex on the Beach Strawberry
Our Strawberry Flex on the Beach contains Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
32 oz. Flex on the Beach Strawberry
Our Strawberry Flex on the Beach contains Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
20 oz. Eiffel Power Vanilla
Our Vanilla Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.
32 oz. Eiffel Power Vanilla
Our Vanilla Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.
20 oz. Eiffel Power Chocolate
Our Chocolate Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Chocolate Whey Protein.
32 oz. Eiffel Power Chocolate
Our Chocolate Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Chocolate Whey Protein.
20 oz. Eiffel Power Strawberry
Our Strawberry Eiffel Power contains Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.
32 oz. Eiffel Power Strawberry
Our Strawberry Eiffel Power contains Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.
Fruits + Greens
20 oz. Kale Yeah
Need more greens? Try our Kale Yeah! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, and Banana.
32 oz. Kale Yeah
Need more greens? Try our Kale Yeah! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, and Banana.
20 oz. King Kale
Need more greens and protein? Try our King Kale! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, Banana, and your choice of protein.
32 oz. King Kale
Need more greens and protein? Try our King Kale! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, Banana, and your choice of protein.
Shakes
20 oz. Chocolate Shake
Looking for a chocolaty treat? Try our Chocolate Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Chocolate Shake
Looking for a chocolaty treat? Try our Chocolate Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Strawberry Shake
Looking for a fruity, but delicious treat? Try our Strawberry Shake. It contains Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Strawberry Shake
Looking for a fruity, but delicious treat? Try our Strawberry Shake. It contains Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
20 oz. Vanilla Shake
Looking for a sweet, creamy and delicious treat? Try our Vanilla Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Vanilla Shake
Looking for a sweet, creamy and delicious a treat? Try our Vanilla Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
Loaded Teas
B.B. Zing
Clout Tea, Blue Raspberry, Blueberry
Grateful Red
Clout Tea, Watermelon, Watermelon
Lemon Park
Clout Tea, Lemon, Strawberry
Mind Melon
Clout Tea, Melon, Strawberry
Pink Freud
Clout Tea, Strawberry, Watermelon
Baha Marley
Clout Tea, Blue Raz, Lemonade
Lunch Special
32 oz. Atomic Orange
A natural blend of Orange, Mango, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Bananarama
It you get this reference, you're definitely cool. Our Bananarama is filled with Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Belize It
You best "Belize It" tastes tropical with Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Blueberry Bananza
A smooth blend of Blueberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Bohemian Raspberry
Raspberry not Rhapsody silly! Our Bohemian Raspberry is one of our top selling Fruit & Protein smoothies. With a blend of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Build Your Own
Build your own smoothie!
32 oz. Cabana Banana
Who doesn't like Pineapples? Our Cabana Banana is sweet and savory with a blend of Pineapples, Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Chai Felicia
If you get this reference, you're pretty cool. Our Chai Felicia is a smooth and sweet blend of Coconut Cream, Chai Tea, Banana, Whey Protein, and Honey.
32 oz. Chocolate Shake
Looking for a chocolaty treat? Try our Chocolate Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Cookie Cutter
Missing the most wonderful time of the year? Try our Cookie Cutter! It contains Banana, Peanut Butter, Turbinado, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.
32 oz. Eiffel Power Chocolate
Our Chocolate Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Chocolate Whey Protein.
32 oz. Eiffel Power Strawberry
Our Strawberry Eiffel Power contains Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.
32 oz. Eiffel Power Vanilla
Our Vanilla Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.
