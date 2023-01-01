Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juva Juice - Tupelo

No reviews yet

475 S Gloster St.

Tupelo, MS 38801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Juices

16 oz. Juices

16 oz. Citrus Psych

16 oz. Citrus Psych

$6.99

Orange, Carrot, Green Apple, Kale

16 oz. John Lemon

16 oz. John Lemon

$6.99

Strawberry, Green Apple, Kale

16 oz. Reboot

16 oz. Reboot

$6.99

Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger, Lemon

16 oz. Red Zeppelin

16 oz. Red Zeppelin

$6.99

Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Orange, Lemon

16 oz. Underground

16 oz. Underground

$6.99

Beet, Carrot, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger

16 oz. Prescription

$6.99

Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Zinc, Echinacea, Raw Agave

Watermelon Juice

$6.99

Flaminglo Juice

$6.99

2 oz. Juices

Ginger Shot

$2.00

12 oz. Juices

Vanilla Hot Chai Tea

$4.99

Prescription

$4.99

Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Zinc, Echinacea, Raw Agave

Gallon Juices

Gallon Juices

$47.50

Smoothies & More

Build Your Own

20 oz. Build Your Own

32 oz. Build Your Own

All Fruit

20 oz. Berry Bungalow

$3.99

Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Turbinado

32 oz. Berry Bungalow

$5.99

Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Turbinado

20 oz. Nelly

$3.99

Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, Turbinado

32 oz. Nelly

$5.99

Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, Turbinado

20 oz. Peace of Pom

$3.99

Pomegranate, Blueberry, Banana, Apple, Turbinado

32 oz. Peace of Pom

$5.99

Pomegranate, Blueberry, Banana, Apple, Turbinado

20 oz. Resort

$3.99

Strawberry, Banana, Papaya, Turbinado

32 oz. Resort

$5.99

Strawberry, Banana, Papaya, Turbinado

20 oz. Strawberry Shazam

$3.99

Strawberry, Pineapple, Lemon, Turbinado

32 oz. Strawberry Shazam

$5.99

Strawberry, Pineapple, Lemon, Turbinado

20 oz. Trophy Life

$3.99

Orange, Strawberry, Banana, Turbinado

32 oz. Trophy Life

$5.99

Orange, Strawberry, Banana, Turbinado

Fruit + Protein

20 oz. Atomic Orange

$4.68

Orange, Mango, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Atomic Orange

$6.88

Orange, Mango, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Bananarama

$4.68

Banana, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Bananarama

$6.88

Banana, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Belize It

$4.68

Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Belize It

Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Blueberry Bananza

$4.68

Blueberry, Banana, Yogurt, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Blueberry Bananza

$6.88

Blueberry, Banana, Yogurt, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Bohemian Raspberry

$4.68

Raspberry, Strawberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Bohemian Raspberry

$6.88

Raspberry, Strawberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Cabana Banana

$4.68

Pineapple, Banana, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Cabana Banana

$6.88

Pineapple, Banana, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Go Green

$4.68

Your choice of Fruit + Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Go Green

$6.88

Your choice of Fruit + Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Jam'n Jelly

$4.68

Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Jam'n Jelly

$6.88

Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Juva Java

$4.68

Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Juva Java

$6.88

Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Kiwilicious

$4.68

Strawberry, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32. oz Kiwilicious

$6.88

Strawberry, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Mango Bango

$4.68

Mango, Pineapple, Orange, Whey Protein

32 oz. Mango Bango

$6.88

Mango, Pineapple, Orange, Whey Protein

20 oz. Peach Bum

$4.68

Peach, Strawberry, Papaya, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Peach Bum

$6.88

Peach, Strawberry, Papaya, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Pineapple Special

$4.68

Pineapple, Strawberry, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado

32 oz. Pineapple Special

$6.88

Pineapple, Strawberry, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado

20 oz. Razzle Dazzle

$4.68

Raspberry, Orange, Banana, Whey Protein

32 oz. Razzle Dazzle

$6.88

Raspberry, Orange, Banana, Whey Protein

20 oz. Remodel

$4.68

Strawberry, Banana, Non-Fat, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado

32 oz. Remodel

$6.88

Strawberry, Banana, Non-Fat, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado

20 oz. Soul Fruit

$4.68

Strawberry, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado

32 oz. Soul Fruit

$6.88

Strawberry, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado

20 oz. Thrill of Brazil

$4.68

Açaí, Apple, Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Thrill of Brazil

$6.88

Açaí, Apple, Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Peanut Pleasure

$4.68

Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure

$6.88

Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Pina Collada Collider

$4.68

Coconut, Pineapple, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado

32 oz. Pina Collada Collider

$6.88

Coconut, Pineapple, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla, Turbinado

