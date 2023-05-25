Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jyoti Indian Cuisine 2433 18th St NW

No reviews yet

2433 18th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

CHICKEN MASALA

$19.00

Clay oven grilled chicken, simmered in a fenugreek and onion sauce with mild spices. Popularly known as Tikka Masala.

GARLIC NAAN

$5.00

A soft white flour bread topped with fresh chopped garlic.

TANDOOR ROTI

$3.50

A whole wheat bread.

MAIN MENU

APPETIZERS

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (1 Pcs)

$3.00

Fried Triangular-shaped crispy turnovers filled with seasoned potatoes and peas.

SPINACH SAMOSA (1 Pcs)

$3.00

Fried Triangular-shaped crispy turnovers filled with seasoned spinach.

SAMOSA CHAAT

$8.00

Deconstructed vegetable samosa topped with spicy chickpeas, chopped red onions, sweet yoghurt, cilantro and tamarind chutney.

PALAK CHAAT

$9.00

Crispy fried baby spinach topped with chopped red onions, sweet mangoes, tomatoes, and combination of trio sauces.

VEGETABLE BHAJIA (5 Pcs)

$8.00

Cut onions, fresh vegetables, and spinach in a chickpea flour deep fried with mild spices.

PAPARI CHAAT

$8.00

Fried flour crisps, chickpeas, sweet yoghurt, cilantro and tamarind chutney.

BHEL PURI

$8.00

Puffed rice, chickpeas, chopped onions, and cilantro tempered with trio sauces.

VEGETABLE PLATTER

$10.00

An assortment of vegetable samosa, spinach samosa and vegetable bhajia.

CHICKEN - 65

$10.00

Boneless chicken deep fried and sauteed with red onions, chilly paste and mild spices.

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

Spicy broiled wings cooked in a clay oven.

SOUP

DAL SOUP

$6.00

Lentil soup flavored with mild house spices.

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$6.00

Traditional lentil soup with a touch of chicken broth and mild spices.

SALAD

GREEN SALAD

$7.00

Fresh garden salad served with dressing.

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

Boneless grilled chicken tossed with chopped fresh salad served with dressing.

VEGETARIAN SELECTION

PANEER MAKHINI

$16.00

Homemade cheese cooked in a creamy rich tomato base sauce.

KADHAI PANEER

$16.00

Homemade cheese sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and exotic spices.

SAAG PANEER

$16.00

Homemade cheese cooked with fenugreek leaves and spinach.

MALAI KOFTHA

$16.00

Croquettes made with homemade cheese, potatoes, nuts and raisins simmered in a mild creamy sauce.

MUTTER PANEER

$16.00

Homemade cheese cooked with peas and mild house spices.

SAAG MAKAI

$15.00

Spinach and corn slow cooked with fenugreek leaves and exotic house spices.

TAWA BHINDI

$15.00

Fresh cut okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh cilantro, and mild spices.

ALOO GOBHI

$15.00

Potatoes and cauliflower tossed with chopped ginger, cumin seeds, mild spices, and fresh herbs.

DHAN SAAG

$15.00

Spinach and lentils cooked with a special blend of house spices.

ALOO MUTTER

$15.00

Potatoes cooked with peas and mild spices.

ALOO SAAG

$15.00

Spinach and potatoes cooked with mild house spices.

BAINGAN BARTHA

$15.00

Clay oven roasted eggplant cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mild spices.

VEGETABLE CURRY

$15.00

Seasonal fresh vegetables cooked with chefs special choice of spices.

CHANA MASALA

$15.00

Chickpeas slowly simmered with onions, tomatoes, and mild spices.

KADI PAKORA

$15.00

Vegetable fritters in a chickpea and yoghurt base sauce.

TADKA YELLOW DAL

$15.00

Yellow lentils tempered with onions, tomatoes, mustard seeds and mild spices.

DAL MAKHINI

$15.00

Black lentils cooked with ginger, garlic, and mild spices simmered overnight on a charcoal fire.

VEGETABLE VINDALOO

$15.00

Seasonal fresh vegetables cooked in a fiery Goan sauce.

CHOICE OF BIRYANI

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$18.00

Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$19.00

Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of

LAMB BIRYANI

$20.00

Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of

GOAT BIRYANI (BONE-IN)

$20.00

Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$20.00

Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of

SIGNATURE DISHES

CHICKEN MAKHINI

$19.00

Clay oven grilled chicken, cooked in a rich tomato cream sauce with mild spices. Chicken Makhini popularly known as Butter Chicken is a classic staple of Indian Cuisine.

