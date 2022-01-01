A map showing the location of JVZ-Bonez Americana Bar and Grill 1540 Fording Island RoadView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

JVZ-Bonez Americana Bar and Grill 1540 Fording Island Road

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1540 Fording Island Road

Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

STARTERS

FRIED PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS

$9.00

QUARTERED CRUNCHY FRIED PORTABELLA SERVED WITH RANCH SAUCE

GIANT PRETZEL

$10.00

LARGE PRETZEL AND CHOOSE YOUR DIP

JOHNNY DADDY FRIES

$8.00

POTATO MEDALLIONS WITH RANCH, BACON, AND CHEDDAR.

MOZZARELLA WEDGES

$8.50

REALLY COOL CHEESE STICKS. SERVED WITH MARINARA

ONION RINGS

$8.00

CRUNCHY AND LIGHTLY SPICED

RIB TIPS

$11.00

SPINACH ONION DIP

$8.00

WHITE QUESO DIP

$8.00

SERVED WITH CORN CHIPS

SOUPS

CHILI

$7.50

WITH SOY SHROOMS AND SCALLIONS

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00

A SOUTHERN STYLE CLAM CHOWDER MADE WITH VEGETABLE BROTH AND NOT A CREAM BASE

SALADS

CLASSIC HOUSE

$6.00

ICEBERG, TOMATOES, ONIONS, CUKES AND CARROTS, SHREDDED CHEESE AND CROUTONS

NOT SO CLASSIC SPINACH CEASAR

$6.00

DRIZZLED WITH CESAR, TOMATOES, CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

DIS - ORIENTED

$14.00

LARGE SPINACH SALAD WITH GRILLED SOY SHROOMS AND SHRIP, ORANGE PEPPERS AND ALMONDS.

KISS THE CHEF SALAD

$13.00

LARGE HOUSE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKE, HAM, CHEDDAR, PECANS AND A BOILED EGG

LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

FRIED FISH SALAD

NOT YOUR EVERYDAY GREEK SALAD

$13.00

LARGE SPINACH SALAD WITH GREEK CHICKEN OR SHRIMP, BLACK OLIVES AND FETA

THE KONKLEETCHA

$14.00

LARGE HOUSE SALAD WITH SOY GRILLED CHICKEN, CHEESE, BACON AND ALMONDS

BURGER TIME

HAVE IT YOUR WAY

$12.00

START WITH A PLAIN BURGER AND ADD WHATEVER YOU LIKE!

A - 1

$15.00

1/2 GROUND BEEF AND SAUSAGE, PROVOLONE, ON TEXAS TOAST BRUSHED WITH HEINZ 57

GRANTCH BURGER

$15.00

TOSSED IN A1, SHROOMS AND SWISS, WITH MAYO

GRILLMASTER

$15.00

TOSSED IN BBQ, BACON, CHEDDAR AND COLE SLAW

JVZ'S PRE GAME BURGER

$17.00

CAJUN BURGER WITH BACON, SAUSAGE PATTY, FRIED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, AND SYRUP

THE CHEESY WEDGIE BURGER

$15.00

STACKED FRIED CHEESE MOONS, SHROOMS AND PROVOLONE WITH RED SAUCE

THE TOWERING INFERNO

$15.00

SUPER SPECIAL 1/2 GROUND BEEF/GROUND SUSAGE PATTY WITH STACKED ORINGS, PROVOLONE AND DRIZZLED WITH YIKES! SAUCE

WINGS AND BONEZLESS

6 WINGS

$10.50

ONE FLAVOR

12 WINGS

$20.00

TWO FLAVORS

20 WINGS

$33.00

TWO FLAVORS

6 BONELESS

$9.00

12 BONELESS

$17.00

20 BONELESS

$29.00

8 TEXAN SPICY NUGGETS

$10.00

SUB/WRAP/SANDWICH

AMERICAN DIP

$13.00

SHAVED BEEF, SAUTEED SHROOMS AND PROVOLONE WITH OUR AMAZING AU JUS

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

A CLASSIC AMERICAN PORK SANDWICH

CAT - ASTROPHE

$13.00

A RIDICULOUS SIZE CATFISH FILET ON A BURGER BUN WITH AMERICAN AND MAYO

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PITA WRAP

$13.00

GREEK GRILLED CHICKEN AND FETA, TOMATOES, SHROOMS, ONIONS, AND TOMATO SAUCE.

