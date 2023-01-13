A map showing the location of K.C. Sports Bistro 409 Washington AvenueView gallery

K.C. Sports Bistro
409 Washington Avenue

No reviews yet

409 Washington Avenue

West Plains, MO 65775

Burgers

Crispy Onion Pub Burger

$10.00

Royal Cheddar Burger

$10.00

The Plains Pride

$10.00

The Classic

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

Sandwich, & Paninis

KC's Cuban

$8.00

Turkey Or Chicken, Bacon Avocado

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.00

The Club

$9.00

Viva La France

$8.00

The Ruben Sandwich

$9.00

The Philly Sandwich

$9.00

Chilli cheese dog

$6.00

Fill'er Up Snacks

Cheese Burger Loaded Scoops

$12.50

Pull Apart Fry Loaf

$8.50

Sweet Potato Churro Fries

$5.00

Chips and Dip

$7.00

Nachos

$12.50

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Bone in Wings

$7.00+

Soup

Chilli

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Soup & side salad

$6.00

Beef stew

$5.00

grilled cheese

$4.00

Salad

Ceasar

$9.00

Chef

$10.00

Cob

$11.00

Appetizers and Sides

Straight Fries

$2.00+

Seasoned Crinkle Fries

$2.00+

jalp cheddar bites

$5.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00+

Button Mushrooms

$5.00+

cream cheese jalp. Poppers

$5.00+

Pot Stickers

$5.00+

Egg Rolls

$5.00+

cheese curds

$5.00+

Onion Straws

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Onion Petals

$4.00+

Fried Pickles

$5.00+

Fried Zuchhini

$5.00+

Fried Green Beans

$5.00+

Side salad

$2.99

Fried green tomatoes

$5.00+

tator tots

$2.00+

Baked potato

$2.99

fried cheese ravioli special

$4.00

fried beef ravioli special

$4.00

onion rings

$4.00+

add ons

xtra sauce

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Wing Wed

5 Bone in

$5.00

10 bone in

$10.00

15 bone in

$15.00

5 boneless

$5.00

10 boneless

$10.00

15 boneless

$15.00

Kids

kids Grilled Cheese and sm reg fries

$5.99

Kids hot dog and sm reg fries

$5.99

kids cheese quesadilla and sm reg fries

$5.99

kids 2 pc chicken strip and sm reg fries

$6.99

kids burger and fries

$6.99

Specials

Ultimate potato

$6.00

Shrimp Nachos

$7.95

Loaded Onion petals

$10.50

Beer cheese onion rings w bacon bits

$10.00

wraps

cuban Wrap

$8.00

turkey or chicken bacon avocado Wrap

$8.00

chicken bacon ranch Wrap

$8.00

club Wrap

$8.00

viva la france Wrap

$8.00

chicken strips

3 pc chicken strips

$9.00

Desert

Apple pie nachos

$5.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Vanilla

$2.00

UV Cherry

$5.00

UV Blue

$5.00

Absolut

$6.50

Titos

$6.50

Grey Goose

$5.50

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Titos

$11.00

DBL UV Blue

$7.00

DBL UV Cherry

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Spiced

$4.00

Well Coconut Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Black

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Well Spiced

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Black

$12.00

DBL malibu

$10.00

Well Silver

$4.00

Well Gold

$4.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.50

Cuervo Gold

$5.50

1800

$6.50

Patron Silver

$8.00

Milagro

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$7.00

DBL Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL cuervo Gold

$7.00

DBL 1800

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$2.00

American Honey

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Kessler

$5.00

Screwball

$6.00

Seagrams Vo

$6.00

Segrams 7

$6.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Southern comfort

$6.50

Knob creek rye

$6.50

Knob creek 9yr

$6.50

Hot damn

$3.00

DBL american honey

$11.00

DBL crown

$11.00

DBL Crown Apple

$11.00

DBL crown peach

$11.00

DBL crown vanilla

$11.00

DBL disaronno

$11.00

DBL Hennessy

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek 9yr

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL sailor jerry

$11.00

DBL Screwball

$11.00

Dbl Southern Comfort

$11.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$11.00

DBL windsor canadian

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$38.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Tin Cup

$3.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50

Makers Mark

$6.50

Knob Creek 9 Yr

$6.50

Knob Creek Rye

$6.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$50.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$60.00

