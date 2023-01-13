- Home
K.C. Sports Bistro 409 Washington Avenue
No reviews yet
409 Washington Avenue
West Plains, MO 65775
Burgers
Sandwich, & Paninis
Fill'er Up Snacks
Appetizers and Sides
Straight Fries
$2.00+
Seasoned Crinkle Fries
$2.00+
jalp cheddar bites
$5.00+
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.00+
Button Mushrooms
$5.00+
cream cheese jalp. Poppers
$5.00+
Pot Stickers
$5.00+
Egg Rolls
$5.00+
cheese curds
$5.00+
Onion Straws
$4.00+
Onion Rings
$4.00+
Onion Petals
$4.00+
Fried Pickles
$5.00+
Fried Zuchhini
$5.00+
Fried Green Beans
$5.00+
Side salad
$2.99
Fried green tomatoes
$5.00+
tator tots
$2.00+
Baked potato
$2.99
fried cheese ravioli special
$4.00
fried beef ravioli special
$4.00
onion rings
$4.00+
add ons
Wing Wed
Kids
Specials
wraps
chicken strips
Desert
Liquor
Well Vodka
$4.00
Vanilla
$2.00
UV Cherry
$5.00
UV Blue
$5.00
Absolut
$6.50
Titos
$6.50
Grey Goose
$5.50
DBL Well Vodka
$7.00
DBL Absolut
$11.00
DBL Grey Goose
$11.00
DBL Titos
$11.00
DBL UV Blue
$7.00
DBL UV Cherry
$7.00
Well Gin
$4.00
Beefeater
$6.50
Bombay Saphire
$6.50
Tanqueray
$6.50
DBL Well Gin
$7.00
DBL Beefeater
$11.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$11.00
DBL Tanqueray
$11.00
Well Rum
$4.00
Well Spiced
$4.00
Well Coconut Rum
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$6.50
Bacardi
$5.50
Bacardi Black
$5.00
Malibu
$6.00
Sailor Jerry
$6.00
DBL Well Rum
$8.00
DBL Bacardi
$12.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$12.00
DBL Well Spiced
$8.00
DBL Bacardi Black
$12.00
DBL malibu
$10.00
Well Silver
$4.00
Well Gold
$4.00
Cuervo Silver
$5.50
Cuervo Gold
$5.50
1800
$6.50
Patron Silver
$8.00
Milagro
$10.00
DBL Well Tequila
$7.00
DBL Cuervo Silver
$7.00
DBL Patron Silver
$11.00
DBL cuervo Gold
$7.00
DBL 1800
$11.00
Well Whiskey
$2.00
American Honey
$6.00
Crown
$6.00
Crown Apple
$6.50
Crown Peach
$6.50
Crown Vanilla
$6.50
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Jameson
$6.50
Jim Beam
$6.50
Kessler
$5.00
Screwball
$6.00
Seagrams Vo
$6.00
Segrams 7
$6.00
Evan Williams
$6.00
Southern comfort
$6.50
Knob creek rye
$6.50
Knob creek 9yr
$6.50
Hot damn
$3.00
DBL american honey
$11.00
DBL crown
$11.00
DBL Crown Apple
$11.00
DBL crown peach
$11.00
DBL crown vanilla
$11.00
DBL disaronno
$11.00
DBL Hennessy
$11.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$11.00
DBL Jameson
$11.00
DBL Jim Beam
$11.00
DBL Knob Creek 9yr
$11.00
DBL Knob Creek Rye
$11.00
DBL Makers Mark
$11.00
DBL sailor jerry
$11.00
DBL Screwball
$11.00
Dbl Southern Comfort
$11.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$7.00
DBL Wild Turkey
$11.00
DBL windsor canadian
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$38.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$7.00
Tin Cup
$3.00
Wild Turkey 101
$6.50
Makers Mark
$6.50
Knob Creek 9 Yr
$6.50
Knob Creek Rye
$6.50
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
