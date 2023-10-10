Popular Items

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Your choice of two fruits + Yogurt & Granola

16 oz. John Lemon

$8.99

Strawberry, Green Apple, Kale

PB Bowlinger

$10.99

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana

Juices

16 oz. Juices

Freshly Pressed Everyday!
16 oz. Citrus Psych

$8.99

Orange, Carrot, Green Apple, Kale

16 oz. John Lemon

$8.99

Strawberry, Green Apple, Kale

16 oz. Reboot

$8.99

Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger, Lemon

16 oz. Red Zeppelin

$8.99Out of stock

Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Orange, Lemon Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!

16 oz. Underground

$8.99

Beet, Carrot, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger

16 oz. Prescription

$8.99

Please call for availability before purchasing! Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Zinc, Echinacea, Raw Agave

Watermelon Juice

$8.99Out of stock

Special Order Only for May-September

Flaminglo Juice

$8.99Out of stock

Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!

Farmers Market

$8.99Out of stock

Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!

2 oz. Juices

Fresh pressed every Monday & Thursday!

Ginger Shot

$2.00Out of stock

We dare you to try our ginger shots. It is strictly pure ginger!

12 oz. Juices

Prescription is fresh pressed every Monday & Thursday!

Prescription

$6.99

Feeling sick? This healthy blend of Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Zinc, Echinacea, and Raw Agave will have you feeling better than ever :)

Gallon Juices

Choose your favorite juice and we'll have it ready on our juice days, Monday & Thursday!

Gallon Juices

$60.00

Choose your favorite juice and we'll fresh press it for you on one our juice days Monday/Thursday!

Smoothies & More

Build Your Own

20 oz. Build Your Own

$5.50

32 oz. Build Your Own

$7.75

All Fruit

20 oz. Berry Bungalow

$5.50

A delicious blend of Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Berry Bungalow

$7.75

A delicious blend of Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Nelly

$5.50

A delicious tropical blend of Strawberries, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Nelly

$7.75

A delicious tropical blend of Strawberries, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Peace of Pom

$5.50

A tasty blend of Pomegranate, Blueberries, Banana, Apple, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Peace of Pom

$7.75

A tasty blend of Pomegranate, Blueberries, Banana, Apple, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Resort

$5.50

A simple, yet delicious blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, and Turbinado

32 oz. Resort

$7.75

A simple, yet delicious blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, and Turbinado

20 oz. Strawberry Shazam

$5.50

Shazam! One of most popular All Fruit smoothies with a blend of Strawberries, Pineapples, Lemon, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Strawberry Shazam

$7.75

Shazam! One of most popular All Fruit smoothies with a blend of Strawberries, Pineapples, Lemon, and Turbinado!

20 oz. Trophy Life

$5.50

Our Trophy Life is smooth, yet tart and sweet containing Oranges, Strawberries, Bananas, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Trophy Life

$7.75

Our Trophy Life is smooth, yet tart and sweet containing Oranges, Strawberries, Bananas, and Turbinado.

Fruit + Protein

20 oz. Belize It

$6.25

You best "Belize It" tastes tropical with Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Belize It

$8.00

You best "Belize It" tastes tropical with Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

20 oz. Blueberry Bananza

$6.25

A smooth blend of Blueberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Blueberry Bananza

$8.00

A smooth blend of Blueberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Bohemian Raspberry

$6.25

Raspberry not Rhapsody silly! Our Bohemian Raspberry is one of our top selling Fruit & Protein smoothies. With a blend of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Bohemian Raspberry

$8.00

Raspberry not Rhapsody silly! Our Bohemian Raspberry is one of our top selling Fruit & Protein smoothies. With a blend of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Cabana Banana

$6.25

Who doesn't like Pineapples? Our Cabana Banana is sweet and savory with a blend of Pineapples, Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Cabana Banana

$8.00

Who doesn't like Pineapples? Our Cabana Banana is sweet and savory with a blend of Pineapples, Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Mango Bango

$6.25

A sweet and fruity blend of Mango, Pineapples, Orange, and Whey Protein.

32 oz. Mango Bango

$8.00

A sweet and fruity blend of Mango, Pineapples, Orange, and Whey Protein.

20 oz. Go Green

$6.25

Pick any fruit of your choice! Our Go Green contains Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Go Green

$8.00

Pick any fruit of your choice! Our Go Green contains Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Juva Java

$6.25

Need a boost in the morning? Try this delicious coffee based smoothie! It contains Cold Brew Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Juva Java

$8.00

Need a boost in the morning? Try this delicious coffee based smoothie! It contains Cold Brew Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Kiwilicious

$6.25

Our Kiwilicious is so delicious with a blend of Strawberries, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32. oz Kiwilicious

$8.00

Our Kiwilicious is so delicious with a blend of Strawberries, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Pineapple Special

$6.25

This is our number one Fruit & Protein smoothie! Our Pineapple Special is smooth & creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. It contains Strawberries, Pineapples, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Pineapple Special

$8.00

This is our number one Fruit & Protein smoothie! Our Pineapple Special is smooth & creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. It contains Strawberries, Pineapples, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado!