DBL tin cup

$11.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$11.00

DBL Jager

$11.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

Johnnie Red

$7.00

Johnnie Black

$7.00

Johnnie Blue

$38.00

Baileys

$4.83

Carolins

$1.60

Dekuyper Black Berry Brandy

$4.00

Disaronno

$5.10

eggnog

$2.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$5.55

Goldschlager

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.94

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Rumchata

$5.00

tippy cow orange

$1.46

tippy cow peppermint

$1.46

tippy cow shamrock

$1.46

Rumpleminze

$6.00

DBL Frangelico

$11.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

DBL Rumchata

$11.00

DBL Banana Blue chair bay

$9.00

DBL tippy cow orange

$9.00

DBL tippy cow shamrock

$9.00

DBL tippy cow peppermint

$9.00

DBL eggnog

$9.00

DBL Baileys

$11.00

DBL Carolins

$11.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Screwdriver

$4.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Adios Amigo

$8.00

Blue Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Crown of Roses

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Relaxer

$8.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$8.00

Watermelon Crawl

$8.00

Water Moccasin

$8.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Hippie Juice

$8.00

Irish Trash Can

$8.00

Blue Hawwian

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Miami Vice

$7.00

June Bug

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

Classic Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Vodka Martini

$5.00

Old Fashion

$7.50

Cosmo

$7.50

Manhattan

$7.50

Tom Collins

$7.50

Gin Martini

$5.50

Margarita/Daiquiri

Stawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Lime Margarita

$7.50

Strawberry Margarita

$7.50

Cadillac Margarita

$8.00

Shooters

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

White Gummy Bear

$6.50

Skittles Bomb

$6.50

Scooby Snack

$6.50

Green Tea

$6.50

Seltzer Cans

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Guava

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

High Noon Lime

$5.00

High Noon Kiwi

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

Ranch Water The Chilton

$5.00

Ranch Water Tequila Paloma

$5.00

Ranch Water Original

$5.00

Cayman Jack Margarita

$4.92

Cayman Jack Paloma

$4.92

Cayman Jack Mojito

$4.92

Cayman Jack Moscow

$4.92

Smirnoff Berry

$5.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Margaritaville Daquiri

$4.16

Cola Seltzer

$2.00

soft drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mtn Dew

$2.49

Water

Lemonade

$2.49

Dr pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

7up

$2.49

Apple juice

$2.00

milk

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.00

kids drink

Pepsi

$1.79

Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Mtn. Dew

$1.79

Water

Lemonade

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.79

7up

$1.79

Apple Juice

$1.79

Milk

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$1.79

Unsweet Tea

$1.79

Beer

Angry orchard

$4.25+

Big Wave

$4.25+

Black Butte

$4.00+

Blue Moon

$4.28+

Bud Light

$3.71+

Bud Light Platinum Bottle

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.25+

Budweiser Select Can

$3.56

Budweiser Zero Can

$3.56

Busch Heavy Bottle

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.25+

Coors Light

$3.71+

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Corona Premier

$3.47+

KC Dunkel

$4.00+

KC Festbier

$4.35+

Mich Amber Bock

$4.35+

Mich Pure Gold Bottle

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.25+

Miller Lite

$3.71+

Mother's Winter Grind

$4.28+

Mothers Lil' Helper

$4.28+

P.H. Giddy Goat

$4.65+

P.R. Black Walnut

$4.65+

P.R. Cerveza Rio

$4.65+

P.R. Float Trip

$4.65+

P.R. Low Water Bridge

$4.65+

S.A. Winter Lager

$4.86+

SBC Blue Canoe

$4.86+

SBC Green Ghost

$4.86+

Stella Artois

$4.86+

Twisted Tea

$3.25+

Two Hearted Ale

$4.00+

Voodoo ranger

$4.00+

Flights

Domestic Flight

$6.50

Kraft Flight

$8.50

Mixed Flight

$7.50

White

Sterling Pino Grigio

$6.00

Chardonay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Stella Black

$4.99

Stella Vanilla

$4.99

Red

Merlot

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Dark Horse big red blend

$6.00

Apothic Red

$6.00

Dark horse pinot noir

$6.00

Liquor specials

Eggnog

$2.00

Cinnamon Twist

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

409 Washington Avenue, West Plains, MO 65775

Directions

Gallery

