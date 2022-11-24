Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

No reviews yet

1337 Old Freeport Rd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Appetizer

egg roll

$6.00

thick crusted roll with cabbage, shrimp, pork

shanghai spring roll

$6.00

crispy wrapper filled with pork, shrimp, bamboo, napa, shiitake mushroom

vegetable spring roll

$6.00

crispy wrapper filled with cabbage, carrot, shiitake mushroom, rice noodle

barbecue pork bun

$8.00

steamed bread, honey barbecue pork, 3 pcs

barbecue ribs | 4 piece

$14.00

tangy marinade

beef teriyaki | 4 piece

$14.00

wok-fried skewers, flank steak, house teriyaki sauce

chicken lettuce wrap

$16.00

shiitake mushroom, cranberry, celery, red and green pepper, water chestnut, scallion

chicken tenders

$11.00

crispy white meat chicken cutlets

chicken teriyaki | 4 piece

$14.00

wok-fried skewers, chicken thigh, house teriyaki sauce

cold sesame noodle

$8.00

cucumber, bean sprout, scallion, sesame-peanut dressing, egg noodle

crab rangoon

$8.00

crispy wontons skins, cream cheese, scallion, 6 pcs

egg custard tart

$7.00

hong kong dessert staple, flaky light short crust pastry, filled with sweet, rich custard, 3 pcs

lotus leaf wrapped rice

$8.00

sticky rice, chicken, roast pork, chinese sausage, shiitake mushroom, wrapped in lotus leaf, 2 pcs

salt and pepper calamari

$15.00

wok-fried, red pepper, longhorn pepper, onion, chili pepper, ginger, garlic

scallion pancake

$6.00

pan-fried vegetarian pancake, scallion

shishito peppers

$9.00

blistered japanese pepper, garlic, salt, pepper

shrimp lettuce wrap

$18.00

shiitake mushroom, cranberry, celery, red and green pepper, water chestnut, scallion

spicy wontons

$7.00

pork wonton, sesame-peanut sauce, 5 pcs

tofu lettuce wrap

$12.00

shiitake mushroom, cranberry, celery, red and green pepper, water chestnut, scallion

general tsos chicken wings

$8.00

sweet and spicy, 8 piece

kung pao chicken wings

$8.00

savory with peanuts, 8 piece

chicken wings - plain

$8.00

8 piece

sriracha-butter chicken wings

$8.00

asian buffalo sauce, 8 piece

Dumpling

chicken dumpling

$8.00

hand-rolled, minced chicken, cilantro, celery, flour dough, 3 pcs

classic dumpling - fried

$9.00

hand-rolled, pork, cabbage, thick flour dough, 4 pcs

classic dumpling - steamed

$9.00

pork, cabbage, thick flour dough, 4 pcs

jimmy wans dumpling

$11.00

hand-rolled, ground pork, napa, scallion, flour dough, 4 pcs

potsticker

$10.00

hand-rolled, traditional fried dumpling with thin dough, pork, shrimp, chives, 5 pcs

pork shu mai

$10.00

hand-rolled, shrimp, pork, shiitake mushroom, flour dough, 4 pcs

sesame seed ball

$7.00

hand-rolled, sticky rice flour, semi-sweet red bean paste, sesame seed, 3 pieces

shanghai soup dumpling

$11.00

hand-rolled, chinese specialty flour dough dumpling, filled with pork, soup broth, scallion, 4 pcs

shrimp dumpling

$11.00

hand-rolled, minced shrimp, rice dough, 4 pcs

spinach dumpling

$8.00

hand-rolled, spinach, bamboo shoot, water chestnut, rice dough, 3 pcs

Soup

egg drop

$7.00

chicken, egg, corn

hot and sour

$7.00

tofu, egg, bamboo, mushroom, shredded pork, scallion

miso soup

$7.00

tofu, seaweed, shiitake mushroom, onion

wonton soup

$7.00

pork wontons, roast pork, scallion

Salad

avocado salad

$13.00

sliced orange, mixed greens, tomato, sesame seeds, sweet soy

chinese chicken salad

$16.00

apple, honey walnut, bean sprout, carrot, mozzarella, baby spinach, asian apple vinaigrette

goat cheese salad

$14.00

raisin, cranberry, tomato, cucumber, mixed greens, soy-truffle dressing

ginger mixed green salad

$12.00

cucumber, carrot, tomato, ginger dressing

side - ginger salad

$7.00

cucumber, carrot, tomato, ginger dressing

Sky

black pepper chicken

$23.00

wok-fried breaded white meat, cucumber, snow peas, red bell pepper, mushroom, brown-pepper sauce

chicken with black bean

$22.00

broccoli, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, chili

chicken with broccoli

$22.00

brown sauce

chicken with cashew

$22.00

sautéed dark meat, celery, baby corn, water chestnut, brown sauce

chicken with eggplant

$23.00

japanese eggplant, chili, garlic sauce

chicken with garlic sauce

$22.00

carrot, sliced broccoli stems, woodear mushroom

chicken with mixed vegetables

$23.00

broccoli, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnut, firm tofu, brown sauce

chicken with string beans

$22.00

brown sauce

chili pepper chicken

$22.00

sautéed dark meat, red & green pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, chili pepper

crispy chicken with broccoli

$22.00

jimmy’s “sesame chicken,” sesame seed, sweet orange sauce

general tsos chicken

$22.00

wok-fried breaded dark meat, chili pepper, garlic, ginger, sweet and savory sauce

hawaiian chicken

$23.00

breaded chicken cutlet, pineapple, broccoli, red pepper, water chestnut, brown sauce

jade chicken

$23.00

baby boy choy, scallion, white wine garlic sauce

kung pao chicken

$22.00

sautéed dark meat, peanut, chili pepper, celery, mushroom, water chestnut