20 oz. Chai Felicia

$6.25

If you get this reference, you're pretty cool. Our Chai Felicia is a smooth and sweet blend of Coconut Cream, Chai Tea, Banana, Whey Protein, and Honey.

32 oz. Chai Felicia

$8.00

If you get this reference, you're pretty cool. Our Chai Felicia is a smooth and sweet blend of Coconut Cream, Chai Tea, Banana, Whey Protein, and Honey.

20 oz. Remodel

$6.25

If you love Strawberries and Bananas then this one is for you. The Remodel is smooth and creamy with a blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Remodel

$8.00

If you love Strawberries and Bananas then this one is for you. The Remodel is smooth and creamy with a blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Cookie Cutter

$6.25

Missing the most wonderful time of the year? Try our Cookie Cutter! It contains Banana, Peanut Butter, Turbinado, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.

32 oz. Cookie Cutter

$8.00

Missing the most wonderful time of the year? Try our Cookie Cutter! It contains Banana, Peanut Butter, Turbinado, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.

20 oz. Peach Bum

$6.25

Stay Peachy friends and try our Peach Bum. It's a creamy blend of Peaches, Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, Not-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Peach Bum

$8.00

Stay Peachy friends and try our Peach Bum. It's a creamy blend of Peaches, Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, Not-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Thrill of Brazil

$6.25

A popular drink amongst our Staff (especially if you add Peanut Butter). Our Thrill of Brazil is a smooth blend of Acai, Apple, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Thrill of Brazil

$8.00

A popular drink amongst our Staff (especially if you add Peanut Butter). Our Thrill of Brazil is a smooth blend of Acai, Apple, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Razzle Dazzle

$6.25

A crazy blend of Raspberries, Orange, Banana, and Whey Protein!

32 oz. Razzle Dazzle

$8.00

A crazy blend of Raspberries, Orange, Banana, and Whey Protein!

20 oz. Pina Collada Collider

$6.25

If you like Pina Colada's...haha get it. If so, we highly recommend trying our Pina Collada Collider. It contains Coconut, Pineapples, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Pina Collada Collider

$8.00

If you like Pina Colada's...haha get it. If so, we highly recommend trying our Pina Collada Collider. It contains Coconut, Pineapples, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Rejoice

$6.25

We sometimes refer to this one as the Rally Banana! This perfect blend of Bananas, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, and Turbinado tastes similar to a banana split!

32 oz. Rejoice

$8.00

We sometimes refer to this one as the Rally Banana! This perfect blend of Bananas, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, and Turbinado tastes similar to a banana split!

20 oz. Peanut Pleasure Chocolate

$6.25

Want something sweet? Try our Chocolate Peanut Pleasure. Its blend of Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado will end that craving!

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Chocolate

$8.00

Want something sweet? Try our Chocolate Peanut Pleasure. Its blend of Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado will end that craving!

20 oz. Peanut Pleasure Strawberry

$6.25

Want something fruity & sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Strawberry Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Strawberry

$8.00

Want something fruity & sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Strawberry Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

20 oz. Peanut Pleasure Vanilla

$6.25

Want something sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Vanilla Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Vanilla

$8.00

Want something sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Vanilla Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

Fruit + High Protein

20 oz. Gym Dandy Vanilla

$6.50

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Vanilla Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

32 oz. Gym Dandy Vanilla

$9.00

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Vanilla Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

20 oz. Gym Dandy Chocolate

$6.50

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Chocolate Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

32 oz. Gym Dandy Chocolate

$9.00

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Chocolate Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

20 oz. Gym Dandy Strawberry

$6.50

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Strawberry Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

32 oz. Gym Dandy Strawberry

$9.00

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Strawberry Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

20 oz. PCB

$6.50

Our most popular in the Fruit & High Protein category with a blend of Bananas, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.

32 oz. PCB

$9.00

Our most popular in the Fruit & High Protein category with a blend of Bananas, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.

20 oz. Rebuild

$6.50

Our Rebuild is a great choice for a low-carb meal replacement and it contains Vanilla Whey Protein and your choice of two fruits.

32 oz. Rebuild

$9.00

Our Rebuild is a great choice for a low-carb meal replacement and it contains Vanilla Whey Protein and your choice of two fruits.

