Kumiso East Hampton 37 Newtown Lane
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Japanese Inspired Sushi & Ramen is what we are all about. Bringing world class flavors together to create something timeless and delicious from your favorite Japanese influences.
Location
37 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937
Gallery