  • Buchanan
  • K Fry’s LLC - 4687 Georgia Highway 120 Ste B
K Fry’s LLC 4687 Georgia Highway 120 Ste B

No reviews yet

4687 Georgia Highway 120

B

Buchanan, GA 30113

Wings

Wing Combos

$9.99+

Wings

$7.99+

Tenders

Tenders

$6.99+

Tenders Combo

$10.99+

Chicken Sandwiches

Battered Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Salads

Small Garden

$4.99

Large Garden

$6.99

Fried

$9.99

Grilled

$10.99

Funnel Cakes

Original w/ Whipped Cream

$9.99

Key Lime Funnel Cake

$11.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Dish

$3.50+

Ice Cream Cone

$3.25+

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49+

Bottled Drink

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49+

Bottle Water

$2.00

Beer

Domestic Can

$3.25

Domestic Bottle

$3.99

Draft

$4.15

Specialty/Import

$4.25
Call for Open Hours

Hot wings , Funnel Cakes and More!!!!

4687 Georgia Highway 120, B, Buchanan, GA 30113