20 oz. Wright Whey

$6.50

Our Wright Whey is best for a meal replacement and those needing an energy boost. It contains Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

32 oz. Wright Whey

$9.00

Our Wright Whey is best for a meal replacement and those needing an energy boost. It contains Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

20 oz. Flex on the Beach Vanilla

$6.50

Our Vanilla Flex on the Beach contains Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

32 oz. Flex on the Beach Vanilla

$9.00

Our Vanilla Flex on the Beach contains Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

20 oz. Flex on the Beach Chocolate

$6.50

Our Chocolate Flex on the Beach contains Chocolate Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

32 oz. Flex on the Beach Chocolate

$9.00

Our Chocolate Flex on the Beach contains Chocolate Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

20 oz. Flex on the Beach Strawberry

$6.50

Our Strawberry Flex on the Beach contains Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

32 oz. Flex on the Beach Strawberry

$9.00

Our Strawberry Flex on the Beach contains Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

20 oz. Eiffel Power Vanilla

$6.50

Our Vanilla Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

32 oz. Eiffel Power Vanilla

$9.00

Our Vanilla Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

20 oz. Eiffel Power Chocolate

$6.50

Our Chocolate Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

32 oz. Eiffel Power Chocolate

$9.00

Our Chocolate Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

20 oz. Eiffel Power Strawberry

$6.50

Our Strawberry Eiffel Power contains Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

32 oz. Eiffel Power Strawberry

$9.00

Our Strawberry Eiffel Power contains Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

Fruits + Greens

20 oz. Kale Yeah

$6.50

Need more greens? Try our Kale Yeah! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, and Banana.

32 oz. Kale Yeah

$9.00

Need more greens? Try our Kale Yeah! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, and Banana.

20 oz. King Kale

$6.50

Need more greens and protein? Try our King Kale! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, Banana, and your choice of protein.

32 oz. King Kale

$9.00

Need more greens and protein? Try our King Kale! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, Banana, and your choice of protein.

Shakes

20 oz. Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Looking for a chocolaty treat? Try our Chocolate Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Chocolate Shake

$7.75

Looking for a chocolaty treat? Try our Chocolate Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Looking for a fruity, but delicious treat? Try our Strawberry Shake. It contains Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Strawberry Shake

$7.75

Looking for a fruity, but delicious treat? Try our Strawberry Shake. It contains Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Looking for a sweet, creamy and delicious treat? Try our Vanilla Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Vanilla Shake

$7.75

Looking for a sweet, creamy and delicious a treat? Try our Vanilla Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

Loaded Teas

B.B. Zing

$5.99

Clout Tea, Blue Raspberry, Blueberry

Grateful Red

$5.99

Clout Tea, Watermelon, Watermelon

Lemon Park

$5.99Out of stock

Clout Tea, Lemon, Strawberry

Mind Melon

$5.99

Clout Tea, Melon, Strawberry

Pink Freud

$5.99

Clout Tea, Strawberry, Watermelon

Baha Marley

$5.99Out of stock

Clout Tea, Blue Raz, Lemonade

Lunch Special

Any 32 oz. for $7.00 every weekday from 4p-6p!

32 oz. Atomic Orange

$6.43

A natural blend of Orange, Mango, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Bananarama

$6.43

It you get this reference, you're definitely cool. Our Bananarama is filled with Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Belize It

$6.43

You best "Belize It" tastes tropical with Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Blueberry Bananza

$6.43

A smooth blend of Blueberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Bohemian Raspberry

$6.43

Raspberry not Rhapsody silly! Our Bohemian Raspberry is one of our top selling Fruit & Protein smoothies. With a blend of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Build Your Own

$6.43

Build your own smoothie!

32 oz. Cabana Banana

$6.43

Who doesn't like Pineapples? Our Cabana Banana is sweet and savory with a blend of Pineapples, Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Chai Felicia

$6.43

If you get this reference, you're pretty cool. Our Chai Felicia is a smooth and sweet blend of Coconut Cream, Chai Tea, Banana, Whey Protein, and Honey.

32 oz. Chocolate Shake

$6.43

Looking for a chocolaty treat? Try our Chocolate Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Cookie Cutter

$6.43

Missing the most wonderful time of the year? Try our Cookie Cutter! It contains Banana, Peanut Butter, Turbinado, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.

32 oz. Eiffel Power Chocolate

$6.43

Our Chocolate Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

32 oz. Eiffel Power Strawberry

$6.43

Our Strawberry Eiffel Power contains Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

32 oz. Eiffel Power Vanilla

$6.43

Our Vanilla Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

32 oz. Flex on the Beach Chocolate

$6.43

Our Chocolate Flex on the Beach contains Chocolate Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

32 oz. Flex on the Beach Strawberry

$6.43

Our Strawberry Flex on the Beach contains Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

32 oz. Flex on the Beach Vanilla

$6.43

Our Vanilla Flex on the Beach contains Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

32 oz. Go Green

$6.43

Pick any fruit of your choice! Our Go Green contains Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Gym Dandy Chocolate

$6.43

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Chocolate Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

32 oz. Gym Dandy Strawberry

$6.43

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Strawberry Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

32 oz. Gym Dandy Vanilla

$6.43

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Vanilla Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

32 oz. Jam n' Jelly

$6.43

Our Jam'n Jelly contains Strawberries, Passion Fruit, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Juva Java

$6.43

Need a boost in the morning? Try this delicious coffee based smoothie! It contains Cold Brew Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Kale Yeah

$6.43

Need more greens? Try our Kale Yeah! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, and Banana.