CHICKEN MASALA

$19.00

Clay oven grilled chicken, simmered in a fenugreek and onion sauce with mild spices. Popularly known as Tikka Masala.

SEAFOOD SELECTION

GOAN FISH CURRY

$19.00

Tilapia fillet cooked with ginger, tomatoes, a coconut-based curry.

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$21.00

Shrimp cooked with potatoes, vinegar, chilies, and spices in a fiery Goan sauce.

GOAN SHRIMP CURRY

$22.00

Shrimp cooked in an exotic blend of select spices and coconut milk.

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$22.00

Clay oven grilled shrimp, simmered in a fenugreek and onion sauce with mild spices.

FROM OUR CLAY OVEN

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$19.00

Half a chicken marinated in yoghurt, ginger and house spices then cooked in a clay oven.

CHICKEN TIKKA

$19.00

Chicken breast marinated in our house special spices and herbs then cooked in a clay oven.

BEEF SEEKH KABAB

$18.00

Ground beef seasoned with fresh herbs and exotic house spices then cooked in a clay oven.

LAMB SEEKH KABAB

$20.00

Boneless lamb marinated with a special blend of house spices then cooked in a clay oven.

TANDOOR RED SNAPPER

$22.00

Whole red snapper seasoned with chefs special blend of spices then grilled in a clay oven.

TANDOOR SALMON

$22.00

Salmon marinated in yoghurt, delicately spiced and cooked in a clay oven.

SHRIMP TIKKA

$21.00

Shrimp marinated with a blend of handpicked spices then cooked in a clay oven.

GINGER LAMB CHOPS

$25.00

Tender chops marinated in a fresh ginger paste and mild spices grilled to your choice.

CHICKEN SELECTION

CHICKEN CURRY

$19.00

Classic chicken curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mild spices.

CHICKEN SAAG

$19.00

Chicken simmered with spinach, fenugreek, and mild spices.

CHICKEN NILGIRI KORMA

$19.00

Chicken cooked with fresh mint, cilantro, and mild spices.

KADAI CHICKEN

$19.00

Chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and exotic house spices.

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$19.00

Chicken marinated with vinegar, chilies, and spices then cooked with potatoes in a fiery Goan Sauce.

CHICKEN BHUNA

$19.00

Chicken slow cooked until the meat is tender and becomes infused with a selection of spices.

LAMB SELECTION

LAMB ROGANJOSH

$20.00

An exotic lamb curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mild spices.

LAMB SAAG

$20.00

Lamb simmered with spinach, fenugreek, and mild spices.

LAMB NILGIRI KORMA

$20.00

Lamb cooked with fresh mint, cilantro, and mild spices.

KADAI LAMB

$20.00

Lamb sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and exotic house spices.

LAMB VINDALOO

$20.00

Lamb marinated with vinegar, chilies, and spices then cooked with potatoes in a fiery Goan sauce.

LAMB BHUNA

$20.00

Lamb slow cooked until the meat is tender and becomes infused with a selection of spices.

GOAT SELECTION

GOAT CURRY

$21.00

Bone in goat meat slow cooked in a traditional curry sauce with assorted house special blend of spices.

GOAT SAAG

$21.00

Bone in goat meat simmered with spinach, fenugreek, and mild spices.

GOAT NILGIRI KORMA

$21.00

Bone in goat meat cooked with fresh mint, cilantro, and mild spices.

KADAI GOAT

$21.00

Bone in goat meat sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and exotic house spices.

GOAT VINDALOO

$21.00

Bone in goat meat marinated with vinegar, chilies, and spices then cooked with potatoes in a fiery Goan sauce.

GOAT BHUNA

$21.00

Bone in goat meat slow cooked until the meat is tender and becomes infused with a selection of spices.

SIDE ORDERS

CUCUMBER RAITA

$5.00

Homemade yoghurt with cucumber and roasted cumin, a cooling accompaniment with any dish.

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

Asafetida & curry flavored sweet mango chutney.

PAPADAM

$3.00

Thin crispy wafers made from chickpeas flour served with a combination of trio chutneys.

STEAMED BASMATI RICE

$3.00

Steamed long grain basmati rice.

MASALA ONIONS

$3.00

Onion tossed with mild spices.

BREADS

NAAN

$4.00

A soft white flour bread.

TANDOOR ROTI

$3.50

A whole wheat bread.

GARLIC NAAN

$5.00

A soft white flour bread topped with fresh chopped garlic.

ROCK SALT NAAN

$5.00

A soft white flour bread sprinkled with sea salt and topped with fresh cilantro.

CHILLY CHEESE NAAN

$5.50

A soft white flour bread stuffed with cheddar cheese and fresh Indian chilies.

