Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar

review star

No reviews yet

527 5th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Unisex Apparel

Black Crewneck Sweatshirt

$68.00
1/4 Black Pullover Unisex

$88.00

Black Johnny WAHOO! Hat

$26.00
White WAHOO! Hat

$26.00

Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar Hat

$28.00
WAHOO! Black & White Hat

$28.00
Black on Black WAHOO! Hat

$26.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A new disruptor in the Gaslamp Quarter, Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar will offer a high-energy dining & drinking experience in a vibrant setting. Located on Fifth Avenue in the middle of the bustling Gaslamp, guests will find a unique experience that combines Full Swing golf simulators with a lively bar feel. Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar serves up a mix of energetic gameplay, exciting cocktails, spirited décor, and handcrafted bar fare.

527 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

