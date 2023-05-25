- Home
- Washington
- Jyoti Indian Cuisine - 2433 18th St NW
Jyoti Indian Cuisine 2433 18th St NW
No reviews yet
2433 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
MAIN MENU
APPETIZERS
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (1 Pcs)
Fried Triangular-shaped crispy turnovers filled with seasoned potatoes and peas.
SPINACH SAMOSA (1 Pcs)
Fried Triangular-shaped crispy turnovers filled with seasoned spinach.
SAMOSA CHAAT
Deconstructed vegetable samosa topped with spicy chickpeas, chopped red onions, sweet yoghurt, cilantro and tamarind chutney.
PALAK CHAAT
Crispy fried baby spinach topped with chopped red onions, sweet mangoes, tomatoes, and combination of trio sauces.
VEGETABLE BHAJIA (5 Pcs)
Cut onions, fresh vegetables, and spinach in a chickpea flour deep fried with mild spices.
PAPARI CHAAT
Fried flour crisps, chickpeas, sweet yoghurt, cilantro and tamarind chutney.
BHEL PURI
Puffed rice, chickpeas, chopped onions, and cilantro tempered with trio sauces.
VEGETABLE PLATTER
An assortment of vegetable samosa, spinach samosa and vegetable bhajia.
CHICKEN - 65
Boneless chicken deep fried and sauteed with red onions, chilly paste and mild spices.
CHICKEN WINGS
Spicy broiled wings cooked in a clay oven.
SOUP
SALAD
VEGETARIAN SELECTION
PANEER MAKHINI
Homemade cheese cooked in a creamy rich tomato base sauce.
KADHAI PANEER
Homemade cheese sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and exotic spices.
SAAG PANEER
Homemade cheese cooked with fenugreek leaves and spinach.
MALAI KOFTHA
Croquettes made with homemade cheese, potatoes, nuts and raisins simmered in a mild creamy sauce.
MUTTER PANEER
Homemade cheese cooked with peas and mild house spices.
SAAG MAKAI
Spinach and corn slow cooked with fenugreek leaves and exotic house spices.
TAWA BHINDI
Fresh cut okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh cilantro, and mild spices.
ALOO GOBHI
Potatoes and cauliflower tossed with chopped ginger, cumin seeds, mild spices, and fresh herbs.
DHAN SAAG
Spinach and lentils cooked with a special blend of house spices.
ALOO MUTTER
Potatoes cooked with peas and mild spices.
ALOO SAAG
Spinach and potatoes cooked with mild house spices.
BAINGAN BARTHA
Clay oven roasted eggplant cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mild spices.
VEGETABLE CURRY
Seasonal fresh vegetables cooked with chefs special choice of spices.
CHANA MASALA
Chickpeas slowly simmered with onions, tomatoes, and mild spices.
KADI PAKORA
Vegetable fritters in a chickpea and yoghurt base sauce.
TADKA YELLOW DAL
Yellow lentils tempered with onions, tomatoes, mustard seeds and mild spices.
DAL MAKHINI
Black lentils cooked with ginger, garlic, and mild spices simmered overnight on a charcoal fire.
VEGETABLE VINDALOO
Seasonal fresh vegetables cooked in a fiery Goan sauce.
CHOICE OF BIRYANI
VEGETABLE BIRYANI
Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of
CHICKEN BIRYANI
Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of
LAMB BIRYANI
Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of
GOAT BIRYANI (BONE-IN)
Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of
SHRIMP BIRYANI
Biryani is a flavorful long grained basmati rice preparation with aromatic herbs and spices cooked with your choice of
SIGNATURE DISHES
CHICKEN MAKHINI
Clay oven grilled chicken, cooked in a rich tomato cream sauce with mild spices. Chicken Makhini popularly known as Butter Chicken is a classic staple of Indian Cuisine.
CHICKEN MASALA
Clay oven grilled chicken, simmered in a fenugreek and onion sauce with mild spices. Popularly known as Tikka Masala.
SEAFOOD SELECTION
GOAN FISH CURRY
Tilapia fillet cooked with ginger, tomatoes, a coconut-based curry.
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Shrimp cooked with potatoes, vinegar, chilies, and spices in a fiery Goan sauce.
GOAN SHRIMP CURRY
Shrimp cooked in an exotic blend of select spices and coconut milk.
SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA
Clay oven grilled shrimp, simmered in a fenugreek and onion sauce with mild spices.
FROM OUR CLAY OVEN
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Half a chicken marinated in yoghurt, ginger and house spices then cooked in a clay oven.
CHICKEN TIKKA
Chicken breast marinated in our house special spices and herbs then cooked in a clay oven.
BEEF SEEKH KABAB
Ground beef seasoned with fresh herbs and exotic house spices then cooked in a clay oven.
LAMB SEEKH KABAB
Boneless lamb marinated with a special blend of house spices then cooked in a clay oven.
TANDOOR RED SNAPPER
Whole red snapper seasoned with chefs special blend of spices then grilled in a clay oven.
TANDOOR SALMON
Salmon marinated in yoghurt, delicately spiced and cooked in a clay oven.
SHRIMP TIKKA
Shrimp marinated with a blend of handpicked spices then cooked in a clay oven.
GINGER LAMB CHOPS
Tender chops marinated in a fresh ginger paste and mild spices grilled to your choice.
CHICKEN SELECTION
CHICKEN CURRY
Classic chicken curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mild spices.
CHICKEN SAAG
Chicken simmered with spinach, fenugreek, and mild spices.
CHICKEN NILGIRI KORMA
Chicken cooked with fresh mint, cilantro, and mild spices.
KADAI CHICKEN
Chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and exotic house spices.
