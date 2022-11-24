Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

- Home
1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Popular Items
Appetizer
egg roll
thick crusted roll with cabbage, shrimp, pork
shanghai spring roll
crispy wrapper filled with pork, shrimp, bamboo, napa, shiitake mushroom
vegetable spring roll
crispy wrapper filled with cabbage, carrot, shiitake mushroom, rice noodle
barbecue pork bun
steamed bread, honey barbecue pork, 3 pcs
barbecue ribs | 4 piece
tangy marinade
beef teriyaki | 4 piece
wok-fried skewers, flank steak, house teriyaki sauce
chicken lettuce wrap
shiitake mushroom, cranberry, celery, red and green pepper, water chestnut, scallion
chicken tenders
crispy white meat chicken cutlets
chicken teriyaki | 4 piece
wok-fried skewers, chicken thigh, house teriyaki sauce
cold sesame noodle
cucumber, bean sprout, scallion, sesame-peanut dressing, egg noodle
crab rangoon
crispy wontons skins, cream cheese, scallion, 6 pcs
egg custard tart
hong kong dessert staple, flaky light short crust pastry, filled with sweet, rich custard, 3 pcs
lotus leaf wrapped rice
sticky rice, chicken, roast pork, chinese sausage, shiitake mushroom, wrapped in lotus leaf, 2 pcs
salt and pepper calamari
wok-fried, red pepper, longhorn pepper, onion, chili pepper, ginger, garlic
scallion pancake
pan-fried vegetarian pancake, scallion
shishito peppers
blistered japanese pepper, garlic, salt, pepper
shrimp lettuce wrap
shiitake mushroom, cranberry, celery, red and green pepper, water chestnut, scallion
spicy wontons
pork wonton, sesame-peanut sauce, 5 pcs
tofu lettuce wrap
shiitake mushroom, cranberry, celery, red and green pepper, water chestnut, scallion
general tsos chicken wings
sweet and spicy, 8 piece
kung pao chicken wings
savory with peanuts, 8 piece
chicken wings - plain
8 piece
sriracha-butter chicken wings
asian buffalo sauce, 8 piece
Dumpling
chicken dumpling
hand-rolled, minced chicken, cilantro, celery, flour dough, 3 pcs
classic dumpling - fried
hand-rolled, pork, cabbage, thick flour dough, 4 pcs
classic dumpling - steamed
pork, cabbage, thick flour dough, 4 pcs
jimmy wans dumpling
hand-rolled, ground pork, napa, scallion, flour dough, 4 pcs
potsticker
hand-rolled, traditional fried dumpling with thin dough, pork, shrimp, chives, 5 pcs
pork shu mai
hand-rolled, shrimp, pork, shiitake mushroom, flour dough, 4 pcs
sesame seed ball
hand-rolled, sticky rice flour, semi-sweet red bean paste, sesame seed, 3 pieces
shanghai soup dumpling
hand-rolled, chinese specialty flour dough dumpling, filled with pork, soup broth, scallion, 4 pcs
shrimp dumpling
hand-rolled, minced shrimp, rice dough, 4 pcs
spinach dumpling
hand-rolled, spinach, bamboo shoot, water chestnut, rice dough, 3 pcs
Soup
Salad
avocado salad
sliced orange, mixed greens, tomato, sesame seeds, sweet soy
chinese chicken salad
apple, honey walnut, bean sprout, carrot, mozzarella, baby spinach, asian apple vinaigrette
goat cheese salad
raisin, cranberry, tomato, cucumber, mixed greens, soy-truffle dressing
ginger mixed green salad
cucumber, carrot, tomato, ginger dressing
side - ginger salad
cucumber, carrot, tomato, ginger dressing
Sky
black pepper chicken
wok-fried breaded white meat, cucumber, snow peas, red bell pepper, mushroom, brown-pepper sauce
chicken with black bean
broccoli, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, chili
chicken with broccoli
brown sauce
chicken with cashew
sautéed dark meat, celery, baby corn, water chestnut, brown sauce
chicken with eggplant
japanese eggplant, chili, garlic sauce
chicken with garlic sauce
carrot, sliced broccoli stems, woodear mushroom
chicken with mixed vegetables
broccoli, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnut, firm tofu, brown sauce
chicken with string beans
brown sauce
chili pepper chicken
sautéed dark meat, red & green pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, chili pepper
crispy chicken with broccoli
jimmy’s “sesame chicken,” sesame seed, sweet orange sauce
general tsos chicken
wok-fried breaded dark meat, chili pepper, garlic, ginger, sweet and savory sauce
hawaiian chicken
breaded chicken cutlet, pineapple, broccoli, red pepper, water chestnut, brown sauce
jade chicken
baby boy choy, scallion, white wine garlic sauce
kung pao chicken
sautéed dark meat, peanut, chili pepper, celery, mushroom, water chestnut