JW3 KITCHEN CATERING CO.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
JW3 Kitchen is a Personal Chef and Catering company serving both business and private clients in Atlanta and the surrounding counties. We pride ourselves in providing the finest quality foods, the most reliable service, and above all else, distinctive and delectable tasting cuisine.
Location
1255 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast, Marietta, GA 30068
