Joe Van Gogh - Broad St

review star

No reviews yet

1104 B Broad Street

Durham, NC 27705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Maple Cinnamon Latte
Mocha

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Freshly brewed Joe Van Gogh coffee.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$4.50

Pour over brewed by our baristas.

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$2.75+

Café Au Lait (French for "coffee with milk") is coffee with hot milk added.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25+

Refreshing Nitro Cold Brew.

Espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

A latte is espresso and lightly textured steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

The classic cafe beverage. A cappuccino is distinctly layered, while in a latte the espresso and steamed milk are mixed together. Served in 6oz or 12oz.

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

A cortado is a beverage consisting of two shots of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of latte-texture steamed milk. This drink originated in Spain, most likely Madrid. Served in a 4oz glass. The word cortado is the past participle of the Spanish verb cortar (to cut), in the sense of "dilute."

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Macchiato is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted."

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Like a latte, mochas are based on espresso and hot milk but with added chocolate flavoring (ZUMA dark chocolate powder.)

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Made using high water pressure that “expresses” the flavor from finely ground coffee, our espresso is prepared to specific standards to create a sweet, balanced drink. Our recipe calls for a double shot of espresso. If you're looking for a drink with milk or added flavors, try one of our latte options!

Seasonal Specials

Maple Cinnamon Latte

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$4.75+

House crafted maple cinnamon syrup paired with our award-winning espresso and Homeland Creamery milk steamed to a silky texture.

Peppermint Vanilla Latte

Peppermint Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

House crafted peppermint vanilla syrup paired with our award-winning espresso and Homeland Creamery milk steamed to a silky texture.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

House crafted pumpkin syrup paired with our award-winning espresso and Homeland Creamery milk steamed to a silky texture.

Tea

Chai

Chai

$3.75+

Our chai lattes are vanilla syrup, milk, and a black tea and spice chai concentrate.

Matcha

Matcha

$5.50+

Our matcha lattes are made by mixing a green tea powder with an ounce of water and pouring the choice of milk over it.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.50

Tea lattes made by combining your choice of tea with some steamed milk and a syrup of your choosing.

Just Tea

Just Tea

$3.00

Two Leaves and a Bud tea served hot or iced.

Sweet Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Our hot chocolate is made by steaming milk with chocolate powder. Whipped cream can be added to this drink free of charge.

Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

Steamers are milk with a flavor lightly steamed together.

Cans & Bottles

Nitro Cold Brew Can

Nitro Cold Brew Can

$4.50

Our ready to drink Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is naturally refreshing. It is 100% natural with no added sugars, no added preservatives and nothing artificial.

Ginger Tumeric Kombucha

Ginger Tumeric Kombucha

$5.00

UpDog Kombucha is handcrafted and made in small batches to ensure the best product for our customers. UpDog is USDA Certified Organic, Certified Kosher, Women Founded, and less than 0.05% ABV. UpDog offers a low sugar, low-calorie beverage packed with nutritional value and great flavor.

Peach Basil Kombucha

Peach Basil Kombucha

$5.00

UpDog Kombucha is handcrafted and made in small batches to ensure the best product for our customers. UpDog is USDA Certified Organic, Certified Kosher, Women Founded, and less than 0.05% ABV. UpDog offers a low sugar, low-calorie beverage packed with nutritional value and great flavor.

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50

16oz Sparkling Water

Minute Maid Orange Juice

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$1.75

100% Orange Juice, 12oz.

Boxed Water is Better

Boxed Water is Better

$1.50

Boxed Water Is Better® is a sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Their cartons are 92% plant-based and 100% recyclable.

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water

$1.50

Flavored sparkling water with no sodium, no sweeteners, and no calories.

Nitro Cold Brew 4 Pack

$16.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!

City Ham & Egg Biscuit

City Ham & Egg Biscuit

$9.00

Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!

Sandwiches

Ham and Havarti Sandwich

Ham and Havarti Sandwich

$9.00

Rosemary ham, Havarti, apple butter, arugula, dijonaise, house focaccia.

Van Gogh Wich

Van Gogh Wich

$8.00

Ingredients: Focaccia, pesto, sun-dried tomato spread, fresh mozzarella, tomato. Vegetarian. (Allergens: Wheat, dairy, tree nuts.)

Yogurt + Granola

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$4.75

House-made granola cup with non-fat yogurt. Allergens: Wheat, nuts, soy, dairy

Pound of Granola

$10.00

Pound of house-made granola.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.75

Vegan and gluten-free grab & go oatmeal!

Blends

Home for the Holidays

Home for the Holidays

$16.50Out of stock

Flavor Notes: Cranberry, Hazelnut, Milk Chocolate Origin: Ethiopia, Americas Process: Washed & Natural Certifications: USDA Organic Roast Level: Medium

Sea Turtle Blend

Sea Turtle Blend

$16.10

Flavor Notes: Berries, Chocolate, Vibrant. Origin: Americas, Africa. Process: Natural. Certifications: USDA Organic. Roast Level: Medium-Light. For every bag of Organic Sea Turtle Blend sold, we will donate 50 cents to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

Red River Blend

Red River Blend

$16.10

Flavor Notes: Chocolate, Caramel, Clove, Creamy. Origin: Americas, Indonesian. Process: Washed. Certifications: USDA Organic & Fair Trade. Roast Level: Medium-Dark