CRISPY CHICKEN BUFFALO WRAP

$13.00

GRILLED OR FRIED, MIXED CHEESE, LETTUCE AND TOMATO

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

A KILLER SEASONED FRIED CHICKEN BREAST WITH SWISS AND BACON

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

HOT DOG FOR ADULTS

$14.00

MASSIVE "12 DOG, AMERICAN. ADDD RAW ONION OR PICKLE AT NO CHARGE

ITALIAN CLUB

$13.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.00

DONE THE RIGHT WAY WITH AMERICAN, SHROOMS, ONIONS AND RED PEPPERS

PIZZA SUB

$14.00

PEPPERONI, SALAMI AND HAMCOLA WITH PROVOLONE, SPICED ONIONS AND RED SAUCE ON A HOAGIE

THE "CEO"

$13.00

CHICKEN FROM A SECRET MARINADE WITH SWISS AND BACON

THE SLOPPY JOHNNY

$14.00

JVZ'S MEAT SAUCE, PEPPERONI, ROAST BEEF, FETA, SHROOMS, PROVOLONE ON A HOAGIE

VEGGIE SUB

$13.00

THE MAIN COURSE

BACKYARD BBQ COOKOUT

$18.00

A STAPLE IN EVERY RESTAURANT. 1 DIP ON US!

BBQ PORK PLATTER

$15.00

MESQUITE BBQ PORK AND 2 SIDES

FISH AND SHRIMP FRY

$16.00

HIBACHI STIR FRY

$15.00

DONE ON THE HIBACHI!

PASTA

AVA'S CHEESE LASAGNA

$12.00

A SPECIAL RECIPE!

DADDY'S LASAGNA

$15.00

FILLED WITH CHEESE AND JVZ'S MEAT SAUCE

LEMON PEPP FETT ALFREDO

$14.00

LEMON PEPPER AND SHERRY MAKE THIS A UNIQUE DISH! CHICKEN OR SHRIMP

JVZ'S MEAT SAUCE OVER ANGEL HAIR

$15.00

EXACTLY WHAT IT SAYS! SERVED WITH BUTTER TOAST

CAJUN VEGETABLE ALFREDO

$13.00

FOOTBALL MENU

ARIZONA STEAK QUESO

$10.00

PICKLE CHIPS

$9.00

PATRIOT POTATO SOUP

$8.00

GRANT'S JAGUAR BURGER

$15.00

RAIDER MAC

$13.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN PHILLY

$13.00

L.A. TACO SALAD

$13.00

KOREAN BBQ STEAK

$14.00

BEEF SLIDERS

$10.00

PORK SLIDERS

$10.00

SPICY NUGGET SLIDERS

$10.00

CANTINA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

CHEESE NACHO PILE

$13.00

(12$)

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.50

(4$)

TACO Hard Beef

$3.50

TACO Hard Chicken

$3.50

TACO Soft Beef

$3.50

(3$)

TACO Soft Chicken

$3.50

SIDES

COLE SLAW

$3.00

CURLY FRY BASKET

$5.00

BASKET OF FRIES - ADD A DIP!

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$3.50

JOHNNY DADDY FRIES

$3.00

POTATO MEDALLIONS, BACON, CHEDDAR AND RANCH

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.50

WHITE CHEESE AND SHELL PASTA

RICE

$2.50

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$3.50

SHOESTRING FRY BASKET

$5.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.00

TATER TOT BASKET

$5.00

SERVED AS A BASKET

EXTRAS

EXTRA PITA

$0.75

BURGER BUN

$1.00

40Z AU JUS

4 oz RED SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA RANCH

$0.50

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

EXTRA NACHO CHIPS

$0.75

BBQ

$0.50

4 OZ QUESO

$2.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

4 OZ RED SAUCE

$0.50

Cheescake

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

AVA'S KIDS MENU

AVA'S PINK PASTA

$4.00

ANGEL HAIR ALFREDO

HOT DOG HOT DIGGETY DOG

$4.00

JOHNNY DADDY FRIES

$4.00

KIDS ORDER

TEXAS TOAST GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

KID'S CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.00

KIDS TACO

$2.00

KID'S MAC AND CHEESE

$3.00

KID'S NUGGETS

$4.00

KID'S ANGEL HAIR

$4.00

RED SAUCE OR ALFREDO

KID'S BUTTER RICE

$3.00

SALAD FOR CHILDREN

$3.00

AVA'S little SALAD

$3.00

KID'S PITA PIZZA

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kid Drink

$1.75

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Water

Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Family Friendly Patriotic Sports Bar and Grill

Location

1540 Fording Island Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