32 oz. King Kale

$6.43

Need more greens and protein? Try our King Kale! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, Banana, and your choice of protein.

32 oz. Kiwilicious

$6.43

Our Kiwilicious is so delicious with a blend of Strawberries, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Mango Bango

$6.43

A sweet and fruity blend of Mango, Pineapples, Orange, and Whey Protein.

32 oz. Nelly

$6.43

A delicious tropical blend of Strawberries, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, and Turbinado.

32 oz. PCB

$6.43

Our most popular in the Fruit & High Protein category with a blend of Bananas, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.

32 oz. Peace of Pom

$6.43

A tasty blend of Pomegranate, Blueberries, Banana, Apple, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Peach Bum

$6.43

Stay Peachy friends and try our Peach Bum. It's a creamy blend of Peaches, Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, Not-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Chocolate

$6.43

Want something sweet? Try our Chocolate Peanut Pleasure. Its blend of Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado will end that craving!

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Strawberry

$6.43

Want something fruity & sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Strawberry Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Vanilla

$6.43

Want something sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Vanilla Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Pina Collada Collider

$6.43

If you like Pina Colada's...haha get it. If so, we highly recommend trying our Pina Collada Collider. It contains Coconut, Pineapples, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Pineapple Special

$6.43

This is our number one Fruit & Protein smoothie! Our Pineapple Special is smooth & creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. It contains Strawberries, Pineapples, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Razzle Dazzle

$6.43

A crazy blend of Raspberries, Orange, Banana, and Whey Protein!

32 oz. Rebuild

$6.43

Our Rebuild is a great choice for a low-carb meal replacement and it contains Vanilla Whey Protein and your choice of two fruits.

32 oz. Rejoice

$6.43

We sometimes refer to this one as the Rally Banana! This perfect blend of Bananas, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, and Turbinado tastes similar to a banana split!

32 oz. Remodel

$6.43

If you love Strawberries and Bananas then this one is for you. The Remodel is smooth and creamy with a blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Resort

$6.43

A simple, yet delicious blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, and Turbinado

32 oz. Strawberry Shake

$6.43

Looking for a fruity, but delicious treat? Try our Strawberry Shake. It contains Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Strawberry Shazam

$6.43

Shazam! One of most popular All Fruit smoothies with a blend of Strawberries, Pineapples, Lemon, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Thrill of Brazil

$6.43

A popular drink amongst our Staff (especially if you add Peanut Butter). Our Thrill of Brazil is a smooth blend of Acai, Apple, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Trophy Life

$6.43

Our Trophy Life is smooth, yet tart and sweet containing Oranges, Strawberries, Bananas, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Vanilla Shake

$6.43

Looking for a sweet, creamy and delicious treat? Try our Vanilla Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Wright Whey

$6.43

Our Wright Whey is best for a meal replacement and those needing an energy boost. It contains Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

32. oz Berry Bungalow

$6.43

A delicious blend of Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Turbinado.

Friday Special

Morning Special, 32 oz. Juva Java + any snack of your choice ALL DAY!!
32 oz. Juva Java + Snack

$8.71

All Treats

The Crunch

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Your choice of two fruits + Yogurt & Granola

Spoon-It

$1.49

Pick a Smoothie, Tell us to "Spoon It" & We will frame your masterpiece with granola!

Juva Snacks

Butterscotch Bars

$2.30

Butterscotch Chips, Oats, Dried Cranberries, Whole Almonds, Sliced Almonds, Peanut Butter, Honey, Dark Chocolate

Peanut Butter Bars

$2.30

Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Mini Chocolate Chips, Coconut, Dark Chocolate

Peanut Butter Bites

$1.25

Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Mini Chocolate Chips, Flaxseed

Almond Butter Bites

$1.25

Almond Butter, Oats, Honey, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries

Peanut Butter Bites 3/3

$2.75

Almond Butter Bites 3/3

$2.75

Bowls

PB Bowlinger

$10.99

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana

Buried Berry

$10.99

Water, Acai, Apple, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

Tropi-Kale

$10.99

Almond Milk, Pineapple, Kale, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana

In-Kale-A-Bowl

$10.99

Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter, Kale, Blueberry, Banana