Espresso Blend

Espresso Blend

$16.10Out of stock

Flavor Notes: Bright, Complex, Sweet, Creamy. Origin: Americas, African, Indonesian. Process: Washed. Roast Level: Medium

Kenya French Roast Blend

Kenya French Roast Blend

$17.10Out of stock

Flavor Notes: Baker's Chocolate, Citrus, Syrupy. Origin: Highlands of Mount Kenya. Process: Washed. Roast Level: Dark

Red River Blend

Red River Blend

$16.10

Flavor Notes: Chocolate, Caramel, Clove, Creamy. Origin: Americas, Indonesian. Process: Washed. Certifications: USDA Organic & Fair Trade. Roast Level: Medium-Dark

JVG House Blend

JVG House Blend

$16.10

Flavor Notes: Caramel, Vanilla, Citrus, Balanced Origin: Central America, Africa Process: Washed Certifications: None Roast Level: Medium

Decaf

Decaf Mocha Java

Decaf Mocha Java

$16.10Out of stock

Flavor Notes: Dried Fruit, Cocoa, Earthy, Sweet. Origin: Africa and Indonesia. Process: Natural. Certifications: USDA Organic. Roast Level: Medium-Dark

Decaf Big Sleep

Decaf Big Sleep

$15.10

Flavor Notes: Smooth, Sweet, Baker's Chocolate. Origin: Americas. Process: Water Process - 100% chemical-free decaffeination process. Certifications: None. Roast Level: Medium

Single Origin

Papua New Guinea Kuta Kofi

Papua New Guinea Kuta Kofi

$17.10

Flavor Notes: Chocolate, Toffee, Papaya, Allspice. Origin: Waghi Valley, Jiawaka Province. Altitude: 1600 MASL. Varietals: Typical, Bourbon, Arusha. Process: Fully Washed. Certifications: None. Roast Level: Medium

Ethiopia Aricha

Ethiopia Aricha

$17.10Out of stock

Flavor Notes: Blackberry Jam, Cocoa, Grapefruit Origin: Yirgacheffe, Ethiopia Altitude: 1900-2300 MASL Varietals: JARC Selections & Ethiopian Heirloom Process: Natural Certifications: USDA Organic Roast Level: Light

Mexico El Porvenir

Mexico El Porvenir

$17.10

Flavor Notes: Graham Cracker, Apricot, Tamarind Origin: Grapos CO-OP, Chiapas, Mexico Altitude: 1600 - 1800 MASL Varietals: Marsellesa, Bourbon, Typica Process: Washed Certifications: Fair Trade and USDA Organic

Guatemala Pixcayá

Guatemala Pixcayá

$17.10

Flavor Notes: Caramel, Grilled Peach, Marzipan Origin: San Juan Sacatepéquez, Guatemala Altitude: 1889 MASL Varietals: Giant Bourbon Process: Washed Certifications: None

Colombia Inzá

Colombia Inzá

$17.10

Flavor Notes: Stone Fruit, Citrus, Cocoa Origin: Inzá, Cauca, Colombia Altitude: 1800-2000 masl Varietals: Caturra, Colombia Process: Washed Certifications: USDA Organic

Steeped Coffee

The Traveler - 5 Pack

The Traveler - 5 Pack

$10.50Out of stock

Introducing the newest addition to your luggage checklist: Joe Van Gogh’s THE TRAVELER. All you need is hot water and a cup! Place the 100% compostable tea-like bag inside, pour, and voila! Hello sustainable coffee on the gogh.

The Traveler Single Packet

The Traveler Single Packet

$2.25Out of stock

Introducing the newest addition to your luggage checklist: Joe Van Gogh’s THE TRAVELER. All you need is hot water and a cup! Place the 100% compostable tea-like bag inside, pour, and voila! Hello sustainable coffee on the gogh.

Brew

Yama Hand Grinder

Yama Hand Grinder

$46.00

This Yama Hand Grinder combines the beauty of craftsmanship and simplistic design. Enjoy grinding your morning coffee with its easy-to-use grinding setup and sophisticated metal and wood features. Just pour your weighed out coffee into the open chamber, grind, then twist off the top to reveal your freshly ground coffee!

Chemex

$45.00

6 Cup Chemex pour over.

Aeropress Go

$40.00

AeroPress Go provides all the delicious brewing capabilities of the original AeroPress plus a drinking mug that doubles as a carrying case.Designed for use on the go: traveling, camping, or just at work.

Origami Dripper with Wooden Stand

$35.00

Kalita Wave

$37.00

Aeropress

To Wear

S Sweatshirt

S Sweatshirt

$39.00Out of stock

Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown cotton that has been pre-shrunk.

M Sweatshirt

M Sweatshirt

$39.00Out of stock

Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown c

L Sweatshirt

L Sweatshirt

$39.00

Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown c

XL Sweatshirt

XL Sweatshirt

$39.00Out of stock

Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown c

XXL Sweatshirt

XXL Sweatshirt

$39.00Out of stock

Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown c

Filters

Aeropress Filters

$6.00

300 Aeropress filters

Chemex Filters - 6 Cup

$10.00

6 cup Chemex Filters

Kalita Wave Filters

$13.00

Hario V60 Filters

$8.00

Melitta #4 Filters

$3.00

Melitta Basket Filters

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1104 B Broad Street, Durham, NC 27705

Directions

