JUXT Taphouse

22 Reviews

$$

119 W Holly St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Order Again

Popular Items

JUXT Char-Grilled Burger
MAC & CHEESE BOWL
BLT

APPETIZERS

House Fries

House Fries

$6.50

House Fries served with House-Made Ketchup

Curry Bacon Fries

Curry Bacon Fries

$13.50

House-Made Green Curry on House Fries topped w/ Bacon + Feta + Green Onion

Pulled Chicken Poutine

Pulled Chicken Poutine

$19.00

Pulled Chicken, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Chicken Gravy + Green Onions

Cascadia Mushroom Poutine

Cascadia Mushroom Poutine

$19.00

Cascadia Mushrooms, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Cascadia Mushroom Gravy + Green Onions

Grilled Steak Poutine

Grilled Steak Poutine

$21.00

Grilled Steak, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Beef Gravy + Green Onions

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.50

Fried Beecher's Cheese Curds served with House-Made Ranch

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Your choice of sauce: Chipotle BBQ, Buffalo, Curry, Gochujang + served with Celery, Carrots, + House-Made Ranch or Blue Cheese

NACHOS Personal

NACHOS Personal

$12.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips Made In House, Monterey Jack, Cheddar + Cotija Cheese, Roasted Corn, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Black Beans + Chipotle Crema

NACHOS SHARE

NACHOS SHARE

$16.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips Made In House, Monterey Jack, Cheddar + Cotija Cheese, Roasted Corn, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Black Beans + Chipotle Crema

Falafel App

Falafel App

$9.00

5 Falafels on top of Micro Greens, served with Tahini Sauce

SANDWICHES

BBQ Pulled Chicken

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$17.00

Pulled Chicken, House-Made Chipotle BBQ, Bread Farm Potato Bun + House-Made Jalapeno Lime Slaw Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Bread Farm Sourdough, Monterey Jack, Cheddar + Smoked Gouda Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2

JUXT Char-Grilled Burger

JUXT Char-Grilled Burger

$18.00

1/3lb Char-Grilled Burger on Bread Farm Potato Bun w/ House-Made Ketchup, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion + Your choice of Cheddar, Blue Cheese, or Smoked Gouda Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2

BLT

BLT

$17.00

Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Aioli + Heirloom Tomato on Bread Farm Sourdough Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$16.00

House-Made Falafel Patties, Micro Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Tahini Sauce in a House-Made Pita

ENTREES

BBQ Pulled Chicken Taco Plate

BBQ Pulled Chicken Taco Plate

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Tacos w Jalapeno Slaw + Cotija on Corn Tortillas, served w/ Chips + Pico de Gallo

Steak Taco Plate

Steak Taco Plate

$16.00

Grilled Flat Iron Steak w/ Roasted Jalapeno, Chipotle Creme Fraiche, Cotija, Pickled Red Onions + Cilantro on Corn Tortilla, served w/ Chips + Pico de Gallo

Roasted Butternut Squash Taco Plate

Roasted Butternut Squash Taco Plate

$14.00

Grilled Rabe, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pickled Onion, Cilantro and Cotija on a Mi Rancho Corn Tortilla (10% flour), served w/ Chips + Pico.

Rock Fish Taco Plate

$16.00

Blackened Ling Cod w/ Grilled Corn, Pico + Cotija Cheese on Corn Tortilla, served w/ Chips + Pico

MAC & CHEESE BOWL

MAC & CHEESE BOWL

$16.50

House-Made 3 Cheese Sauce of Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda + Gruyere, Noodles, Toasted Panko + Micro Greens

SOUPS

Tomato Basil

$5.00+

House-Made w/ Fresh Tomatoes + Basil served with Garlic Parmesan Toast

Beer Cheddar

$6.00+Out of stock

Gazpacho

$6.00+Out of stock

Chickpea Gazpacho with Cucumber, Lemon, Tomato, Garlic, Onion and Select spices.

SALADS

Entree Knife + Fork Caesar

$13.00

Full Artisan Romaine Lettuce Head, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Anchovies + Parmesan

Side Knife + Fork Caesar

$7.50

Half Artisan Romaine Lettuce Head, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Anchovies + Parmesan

Entree JUXT House Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Pine Nuts + Feta w/ Lemon Basil Vinegarette

Side JUXT House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Pine Nuts + Feta w/ Lemon Basil Vinegarette

EXTRA SAUCES

SAUCES

SIDES

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guacamole

$4.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.50Out of stock

Chips + Pico

$5.00

Chips + Guacamole

$7.00

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Chipotle Crema

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

Roasted Jalapenos

$1.00

Beef Gravy

$4.00

BRUNCH SIDES

Side of Hash Browns

$5.00

Side of Egg

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00+

Black Circle Logo Shirt

Small (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

Small (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00
Medium (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

Medium (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00
Large (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

Large (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00
XL (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

XL (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00
XXL (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

XXL (Black Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00

Green Circle Logo Shirt

Small (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

Small (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00
Medium (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

Medium (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00
Large (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

Large (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00
XL (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

XL (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00
XXL (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

XXL (Green Circle Logo Shirt)

$22.00Out of stock

Charcoal J Logo Shirt

Small (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

Small (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

$22.00
Medium (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

Medium (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

$22.00
Large (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

Large (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

$22.00
XL (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

XL (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

$22.00
XXL (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

XXL (Charcoal J Logo Shirt)

$22.00

Glassware

JUXT Mason Jar

$5.00

Magenta JUXT Words Shirt

Small (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

Small (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00
Medium (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

Medium (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00
Large (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

Large (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00
X-Large (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

X-Large (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00
XXL (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

XXL (Magenta JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00

Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt

Small (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

Small (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00
Medium (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

Medium (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00
Large (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

Large (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00
X-Large (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

X-Large (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00
XXL (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

XXL (Asphalt JUXT Words Shirt)

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

JUXT has you covered with delicious scratch comfort food and 28 taps of draft beer, cider, cocktails and wine.

Location

119 W Holly St., Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
JUXT Taphouse image
JUXT Taphouse image