$30.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$50.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
$60.00
DBL tin cup
$11.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$11.00
DBL Jager
$11.00
DBL Fireball
$11.00
Johnnie Red
$7.00
Johnnie Black
$7.00
Johnnie Blue
$38.00
Baileys
$4.83
Carolins
$1.60
Dekuyper Black Berry Brandy
$4.00
Disaronno
$5.10
eggnog
$2.00
Fireball
$6.00
Frangelico
$5.55
Goldschlager
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$5.94
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$4.00
Rumchata
$5.00
tippy cow orange
$1.46
tippy cow peppermint
$1.46
tippy cow shamrock
$1.46
Rumpleminze
$6.00
DBL Frangelico
$11.00
DBL Jagermeister
$11.00
DBL Kahlua
$11.00
DBL Rumchata
$11.00
DBL Banana Blue chair bay
$9.00
DBL tippy cow orange
$9.00
DBL tippy cow shamrock
$9.00
DBL tippy cow peppermint
$9.00
DBL eggnog
$9.00
DBL Baileys
$11.00
DBL Carolins
$11.00
Mixed Drinks
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$7.00
Mai Tai
$6.00
Screwdriver
$4.50
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
Whiskey Sour
$5.00
Amaretto Sour
$5.00
Adios Amigo
$8.00
Blue Jolly Rancher
$8.00
Crown of Roses
$8.00
Liquid Marijuana
$8.00
Long Island
$8.00
Relaxer
$8.00
Tequilla Sunrise
$8.00
Watermelon Crawl
$8.00
Water Moccasin
$8.00
Sex on the beach
$8.00
Hippie Juice
$8.00
Irish Trash Can
$8.00
Blue Hawwian
$7.00
Bahama Mama
$7.00
Miami Vice
$7.00
June Bug
$8.00
Washington Apple
$7.50
Classic Cocktails
Margarita/Daiquiri
Shooters
Seltzer Cans
High Noon Watermelon
$5.00
High Noon Pineapple
$5.00
High Noon Guava
$5.00
High Noon Peach
$5.00
High Noon Lime
$5.00
High Noon Kiwi
$5.00
High Noon Grapefruit
$5.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$5.00
Ranch Water The Chilton
$5.00
Ranch Water Tequila Paloma
$5.00
Ranch Water Original
$5.00
Cayman Jack Margarita
$4.92
Cayman Jack Paloma
$4.92
Cayman Jack Mojito
$4.92
Cayman Jack Moscow
$4.92
Smirnoff Berry
$5.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$5.00
Margaritaville Daquiri
$4.16
Cola Seltzer
$2.00
soft drinks
kids drink
Beer
Angry orchard
$4.25+
Big Wave
$4.25+
Black Butte
$4.00+
Blue Moon
$4.28+
Bud Light
$3.71+
Bud Light Platinum Bottle
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.25+
Budweiser Select Can
$3.56
Budweiser Zero Can
$3.56
Busch Heavy Bottle
$3.50
Busch Light
$3.25+
Coors Light
$3.71+
Corona Bottle
$4.00
Corona Premier
$3.47+
KC Dunkel
$4.00+
KC Festbier
$4.35+
Mich Amber Bock
$4.35+
Mich Pure Gold Bottle
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$3.25+
Miller Lite
$3.71+
Mother's Winter Grind
$4.28+
Mothers Lil' Helper
$4.28+
P.H. Giddy Goat
$4.65+
P.R. Black Walnut
$4.65+
P.R. Cerveza Rio
$4.65+
P.R. Float Trip
$4.65+
P.R. Low Water Bridge
$4.65+
S.A. Winter Lager
$4.86+
SBC Blue Canoe
$4.86+
SBC Green Ghost
$4.86+
Stella Artois
$4.86+
Twisted Tea
$3.25+
Two Hearted Ale
$4.00+
Voodoo ranger
$4.00+
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
409 Washington Avenue, West Plains, MO 65775
