K&D's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1254 Buffalo Ridge Road

Castle Pines, CO 80108

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak
Chicken Finger Basket
Colorado Cheesesteak

Phillys

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

House Shaved Sirloin Steak grilled to perfection with American Cheese, Peppers, and Onions on an Amoroso Roll.

Colorado Cheesesteak

Colorado Cheesesteak

$13.00

House Shaved Sirloin Steak grilled to perfection with hatch green chilis, cream cheese and Onions on an Amoroso Roll.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Fresh shaved chicken tossed with grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted american cheese on an Amoroso roll.

Colorado Chicken

Colorado Chicken

$13.00

Hand sliced chicken with cream cheese, onions, and hatch green chili's on an Amoroso roll.

Other sandwiches

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$14.00

Generous portion of hot pastrami with melted Swiss, mustard, and pickles

CBR

$13.00

Chicken, Bacon, diced tomato, ranch

Buffalo

$13.00

Chicken, diced tomato, Buffalo sauce, Swiss, and ranch on an Amoroso roll

Veggie

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.00

A half pound of chicken strips, fried to perfection with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with fries.

Fries

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.00

A generous portion of straight cut french fried potatoes with your choice of house made dipping sauce

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$2.00

Small Side of fries - a perfect portion to accompany your sandwich.

Desserts

Ice cream sandwich

$4.00

Small Bites

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

Fried Zucchini

$7.00

drinks

Soda/water

$2.00

Drink

$1.00

Breakfast burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hot Fresh food on the go - Offering fantastic american fare at events, breweries, and catering

Website

Location

1254 Buffalo Ridge Road, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Directions

