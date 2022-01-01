K-Bon's imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

K-Bon's

review star

No reviews yet

4865 Hwy 397

Lake Charles, LA 70607

Order Again

Plate Lunch

Plate Lunch

$13.00

Entree Only

$9.00

Extra Meat

$5.00

Plate Side

$3.50

Bread (2) slices

$1.50

Appetizers

Crab Kickers (6) w/ Ranch

$6.99

Crab Cakes (2)

$14.99

Boudin Balls -Regular (4) w/Jalapeno Ranch

$7.99

Boudin Balls - Pepper Jack (4) w/Jalapeno Ranch

$8.99Out of stock

Stuffed Pistolettes (2)

$8.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Breakfast

Tasso, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Burgers & Poboys

B.Y.O. Burger

$11.99

Fully Loaded Onion Smash Burger

$14.99

Smoked Brisket Poboy

$11.99

Tasso Poboy

$11.99

The Back Porch Burger

$15.99

Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Oyster Poboy

$14.99

Fish Poboy

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Grilled Fish Poboy

$12.99

Entree

Smothered Snapper w/Scallops

$19.99

Ribeye

$33.99

Filet Mignon

$33.99

Crawfish Etouffee

$11.99

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo REG

$11.99

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo SMALL

$5.99

Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fried Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Garden Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Steak Salad

$12.99

Tuna Steak Salad

$12.99

Seafood Dinners

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$16.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp Basket

$17.99

Fried Fish Basket

$17.99

Grilled Fish Basket

$17.99

Fried Oyster Basket

$21.99

BBQ Crabs

$19.99+Out of stock

Fried Crabs

$19.99+Out of stock

Seafood Platter

$25.99

Seafood Combo

$22.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Sweet Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Crab Kickers (side)

$6.99

Sauteed Asparagus

$3.99

Sauteed Zuchinni and Squash

$3.99

House Potatoes

$3.99

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

3pc Chicken Tender with Fries

$6.99

5pc Chicken Tender with Fries

$8.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Fountain Drink

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Bottled Drink

Coke Zero

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Beer

Bud Light - Bottle

$3.00

Budweiser - Bottle

$3.00

Coors Lite - Bottle

$3.00

Corona - Bottle

$4.00

Dos Equis - Bottle

$4.00

Michelob - Bottle

$3.00

Miller Lite - Bottle

$3.00

Bucket

Ultra Bucket

$17.00

Corona Bucket

$20.00

Dos Equis Bucket

$20.00

Miller Bucket

$17.00

Coors Bucket

$17.00

Budweiser Bucket

$17.00

Bud Light Bucket

$17.00

Double

Absolute - double

$11.00

Amaretto - double

$9.00

American Honey - double

$11.00

Basil Hayden's - double

$11.00

Bayou Satsuma - double

$11.00

Bayou Spiced - double

$11.00

Bayou White - double

$11.00

Bench Mark - double

$11.00

Bombay

$11.00

Buffalo Trace - double

$11.00

Canadian Club - double

$9.00

Canadian Mist - double

$9.00

Captain Morgan - double

$11.00

Crown Apple - double

$11.00

Crown Royal - double

$11.00

Crown Vanilla - double

$11.00

Dewars - double

$9.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Forty Creek - double

$11.00

Gentleman Jack - double

$11.00

Gin - double

$9.00

Highland Mist - double

$9.00

Jack Daniel's - double

$11.00

Jim Beam - double

$9.00

Kettle 1 - double

$11.00

Makers Mark - double

$11.00

Malibu - double

$9.00

Pendleton - double

$11.00

Proper Twevle

$11.00

Rum - double

$9.00

Southern Comfort - double

$9.00

Tanguery Gin - double

$11.00

Tequila - double

$9.00

Tito's - double

$11.00

Vodka - double

$9.00

Frozen

Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Martini

Dirty

$7.00

Dry

$7.00

Extra Dirty

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$9.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blue Horizon

$11.00

Blue Lagoon

$11.00

Colorado Bull Dog

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gator Bite

$11.00

Long Island

$11.00

Margarita on the Rocks

$6.00

Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashion

$7.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$11.00

Single

Absolute - single

$7.00

Amaretto - single

$6.00

Bayou Satsuma - single

$7.00

Bayou Spiced - single

$7.00

Bayou White - single

$7.00

Bench Mark - single

$7.00

Bombay - single

$7.00

Buffalo Trace - single

$7.00

Canadian Club - single

$6.00

Canadian Mist - single

$6.00

Captain Morgan - single

$7.00

Club Soda - single

$4.00

Crown Royal - single

$7.00

Dewars - single

$6.00

Forty Creek - single

$7.00

Gin - single

$6.00

Glenlivet 14 - single

$11.00

Grand Marnier - single

$7.00

Highland Mist - single

$6.00

Jack Daniel's - single

$7.00

Jim Beam - single

$6.00

Kettle 1 - single

$7.00

Makers Mark - single

$7.00

Malibu - single

$7.00

Rum - single

$6.00

Southern Comfort - single

$6.00

Tanguery Gin - single

$7.00

Tequila - single

$6.00

Tito's - single

$7.00

Vodka - single

$6.00

Virgin

Bloody Mary

$5.00+

Mango

$5.00+

Margarita

$5.00+

Pina Colada

$5.00+

Strawberry Margarita

$5.00+

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigo

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Shirt

Tshirt

$20.00

Employee

$15.00

Lud's Sauce

Luds Sauce

$7.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4865 Hwy 397, Lake Charles, LA 70607

Directions

Gallery
K-Bon's image