LACHHA PARATHA

$4.50

A layered whole wheat bread topped with butter.

PUDHINA PARATHA

$4.50

A layered whole wheat bread topped with dry mint.

PARATHA

$5.00

A whole wheat bread with your choice of stuffing

KULCHA

$5.00

A white flour bread with your choice of stuffing.

DESSERTS

RICE KHEER

$6.00

One of the most popular kheer recipes made in Northern India.

RASMALAI

$6.00

Famous Indian dessert made of homemade cheese served with sweetened reduced milk and garnished with pistachio.

GHAJAR KA HALWA

$6.00

Greated carrots simmered with nuts, raisins, and sweetened milk.

GULAB JAMUN

$6.00

Milk dumplings fried and dipped in rose flavored syrup.

NON-ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

MASALA CHAI

$4.00

Hot Indian tea spiced with cardamom.

SOFT DRINKS

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

PERRIER

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

MANGO LASSI

$5.00

Mango flavored thickened yoghurt drink.

LASSI

$4.50

Choice of Sweet/Salt thickened yoghurt drink.

JUICES

$4.00

HERBAL TEA

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

DRINK MENU

WHITE WINE BY BOTTLE

MAS LA CHEVALIERE CHARDONNAY BTL

$36.00

Aromas of beautiful citrus with accents of ripe apricot.

BEX RIESLING BTL

$36.00

Floral and citrus aromas followed by juicy flavors of white peach, apricot and mandarin orange.

SAN PIETRO PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$36.00

Aromas of pear and apple along with a pretty core of fruit.

FORTANT COASTAL SELECT SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$36.00

Notes of grapefruit and pineapple finishing with lively citrus.

PERRIN RESERVE COTES DU RHONE BLANC BTL

$36.00

Honeysuckle aromas with a round, supple palate.

MAN FAMILY CHENIN BLANC BTL

$36.00

Vibrant aromas of quince and pear with a refreshing mineral finish.

FRICO BIANCO BTL

$36.00

This Friulano & Chardonnay blend has notes of white flowers, citrus and white peach.

ROSE WINE BY BOTTLE

MARQUES DECACERES ROSE BTL

$34.00

Notes of red currants with a touch of anise and white flowers.

CANELLA BRUT ROSE (187 ml)

$10.00

Intense aromas of strawberry and rasberry

RED WINE BY BOTTLE

ERNESTO CATENA TAHUAN MALBEC BTL

$40.00

Bright, ripe, and fleshy with blackberries and dark plums and oak notes, with hints of cocoa to finish.

GRAYSON CELLARS MERLOT BTL

$40.00

Aromas of rich plums, dark cherries, chocolate and savory herbs.

AVALON CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$40.00

Vibrant aromas of blueberry jam and strawberry tart with hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

BLOCK NINE PINOT NOIR BTL

$40.00

Flavorful and silky, showing wild cherries and a hint of sandalwood with a comples finish.

FAMILLE PERRIN COTES DU RHONE BTL

$40.00

Blackberry and plum, complimented by soft, supple tannins.

ZESTOS OLD VINE GRENACHE BTL

$40.00

Lively red and dark berry aromas with some candied flowers and a hint of white pepper.

ROAMING DOG RED BLEND BTL

$40.00

Cabernet, Malbec, Merlot make a lovely blend with hints of blackberry, licorice and mocha.

DOMESTIC BEER

SAMUEL ADAMS

$6.00

DOGFISH HEAD IPA

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

FLYING DOG

$6.00

GOOSE ISLAND IPA

$6.00

DC BRAU

$6.00

YUENGLING

$6.00

IMPORTED BEER

HEINEKEN

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

HOEGAARDEN

$7.00

BASS PALE ALE

$7.00

AMSTEL LIGHT

$7.00

TAJ MAHAL INDIAN BEER (22oz)

$10.00

SIGNATURE DRINKS

JYOTI SIGNATURE COCKTAIL

$10.00

Absolut Vodka, Blue Curacao, Lemon Juice, Splash of Sprite.

MAI TAI

$10.00

Bacardi White & Dark Rum, Lime Juice, Orange Curacao, Almond Syrup.

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$10.00

Bacardi White Rum, Strawberry Mix, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup.

MANGO MARGARITA

$10.00

Souza Gold Tequila, Mango Pulp, Triple Sec, Sour Mix.

ALABAMA SLAMMER

$10.00

Southern Comfort, Sloe Gin, Amaretto, Orange Juice.

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Orange Juice, Grenadine.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Indian Dining, Come in and enjoy!

Location

2433 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

