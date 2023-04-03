Restaurant header imageView gallery

JW3 KITCHEN CATERING CO.

1255 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast

Marietta, GA 30068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


CATERING BUFFET STYLE

JERK CHICKEN

JERK CHICKEN

$169.90+

$16.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

BAKED CHICKEN

BAKED CHICKEN

$169.90+

$16.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$169.90+

$16.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$169.90+

$16.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN

CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN

$169.90+

$16.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

CAJUN CHICKEN

CAJUN CHICKEN

$169.90+

$16.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

JERK TURKEY MEATLOAF

JERK TURKEY MEATLOAF

$189.90+

$18.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

SHRIMP CREOLE

SHRIMP CREOLE

$229.90+

$22.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

JERK SHRIMP

JERK SHRIMP

$229.90+

$22.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

BBQ RIBS

BBQ RIBS

$229.90+

$22.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

SMOTHERED HAMBURGER STEAK

SMOTHERED HAMBURGER STEAK

$189.90+

$18.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

BAKED TURKEY WINGS

BAKED TURKEY WINGS

$199.90+

$19.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

BBQ JERK TURKEY WINGS

BBQ JERK TURKEY WINGS

$199.90+

$19.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

HONEY JERK SALMON

HONEY JERK SALMON

$249.90+

$24.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

BLACKENED SALMON

BLACKENED SALMON

$249.90+

$24.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

BEEF SHORT RIBS

BEEF SHORT RIBS

$239.90+

$23.99 / person, minimum 10 people Includes your choices of entree, starch, and vegetable. Served with salad & assorted bread

ENTRÉES | BY THE PAN

JERK CHICKEN

JERK CHICKEN

$69.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

BAKED CHICKEN

BAKED CHICKEN

$69.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$69.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$69.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN

CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN

$69.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

CAJUN CHICKEN

CAJUN CHICKEN

$69.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

JERK TURKEY MEATLOAF

JERK TURKEY MEATLOAF

$75.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

SHRIMP CREOLE

SHRIMP CREOLE

$85.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

JERK SHRIMP

JERK SHRIMP

$85.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

BBQ RIBS

BBQ RIBS

$78.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

SMOTHERED HAMBURGER STEAK

SMOTHERED HAMBURGER STEAK

$75.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

BAKED TURKEY WINGS

BAKED TURKEY WINGS

$78.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

BBQ JERK TURKEY WINGS

BBQ JERK TURKEY WINGS

$78.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

HONEY JERK SALMON

HONEY JERK SALMON

$95.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

BLACKENED SALMON

BLACKENED SALMON

$95.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

BEEF SHORT RIBS

BEEF SHORT RIBS

$90.00+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

CHEF CRAFTED DISHES | BY THE PAN

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$90.99+

cajun cream sauce, turkey sausage, tomatoes, greens, baked grits

LOW COUNTRY ROAST

LOW COUNTRY ROAST

$90.99+

jumbo shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes

COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN

COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN

$80.99+

sweet potatoes, cabbage, carrots, greens, peppers, rice

COCONUT CURRY SHRIMP

$90.99+

sweet potatoes, cabbage, carrots, greens, peppers, rice

COCONUT CURRY SALMON

$95.99+

sweet potatoes, cabbage, carrots, greens, peppers, rice

CHICKEN RASTA PASTA

CHICKEN RASTA PASTA

$80.99+

jerk cream sauce, onions, peppers, penne

SHRIMP RASTA PASTA

$90.99+

jerk cream sauce, onions, peppers

SALMON RASTA PASTA

$95.99+

jerk cream sauce, onions, peppers

SHRIMP AND CORN CAJUN PASTA

SHRIMP AND CORN CAJUN PASTA

$80.99+

shrimp, pasta, roasted corn, greens, creole tomato sauce, cajun cream

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$90.99+

creole tomato sauce, cajun cream, greens, fettuccine with blackened chicken

SEAFOOD MAC

SEAFOOD MAC

$95.99+

blackened salmon, shrimp, cheese blend

CURRY VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

CURRY VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$80.99+

a delicious blend of vegetables and curry fried rice

CURRY CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$80.99+

a delicious blend of vegetables and curry fried rice with grilled chicken

CURRY SALMON FRIED RICE

$95.99+

a delicious blend of vegetables and curry fried rice with grilled salmon

CURRY SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$90.99+

a delicious blend of vegetables and curry fried rice with grilled shrimp

CAJUN SHRIMP FRIED RICE

CAJUN SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$90.99+

a delicious blend of vegetables and cajun fried rice

CAJUN SALMON FRIED RICE

$95.99+

a delicious blend of vegetables and cajun fried rice with blackened salmon

CAJUN VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$90.99+

a delicious blend of vegetables and cajun fried rice with blackened shrimp

CAJUN CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$80.99+

a delicious blend of vegetables and cajun fried rice with grilled chicken

GREENS & BLACKEYED PEAS SALAD

GREENS & BLACKEYED PEAS SALAD

$70.99+

fresh collards, vegetable, blackeyed peas with cilantro-lime sauce

ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS | BY THE PIECE

10 PIECE

10 PIECE

$11.99
15 PIECE

15 PIECE

$16.99
20 PIECE

20 PIECE

$19.99
30 PIECE

30 PIECE

$32.99
50 PIECE

50 PIECE

$53.99

BREAD PUDDINGS | BY THE PAN

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$49.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

SWEET POTATO

SWEET POTATO

$49.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

PEACH COBBLER

PEACH COBBLER

$49.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

SIDES | BY THE PAN

COLLARD GREENS

COLLARD GREENS

$47.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

SOUTHERN GREEN BEANS

SOUTHERN GREEN BEANS

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

OKRA & TOMATOES

OKRA & TOMATOES

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

FRIED CABBAGE

FRIED CABBAGE

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

CAJUN CORN ON THE COB

CAJUN CORN ON THE COB

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

ROASTED GARLIC POTATOES

ROASTED GARLIC POTATOES

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

SWEET POTATO MASH

SWEET POTATO MASH

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

MASHED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

YELLOW RICE

YELLOW RICE

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

ROASTED VEGETABLES

ROASTED VEGETABLES

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

BAKED MAC & CHEESE

BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$49.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

BAKED CHEESE GRITS

BAKED CHEESE GRITS

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

SWEET POTATO CORNBREAD

SWEET POTATO CORNBREAD

$39.99+

Half Pan serves 5 - 9 Full Pan serves 10 - 15

DRINKS | BY THE GALLON

LEMONADE (Gallon)

LEMONADE (Gallon)

$10.99
SWEET TEA (Gallon)

SWEET TEA (Gallon)

$9.99
MIAMI FLOP (Gallon)

MIAMI FLOP (Gallon)

$11.49

SWEET TEA & LEMONADE MIX

FULL-SERVICE DROP OFF

FULL-SERVICE DROP OFF

FULL-SERVICE DROP OFF

$75.00

Includes Pans of Food, Wire Racks, Sternos, Serving Utensils, Plastic Flatware, Napkins, Plates and Cups

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

JW3 Kitchen is a Personal Chef and Catering company serving both business and private clients in Atlanta and the surrounding counties. We pride ourselves in providing the finest quality foods, the most reliable service, and above all else, distinctive and delectable tasting cuisine.

Website

Location

1255 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast, Marietta, GA 30068

Directions

