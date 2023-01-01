Juva Juice - Tupelo
475 S Gloster St.
Tupelo, MS 38801
Juices
16 oz. Juices
16 oz. Citrus Psych
Orange, Carrot, Green Apple, Kale
16 oz. John Lemon
Strawberry, Green Apple, Kale
16 oz. Reboot
Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger, Lemon
16 oz. Red Zeppelin
Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Orange, Lemon
16 oz. Underground
Beet, Carrot, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger
16 oz. Prescription
Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Zinc, Echinacea, Raw Agave
Watermelon Juice
Flaminglo Juice
2 oz. Juices
12 oz. Juices
Gallon Juices
Smoothies & More
Build Your Own
All Fruit
20 oz. Berry Bungalow
Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Turbinado
32 oz. Berry Bungalow
Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Turbinado
20 oz. Nelly
Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, Turbinado
32 oz. Nelly
Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, Turbinado
20 oz. Peace of Pom
Pomegranate, Blueberry, Banana, Apple, Turbinado
32 oz. Peace of Pom
Pomegranate, Blueberry, Banana, Apple, Turbinado
20 oz. Resort
Strawberry, Banana, Papaya, Turbinado
32 oz. Resort
Strawberry, Banana, Papaya, Turbinado
20 oz. Strawberry Shazam
Strawberry, Pineapple, Lemon, Turbinado
32 oz. Strawberry Shazam
Strawberry, Pineapple, Lemon, Turbinado
20 oz. Trophy Life
Orange, Strawberry, Banana, Turbinado
32 oz. Trophy Life
Orange, Strawberry, Banana, Turbinado
Fruit + Protein
20 oz. Atomic Orange
Orange, Mango, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Atomic Orange
Orange, Mango, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Bananarama
Banana, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Bananarama
Banana, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Belize It
Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Belize It
Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Blueberry Bananza
Blueberry, Banana, Yogurt, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Blueberry Bananza
Blueberry, Banana, Yogurt, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Bohemian Raspberry
Raspberry, Strawberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Bohemian Raspberry
Raspberry, Strawberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Cabana Banana
Pineapple, Banana, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Cabana Banana
Pineapple, Banana, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Go Green
Your choice of Fruit + Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Go Green
Your choice of Fruit + Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Jam'n Jelly
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Jam'n Jelly
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Juva Java
Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Juva Java
Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Kiwilicious
Strawberry, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32. oz Kiwilicious
Strawberry, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Mango Bango
Mango, Pineapple, Orange, Whey Protein
32 oz. Mango Bango
Mango, Pineapple, Orange, Whey Protein
20 oz. Peach Bum
Peach, Strawberry, Papaya, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Peach Bum
Peach, Strawberry, Papaya, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Pineapple Special
Pineapple, Strawberry, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado
32 oz. Pineapple Special
Pineapple, Strawberry, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado
20 oz. Razzle Dazzle
Raspberry, Orange, Banana, Whey Protein
32 oz. Razzle Dazzle
Raspberry, Orange, Banana, Whey Protein
20 oz. Remodel
Strawberry, Banana, Non-Fat, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado
32 oz. Remodel
Strawberry, Banana, Non-Fat, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado
20 oz. Soul Fruit
Strawberry, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado
32 oz. Soul Fruit
Strawberry, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado
20 oz. Thrill of Brazil
Açaí, Apple, Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Thrill of Brazil
Açaí, Apple, Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Peanut Pleasure
Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Peanut Pleasure
Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Pina Collada Collider
Coconut, Pineapple, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado
32 oz. Pina Collada Collider
Coconut, Pineapple, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado
20 oz. Rejoice
Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Rejoice
Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, Turbinado
Fruit + High Protein
20 oz. Eiffel Power
Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Low-Carb Meal Replacement
32 oz. Eiffel Power
Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Low-Carb Meal Replacement
20 oz. Flex on the Beach
Banana, Fat Burner, Low-Carb Replacement
32 oz. Flex on the Beach
Banana, Fat Burner, Low-Carb Replacement
20 oz. Gym Dandy
Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla, Whey Protein
32 oz. Gym Dandy
Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla, Whey Protein
20 oz. PCB
Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Whey Protein
32 oz. PCB
Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Whey Protein
20 oz. Rebuild
Your choice of Two Fruits + Low-Carb Meal Replacement
32 oz. Rebuild
Your choice of Two Fruits + Low-Carb Meal Replacement
20 oz. Wright Whey
Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, Chocolate Whey Protein
32 oz. Wright Whey
Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, Chocolate Whey Protein
Fruits + Greens
20 oz. Kale Yeah
Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter
32 oz. Kale Yeah
Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter
20 oz. King Kale
Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter, Protein (Whey/Vegan)
32 oz. King Kale
Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter, Protein (Whey/Vegan)
All Treats
20 oz. Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Strawberry Shake
Strawberry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Strawberry Shake
Strawberry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, Turbinado
20 oz. Vanilla Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, Turbinado
32 oz. Vanilla Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, Turbinado
Loaded Teas
Lunch Special
32 oz. Berry Bungalow
32 oz. Nelly
32 oz. Peace of Pom
32 oz. Resort
32 oz. Strawberry Shazam
32 oz. Belize It
32 oz. Blueberry Bananza
32 oz. Bohemian Raspberry
32 oz. Cabana Banana
32 oz. Chai Felicia
32 oz. Go Green
32 oz. Juva Java
32 oz. Kiwilicious
32 oz. Mango Bango
32 oz. Peach Bum
32 oz. Jam'n Jelly
32 oz. Peanut Pleasure
32 oz. Pineapple Special
32 oz. Remodel
32 oz. Thrill of Brazil
32 oz. Flex on the Beach
32 oz. Gym Dandy
32 oz. PCB
32 oz. Rebuild
32 oz. Wright Whey
32 oz. Kale Yeah
32 oz. King Kale
32 oz. Shake
32 oz. Atomic Orange
32 oz. Bananarama
32 oz. Rejoice
Snacks | Food
The Crunch
Juva Snacks
Açaí Bowls
PB Bowlinger
Water, Acai, Apple, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Blueberry, Frozen Banana
Buried Berry
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Frozen Blueberry, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Banana
Tropi-Kale
Almond Milk, Pineapple, Kale, Frozen Blueberry, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Banana
In-Kale-A-Bowl
Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter, Kale, Frozen Blueberry, Frozen Banana
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our mission is to educate and reJUVAnate everybody within the communities that we have been given the privilege to serve.