20 oz. Rejoice

$4.68

Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Rejoice

$6.88

Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, Turbinado

Fruit + High Protein

20 oz. Eiffel Power

$5.29

Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Low-Carb Meal Replacement

32 oz. Eiffel Power

$7.29

Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Low-Carb Meal Replacement

20 oz. Flex on the Beach

$5.29

Banana, Fat Burner, Low-Carb Replacement

32 oz. Flex on the Beach

$7.29

Banana, Fat Burner, Low-Carb Replacement

20 oz. Gym Dandy

$5.29

Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla, Whey Protein

32 oz. Gym Dandy

$7.29

Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla, Whey Protein

20 oz. PCB

$5.29

Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Whey Protein

32 oz. PCB

$7.29

Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Whey Protein

20 oz. Rebuild

$5.29

Your choice of Two Fruits + Low-Carb Meal Replacement

32 oz. Rebuild

$7.29

Your choice of Two Fruits + Low-Carb Meal Replacement

20 oz. Wright Whey

$5.29

Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, Chocolate Whey Protein

32 oz. Wright Whey

$7.29

Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, Chocolate Whey Protein

Fruits + Greens

20 oz. Kale Yeah

$5.29

Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter

32 oz. Kale Yeah

$7.29

Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter

20 oz. King Kale

$5.29

Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter, Protein (Whey/Vegan)

32 oz. King Kale

$7.29

Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter, Protein (Whey/Vegan)

All Treats

20 oz. Chocolate Shake

$4.68

Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Chocolate Shake

$6.88

Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Strawberry Shake

$4.68

Strawberry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Strawberry Shake

$6.88

Strawberry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, Turbinado

20 oz. Vanilla Shake

$4.68

Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, Turbinado

32 oz. Vanilla Shake

$6.88

Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, Turbinado

Loaded Teas

B.B. Zing

$5.99

Clout Tea, Blue Raspberry, Blueberry

Grateful Red

$5.99

Clout Tea, Watermelon, Watermelon

Lemon Park

$5.99

Clout Tea, Lemon, Strawberry

Mind Melon

$5.99

Clout Tea, Melon, Strawberry

Pink Freud

$5.99

Clout Tea, Strawberry, Watermelon

Lunch Special

32 oz. Berry Bungalow

$5.46

32 oz. Nelly

$5.46

32 oz. Peace of Pom

$5.46

32 oz. Resort

$5.46

32 oz. Strawberry Shazam

$5.46

32 oz. Belize It

$5.46

32 oz. Blueberry Bananza

$5.46

32 oz. Bohemian Raspberry

$5.46

32 oz. Cabana Banana

$5.46

32 oz. Chai Felicia

$5.46

32 oz. Go Green

$5.46

32 oz. Juva Java

$5.46

32 oz. Kiwilicious

$5.46

32 oz. Mango Bango

$5.46

32 oz. Peach Bum

$5.46

32 oz. Jam'n Jelly

$5.46

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure

$5.46

32 oz. Pineapple Special

$5.46

32 oz. Remodel

$5.46

32 oz. Thrill of Brazil

$5.46

32 oz. Flex on the Beach

$5.46

32 oz. Gym Dandy

$5.46

32 oz. PCB

$5.46

32 oz. Rebuild

$5.46

32 oz. Wright Whey

$5.46

32 oz. Kale Yeah

$5.46

32 oz. King Kale

$5.46

32 oz. Shake

$5.46

32 oz. Atomic Orange

$5.46

32 oz. Bananarama

$5.46

32 oz. Rejoice

$5.46

Snacks | Food

The Crunch

Yogurt Parfait

$3.26

Your choice of two fruits + Yogurt & Granola

Spoon-It

$1.49

Pick a Smoothie, Tell us to "Spoon It" & We will frame your masterpiece with granola!

Juva Snacks

Butterscotch Bars

$2.50

Peanut Butter Bars

$2.50

Peanut Butter Bites

$1.25

Almond Butter Bites

$1.25

Peanut Butter Bites 3/3

$2.73

Almond Butter Bites 3/3

$2.73

Açaí Bowls

PB Bowlinger

$7.99

Water, Acai, Apple, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Blueberry, Frozen Banana

Buried Berry

$7.99

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Frozen Blueberry, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Banana

Tropi-Kale

$7.99

Almond Milk, Pineapple, Kale, Frozen Blueberry, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Banana

In-Kale-A-Bowl

$7.99

Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter, Kale, Frozen Blueberry, Frozen Banana

Ostrim

Maple Brown Sugar Ostrim

$2.00

Teriyaki Ostrim

$2.00

BBQ Ostrim

$2.00

Buffalo Ostrim

$2.00

Natural Ostrim

$2.00

Applewood Ostrim

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our mission is to educate and reJUVAnate everybody within the communities that we have been given the privilege to serve.

Website

Location

475 S Gloster St., Tupelo, MS 38801

Directions

