JW's Barbecue

7 Reviews

1015 E. Rusk St

Jacksonville, TX 75766

Popular Items

Brisket by the pound
Elote'
Pinto Beans

MEAT BY THE POUND

4oz of sauce per pound

Brisket by the pound

$26.00

Pulled Pork by the pound

$18.00

Whole Brisket

$145.00

Ribs

$15.00+

SIDES

Cole Slaw

$6.50+

Collard Greens (made with brisket)

$6.50+

Elote'

$6.50+

Mac & Cheese

$6.50+

Pinto Beans

$6.50+

Potato Salad

$6.50+

Squash & Zucchini

$6.50+

SAUCE

Sweet

Spicy

EXTRAS

Buns (8 buns per pack)

$3.50

Jalapenos

Onions

Pickles

Sauce (pint)

$6.00

DRINKS

Gallon Tea

$4.00
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Bringing quality barbecue to Jacksonville.

1015 E. Rusk St, Jacksonville, TX 75766

