K Brew - Ebenezer/Drive Thru Ebenezer/Drive Thru

K Brew - Ebenezer/Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021

Knoxville, TN 37919

Order Again

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.85+

Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.30+

Batch Brewed Coffee + steamed Cruze Farm milk

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95+

Delicious iced coffee. Note: our Cold Brewed Coffee is never heated, for minimal acidity and rich flavors!

Kalita Wave

Kalita Wave

$4.00

Well-rounded, medium bodied

Chemex

Chemex

$4.00

Classic, clean, and delicate

Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Signature Espresso + hot water

Antoccino

Antoccino

$3.65

Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk (4oz)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.80

Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk (6oz)

Chai

Chai

$4.50+

Organic chai blend + Cruze Farm milk + Signature Espresso (optional)

Doppio

Doppio

$2.65

A double shot of our Signature Espresso (2oz)

Latte

Latte

$4.35+

Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.15+

Signature Espresso + organic chocolate + Cruze Farm milk + chocolate whipped cream

Non-Coffee Drinks

African Rose Hot Tea

African Rose Hot Tea

$3.50

Herbal tea, relaxing and warming, caffeine-free

Blackberry Sage Hot Tea

Blackberry Sage Hot Tea

$3.50

Black tea, juicy and rich, earthy sage

Jasmine Green Hot Tea

Jasmine Green Hot Tea

$3.50

Traditional Chinese green tea, special grade, sweet jasmine buds

Ginger Root Herbal Hot Tea

Ginger Root Herbal Hot Tea

$3.50

Herbal tea, light mind, refreshing lemon, caffeine-free

Sweet Peach White Hot Tea

Sweet Peach White Hot Tea

$3.50Out of stock

White tea, sweet, floral, light fruit notes, delicate

Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+

Steamed Cruze Farm Milk

Mango Black Iced Tea

Mango Black Iced Tea

$3.50+

Black tea

Coconut Madagascar White Iced Tea

Coconut Madagascar White Iced Tea

$3.50+

White tea

Berry Patch Iced Tea

Berry Patch Iced Tea

$3.50+

Herbal tea

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Organic chocolate + Cruze Farm milk + chocolate whipped cream

Milk

$2.50+

12 or 16 ounces of Cruze Farm Milk

Bottled Drinks

Cruze Chocolate Milk

$3.45

Essentia

$2.95

K Brew Water

$1.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Boylan Soda

$2.50

Bagels

New York Style, Fresh Baked Daily
Plain

Plain

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Blueberry

Blueberry

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Asiago

Asiago

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Multigrain

Multigrain

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Sesame

Sesame

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Salt

Salt

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Jalapeno Cheddar

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Everything

Everything

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Cinnamon Raisin Crunch

Cinnamon Raisin Crunch

$2.15

*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/

Feature Bagel - Cranberry Pecan Spice

$2.50

Spreads

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$1.80
Bacon and Chive Cream Cheese

Bacon and Chive Cream Cheese

$1.80
Veggie Cream Cheese

Veggie Cream Cheese

$1.80
Honey and Ginger Cream Cheese

Honey and Ginger Cream Cheese

$1.80
Strawberry Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$1.80
Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese

Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese

$1.80
Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese

Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese

$1.80
Cinnamon Sugar Butter

Cinnamon Sugar Butter

$1.80
Whipped Butter

Whipped Butter

$1.40

Avocado

$1.80

Bagel Sandwiches

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$5.45

Egg + cheese + your choice of meat or avocado

Turkey + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich

Turkey + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich

$7.50

Turkey + Swiss cheese + cream cheese

Ham + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich

Ham + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich

$7.50

Ham + Swiss cheese + cream cheese

Lox Bagel Sandwich

Lox Bagel Sandwich

$10.95

Salmon + red onion + capers + cream cheese

Club Bagel Sandwich

Club Bagel Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey + ham + bentons bacon + baby spinach + tomato + cheddar + swiss cheese + house sauce

Hot Italian Bagel Sandwich

Hot Italian Bagel Sandwich

$8.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Capicola, Red Onion, Tomato, Green-Olives, Fresh Basil

Margherita Bagel Sandwich

Margherita Bagel Sandwich

$5.45

House made margherita sauce + fresh mozzarella + basil

Misc Food

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Fig Bar

$3.50

Zapp's Chips

$1.65

Almond Maple Chia Yogurt

$4.95

Feature Drinks

Sweet Foam Cold Brew

Sweet Foam Cold Brew

$5.50+

Cold Brew and vanilla syrup topped with fresh cold foam.

Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

$5.15+

Organic vanilla + cinnamon + signature espresso

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Housemade syrup from organic lavender and honey + signature espresso

Coffee Spritz

Coffee Spritz

$5.50

Signature espresso + Iced Fever-Tree Tonic

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.50+

Organic Pumpkin, Hoursemade Pumpkin Purée, Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Toasted Spice Cold Brew

$5.50+

Snickerdoodle Hot Chocolate

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