32 oz. Flex on the Beach Chocolate
Our Chocolate Flex on the Beach contains Chocolate Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
32 oz. Flex on the Beach Strawberry
Our Strawberry Flex on the Beach contains Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
32 oz. Flex on the Beach Vanilla
Our Vanilla Flex on the Beach contains Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
32 oz. Go Green
Pick any fruit of your choice! Our Go Green contains Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Gym Dandy Chocolate
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Chocolate Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
32 oz. Gym Dandy Strawberry
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Strawberry Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
32 oz. Gym Dandy Vanilla
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Vanilla Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
32 oz. Jam n' Jelly
Our Jam'n Jelly contains Strawberries, Passion Fruit, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Juva Java
Need a boost in the morning? Try this delicious coffee based smoothie! It contains Cold Brew Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Kale Yeah
Need more greens? Try our Kale Yeah! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, and Banana.
32 oz. King Kale
Need more greens and protein? Try our King Kale! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, Banana, and your choice of protein.
32 oz. Kiwilicious
Our Kiwilicious is so delicious with a blend of Strawberries, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Mango Bango
A sweet and fruity blend of Mango, Pineapples, Orange, and Whey Protein.
32 oz. Nelly
A delicious tropical blend of Strawberries, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, and Turbinado.
32 oz. PCB
Our most popular in the Fruit & High Protein category with a blend of Bananas, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.
32 oz. Peace of Pom
A tasty blend of Pomegranate, Blueberries, Banana, Apple, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Peach Bum
Stay Peachy friends and try our Peach Bum. It's a creamy blend of Peaches, Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, Not-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Chocolate
Want something sweet? Try our Chocolate Peanut Pleasure. Its blend of Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado will end that craving!
32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Strawberry
Want something fruity & sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Strawberry Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Vanilla
Want something sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Vanilla Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Pina Collada Collider
If you like Pina Colada's...haha get it. If so, we highly recommend trying our Pina Collada Collider. It contains Coconut, Pineapples, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Pineapple Special
This is our number one Fruit & Protein smoothie! Our Pineapple Special is smooth & creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. It contains Strawberries, Pineapples, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Razzle Dazzle
A crazy blend of Raspberries, Orange, Banana, and Whey Protein!
32 oz. Rebuild
Our Rebuild is a great choice for a low-carb meal replacement and it contains Vanilla Whey Protein and your choice of two fruits.
32 oz. Rejoice
We sometimes refer to this one as the Rally Banana! This perfect blend of Bananas, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, and Turbinado tastes similar to a banana split!
32 oz. Remodel
If you love Strawberries and Bananas then this one is for you. The Remodel is smooth and creamy with a blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Resort
A simple, yet delicious blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, and Turbinado
32 oz. Strawberry Shake
Looking for a fruity, but delicious treat? Try our Strawberry Shake. It contains Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Strawberry Shazam
Shazam! One of most popular All Fruit smoothies with a blend of Strawberries, Pineapples, Lemon, and Turbinado!
32 oz. Thrill of Brazil
A popular drink amongst our Staff (especially if you add Peanut Butter). Our Thrill of Brazil is a smooth blend of Acai, Apple, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Trophy Life
Our Trophy Life is smooth, yet tart and sweet containing Oranges, Strawberries, Bananas, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Vanilla Shake
Looking for a sweet, creamy and delicious treat? Try our Vanilla Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
32 oz. Wright Whey
Our Wright Whey is best for a meal replacement and those needing an energy boost. It contains Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, and Chocolate Whey Protein.
32. oz Berry Bungalow
A delicious blend of Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Turbinado.
Friday Special
All Treats
The Crunch
Juva Snacks
Butterscotch Bars
Butterscotch Chips, Oats, Dried Cranberries, Whole Almonds, Sliced Almonds, Peanut Butter, Honey, Dark Chocolate
Peanut Butter Bars
Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Mini Chocolate Chips, Coconut, Dark Chocolate
Peanut Butter Bites
Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Mini Chocolate Chips, Flaxseed
Almond Butter Bites
Almond Butter, Oats, Honey, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries
Peanut Butter Bites 3/3
Almond Butter Bites 3/3
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy fresh juices & smoothies!
4500 I-55 North, 173S, Jackson, MS 39211