CHICKEN VINDALOO
Chicken marinated with vinegar, chilies, and spices then cooked with potatoes in a fiery Goan Sauce.
CHICKEN BHUNA
Chicken slow cooked until the meat is tender and becomes infused with a selection of spices.
LAMB SELECTION
LAMB ROGANJOSH
An exotic lamb curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mild spices.
LAMB SAAG
Lamb simmered with spinach, fenugreek, and mild spices.
LAMB NILGIRI KORMA
Lamb cooked with fresh mint, cilantro, and mild spices.
KADAI LAMB
Lamb sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and exotic house spices.
LAMB VINDALOO
Lamb marinated with vinegar, chilies, and spices then cooked with potatoes in a fiery Goan sauce.
LAMB BHUNA
Lamb slow cooked until the meat is tender and becomes infused with a selection of spices.
GOAT SELECTION
GOAT CURRY
Bone in goat meat slow cooked in a traditional curry sauce with assorted house special blend of spices.
GOAT SAAG
Bone in goat meat simmered with spinach, fenugreek, and mild spices.
GOAT NILGIRI KORMA
Bone in goat meat cooked with fresh mint, cilantro, and mild spices.
KADAI GOAT
Bone in goat meat sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and exotic house spices.
GOAT VINDALOO
Bone in goat meat marinated with vinegar, chilies, and spices then cooked with potatoes in a fiery Goan sauce.
GOAT BHUNA
Bone in goat meat slow cooked until the meat is tender and becomes infused with a selection of spices.
SIDE ORDERS
CUCUMBER RAITA
Homemade yoghurt with cucumber and roasted cumin, a cooling accompaniment with any dish.
MANGO CHUTNEY
Asafetida & curry flavored sweet mango chutney.
PAPADAM
Thin crispy wafers made from chickpeas flour served with a combination of trio chutneys.
STEAMED BASMATI RICE
Steamed long grain basmati rice.
MASALA ONIONS
Onion tossed with mild spices.
BREADS
NAAN
A soft white flour bread.
TANDOOR ROTI
A whole wheat bread.
GARLIC NAAN
A soft white flour bread topped with fresh chopped garlic.
ROCK SALT NAAN
A soft white flour bread sprinkled with sea salt and topped with fresh cilantro.
CHILLY CHEESE NAAN
A soft white flour bread stuffed with cheddar cheese and fresh Indian chilies.
LACHHA PARATHA
A layered whole wheat bread topped with butter.
PUDHINA PARATHA
A layered whole wheat bread topped with dry mint.
PARATHA
A whole wheat bread with your choice of stuffing
KULCHA
A white flour bread with your choice of stuffing.
DESSERTS
RICE KHEER
One of the most popular kheer recipes made in Northern India.
RASMALAI
Famous Indian dessert made of homemade cheese served with sweetened reduced milk and garnished with pistachio.
GHAJAR KA HALWA
Greated carrots simmered with nuts, raisins, and sweetened milk.
GULAB JAMUN
Milk dumplings fried and dipped in rose flavored syrup.
NON-ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES
DRINK MENU
WHITE WINE BY BOTTLE
MAS LA CHEVALIERE CHARDONNAY BTL
Aromas of beautiful citrus with accents of ripe apricot.
BEX RIESLING BTL
Floral and citrus aromas followed by juicy flavors of white peach, apricot and mandarin orange.
SAN PIETRO PINOT GRIGIO BTL
Aromas of pear and apple along with a pretty core of fruit.
FORTANT COASTAL SELECT SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL
Notes of grapefruit and pineapple finishing with lively citrus.
PERRIN RESERVE COTES DU RHONE BLANC BTL
Honeysuckle aromas with a round, supple palate.
MAN FAMILY CHENIN BLANC BTL
Vibrant aromas of quince and pear with a refreshing mineral finish.
FRICO BIANCO BTL
This Friulano & Chardonnay blend has notes of white flowers, citrus and white peach.
ROSE WINE BY BOTTLE
RED WINE BY BOTTLE
ERNESTO CATENA TAHUAN MALBEC BTL
Bright, ripe, and fleshy with blackberries and dark plums and oak notes, with hints of cocoa to finish.
GRAYSON CELLARS MERLOT BTL
Aromas of rich plums, dark cherries, chocolate and savory herbs.
AVALON CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
Vibrant aromas of blueberry jam and strawberry tart with hints of vanilla and toasted oak.
BLOCK NINE PINOT NOIR BTL
Flavorful and silky, showing wild cherries and a hint of sandalwood with a comples finish.
FAMILLE PERRIN COTES DU RHONE BTL
Blackberry and plum, complimented by soft, supple tannins.
ZESTOS OLD VINE GRENACHE BTL
Lively red and dark berry aromas with some candied flowers and a hint of white pepper.
ROAMING DOG RED BLEND BTL
Cabernet, Malbec, Merlot make a lovely blend with hints of blackberry, licorice and mocha.
DOMESTIC BEER
IMPORTED BEER
SIGNATURE DRINKS
JYOTI SIGNATURE COCKTAIL
Absolut Vodka, Blue Curacao, Lemon Juice, Splash of Sprite.
MAI TAI
Bacardi White & Dark Rum, Lime Juice, Orange Curacao, Almond Syrup.
STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI
Bacardi White Rum, Strawberry Mix, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup.
MANGO MARGARITA
Souza Gold Tequila, Mango Pulp, Triple Sec, Sour Mix.
ALABAMA SLAMMER
Southern Comfort, Sloe Gin, Amaretto, Orange Juice.
TEQUILA SUNRISE
Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Orange Juice, Grenadine.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Casual Indian Dining, Come in and enjoy!
2433 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009