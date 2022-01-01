Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jyoti-Bihanga Vegetarian Restaurant

1,291 Reviews

$$

3351 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

Order Again

Popular Items

Neatloaf
Rama Bowl

Appetizers

Never Say No Nachos

$5.95+

Corn chips topped with refried beans, jack cheese, sour cream, housemade guacamole, salsa and scallions.

Hummus Dip

$6.95

Our roasted beet hummus on a bed of lettuce served with cucumber slices and a grilled whole wheat tortilla.

Portobello Quesadilla

$6.95+

A whole wheat tortilla filled with jack cheese, tomato and fresh housemade pesto sauce. Served with a side of fresh salsa, refried beans and scallions.

Super Quesadilla

$6.50+

A whole wheat tortilla filled with jack cheese and served with a side of fresh salsa, our own refried beans and scallions.

Pesto Quesadilla

$6.95+

A whole wheat tortilla filled with jack cheese, tomato and fresh housemade pesto sauce. Served with a side of fresh salsa, refried beans and scallions.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Light and healthy: lettuce, sunflower sprouts, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and *vaidya mix.

Mystic Forest

$10.95

Grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, maple glazed walnuts, cherry tomatoes, avocado and mixed greens.

Quinoa Anada

$9.95

Bliss out with this infusion of kale, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, maple syrup glazed walnuts, coconut bacon, sunflower sprouts, and organic quinoa.

Sita Salad

$9.95

Kale, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, coconut bacon, grilled tempeh, sunflower sprouts and avocado.

3G Salad

$9.95

(Great Greek Goat cheese salad) A classic mix of green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, goat cheese and kalamata olives.

Enchanted Garden

$10.95

A mountain of tomatoes, cucumbers, *vaidya mix, broccoli, red peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, sunflower seeds and organic sprouts over green leaf lettuce.

Entree

Neatloaf

$13.95

A delicious version of the original with no eggs or dairy.

Vegan Neatloaf

$13.25

Ask your server about making it gluten-free

Curry

$10.95

Our Indian curry of the day (see the board for today’s offering) served with brown rice, whole wheat tortilla and side of sweet chutney.

Infinite Blue

$10.95

A Jyoti-Bihanga Classic! Zucchini, broccoli, red peppers,mushrooms, onions and brown rice cooked in tamari. Served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts and blue cheese dressing.

Thai Stir Fry

$10.95

Stir fried fresh garden vegetables, peanuts and organic tofu in a tasty peanut sauce. Served with a heaping scoop of brown rice.

Yoga Bowl

$12.95

Namaste! The ultimate super healthy yet totally tasty balance of protein, carbohydrates, probiotics and raw enzymes. Quinoa, beet hummus, tomato, mixed greens, vaidya mix, housemade sauerkraut, cucumbers, sunflower sprouts and avocado. Served with lemon tahini dressing.

Rama Bowl

$11.95

King Rama's bountiful breadless bowl: brown rice, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sunflower sprouts, avocado, a trio of housemade beet burger patties topped with cashew dressing and crispy coconut bacon. Served with lemon tahini dressing.

Blue Bowl

$9.95

Fresh steamed broccoli, zucchuni, red bell peppers, mushrooms and carrots with brown rice, grilled tempeh and tofu-tamari sauce on the side.

Baker Steamy

$10.95

Freshly baked russet potato topped with steamed vegetables, grilled tofu and jack cheese. Served with a side of mayo-tamari. Substitute vegan cheese for $3.

Add a soup

$2.25

Complete your meal with a cup of our famous soup (choice are listed on the board) or a dinner salad. Can be added to any sandwich, wrap, entree or salad (except dinner salad).

Add a dinner salad

$2.50

Wraps

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$10.95

One of our favorites. Grilled soy turkey with avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayo-tamari.

Pesto Portobello Wrap

$9.95

Marinated portobello mushrooms slices grilled with red bell peppers and wrapped with fresh lettuce, our housemade pesto and tofu-tamari sauce.

Shiva Wrap

$9.95

Light and satisfying. Our curry of the day wrapped with lettuce, vaidya mix (carrots, beets, ginger, cilantro) and tofu-tamari sauce.

Avocado Hummus Wrap

$9.95

Fresh homemade roast beet hummus wrapped with our own vaidya mix (carrots, beets, ginger, cilantro), lettuce, cucumbers, avocado and tomatoes with lemon tahini.

Brahma Burrito

$8.95

A tasty wrap of organic refried black and pinto beans with jack cheese, brown rice, lettuce, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Vegan Burrito

$9.95

Viva Vegan! A hearty wrap of organic black and pinto beans, brown rice, housemade guacomole and salsa, grilled tempeh and cashew sour cream.

Soups / Chili / Bakers

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.50

A bowl of soup with a slice of grilled organic 9-grain bread and a dinner salad.

Bowl of Soup with bread

$6.50

Cup of Soup

$4.50

California Chili and cornbread

$8.95

A hearty blend of kidney, black and pinto beans, vegetables and spices, garnished with jack cheese and scallions. Served with home-style honey corn bread.

Baker Chili

$8.95

A large fresh baked russet potato served with a heaping scoop of chili, plus jack cheese and scallions

Baker Regular

$4.95

Baked potato with sides of sour cream, butter and scallions.

Sandwiches

Neatloaf Sandwich

$12.95

Our most famous creation also makes a great sandwich! Two slices of neatloaf topped with a tangy red sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts and tofu-tamari spread on organic 9-grain bread.

Vegan Neatloaf Sandwich

$12.95

A delicious version of the original with no eggs or dairy. Ask your server about making it gluten-free

Smile of the Beyond Burger

$12.95

A new favorite! A Beyond patty with melted vegan gouda cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, sprouts and tofu-tamari. Served on an organic 9-grain bun.

Cali Burger

$10.95

Experience awesome with our incredible housemade organic black bean and beet burger. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sunflower sprouts, avocado and cashew cheese. Served on an organic 9-grain bun with tofu-tamari spread.

Reuben

$10.95

A New York classic. Made with marinated tempeh, swiss cheese, grilled sauerkraut, red onion and Russian dressing. Served on organic 9-grain bread.

Zen Avocado

$9.95

Pure and simple. Fresh avocado slices over grated jack cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts and mayo-tamari spread. Served on organic 9-grain bread.

Buddha Burger

$10.95

A Jyoti-Bihanga favorite! A meaty soy protein patty with melted jack cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, pickles and mayo-tamari. Served on an organic 9-grain bun.

Side Orders

Slice of Neatloaf

$7.50

9-grain organic bread

$1.95

Gluten-free bread

$2.25

Grilled whole wheat tortilla

$1.50

Corn bread

$2.95

Refried beans

$2.50

Quinoa

$3.25

Coconut bacon

$2.00

Sauerkraut

$3.95

Mashed potatoes

$2.95

Mushroom gravy

$1.95

Brown rice

$2.25

Steamed vegetables

$5.50

Guacomole

$2.50

Sliced avocado

$2.50

Organic tofu (2 slices)

$2.95

Organic tempeh (2 slices)

$2.95

Beet hummus

$4.50

Cashew cream

$1.95

Turkey (3 slices)

$4.95

Dessert

Apple Pie

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Moussecake

$6.50

Beverages

Nirvana Tea

$3.95

Chai

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Juice

Smoothies

Milkshakes

$5.50

Blue Sky Organic Sodas

$2.95

Zevia Zero Calories Cola

$2.95

Main Root Sasparilla

$2.95

Sparkling Mineral Water

$1.95

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

3351 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

