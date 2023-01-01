Cocktails

Lychee Martini

$15.00

Mojito Jade

$15.00

Tokyo Fashioned

$15.00

Rose City

$15.00

Samurai's Edge

$15.00

Kumiso Highball

$15.00

Liquor

Shot Yamazaki 12yr

$22.00

Shot Hakushu 10yr

Shot Hibiki

Shot Chita

Shot Kakubin

RxNt Yamazaki 12yr

$14.00

RxNt Hakushu 10yr

RxNt Hibiki

RxNt Chita

RxNt Kakubin

Up Bulleit Rye

$17.00

Up Jameson

$20.00

Up Jameson Orange

$17.00

Up Michter's Straight Rye

$17.00

Up Abasolo

$20.00

Up Yamazaki 12yr

$35.00

Up Red Breast 15yr

$25.00

Shot Bookers

$12.00

RxNt Bookers

$22.00

Up Bookers

$28.00

Shot Roku gin

$10.00

Shot Sipsmith Gin

$12.00

RxNt Roku Gin

$14.00

RxNt Sipsmith Gin

$14.00

Up Sipsmith Gin

$21.00

Up Roku Gin

$123.00

Shot El Tesoro Blanco

$13.00

Shot El Tesoro Reposado

$15.00

Shot El Tesoro Anejo

$19.00

Shot El Tesoro Extra Anejo

$24.00

RxNt El Tesoro Blanco

$15.00

RxNt El Tesoro Reposado

$19.00

RxNt El Tesoro Anejo

$24.00

RxNt El Tesoro Extra Anejo

$27.00

Up El Tesoro Blanco

$22.00

Up El Tesoro Reposado

$25.00

Up El Tesoro Anejo

$29.00

Up El Tesoro Extra Anejo

Shot Absolut

$9.00

Shot Tito's

$11.00

Shot Grey Goose

$10.00

Shot Haku Vodka

$12.00

Mix Absolut

$11.00

Mix Tito's

$12.00

Mix Grey Goose

$12.00

Mix Haku Vodka

$14.00

RxNt Absolut

$13.00

RxNt Tito's

$15.00

RxNt Grey Goose

$16.00

RxNt Belvedere

$17.00

RxNt Haku

$14.00

Up Absolut

$17.00

Up Tito's

$18.00

Up Grey Goose

$19.00

Up Haku Vodka

$18.00

Shot Cruz

$10.00

RxNt Cruzan

$14.00

Up Cruz

Shot Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Shot Del Maguey Chichicapa

$15.00

Shot Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Shot Illegal Mezcal Reposado

$14.00

Shot Marca Negra Espadin

$15.00

Shot Montelobos

$11.00

Shot Clase Azul Mezcal

$32.00

Shot Dos Hombres

$14.00

Shot Bosscal

$13.00

Shot Ilegal Joven

$12.00

Mix Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Mix Del Maguey Chichicapa

$17.00

Mix Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Mix Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$14.00

Mix Marca Negra Espadin

$16.00

Mix Montelobos

$13.00

Mix Clase Azul Mezcal

$34.00

Mix Dos Hombres

$15.00

Mix Bosscal

$14.00

Mix Ilegal Reposado

$16.00

RxNt Bosscal Mezcal

$17.00

RxNt Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

RxNt Clase Azul Mezcal

$39.00

RxNt Del Maguey Chichicapa

$22.00

RxNt Del Maguey Vida

$15.00

RxNt Dos Hombres

$17.00

RxNt Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$16.00

RxNt Illegal Reposado

$18.00

RxNt Marca Negra Espadin

$18.00

RxNt Montelobos

$15.00

Up Casamigos Mezcal

$24.00

Up Del Maguey Chichicapa

$29.00

Up Del Maguey Vida

$19.00

Up Ilegal Joven

$22.00

Up Marca Negra Espadín

$25.00

Up Montelobos

$19.00

Up Clase Azul Mezcal

$58.00

Up Dos Hombres

$23.00

Up Bosscal

$21.00

Up Ilegal Reposado

$24.00

Beer

Sapporo

$8.00

Soda & N/A

Sparkling Bottle Water

$8.00

Still Bottle Water

$8.00

Matche Fizz

$7.00

Kuro & Stormy

$7.00

Young Samurai

$7.00

Milk

$4.00

Bushido

$7.00

Ramune Lemon

$6.00

Yuzu Soda

$6.00

Matcha Soda

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Ringo Sparkling Apple

$6.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Cranberry & Soda

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

TAP Water

Sake

Hot- Otokoyama

$12.00

Sparkling- Kikusui Funaguchi

$14.00

Cloudy- kunizakari nigori

$13.00

Light & Crisp- Wesake

$14.00

Fruit & Floral- Qmabuki Ichigo

$14.00

Earthy & Savory- Miyozakura Panda

$14.00

Wine Glass

GL Rose Minuty

$14.00

GL Orange The Vice

$14.00

GL White Honig

$13.00

GL Red J Vineyards

$14.00

Wine Bottles

BTL Rose Minuty

$52.00

BTL Orange The Vice

$52.00

BTL White Honig

$50.00

BTL Red J Vineyards

$52.00

BTL Bubbles Ruinart Brut

$95.00

Btl Cava Brut, Conquilla, D.O. Catalunya, Spain

$45.00

Btl Cava Brut Rose, Raventos, 'de Nit', Conca del Riu Anoia, Catalunya, Spain

$70.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Champagne

$100.00

BTL Sake Hakusuru

$50.00

Btl Los Dos Rose

$43.00

Btl Hamptons Water

$56.00
Btl Whispering Angel, Rose Chateau d'Esclans Côtes de Provence, France

$60.00
Btl Vinho Verde, Pessoa De Vinha Minho, Portugal

$45.00

Btl Rioja Blanco Bunjanda, Rioja, Spain,

$45.00

Btl Pinot Blanc Reserve Leib Cellars North Fork, L.I., Ny, Usa

$52.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc, Root 1, Chile

$56.00

Btl Albariño, Granbazan 'Etiqueta Verde', Rias Baixas, Galicia, Spain

$64.00

Btl Pinot Noir Prisma, Casablanca Valler, Chile

$45.00

Btl 3404 Somonano Tinto Bodega Pirneos, Somontano, Spain 2018

$52.00
Btl Malbec, Zorzal Mendoza, Argentina

$56.00

Btl Cabernet Franc, Côt Fermented Onabay Vineyards North Fork, L.I., Ny., Usa

$58.00

Btl Rioja, Riserva Viña Real, Cune, Alava, Spain

$62.00

Btl Pinot Noir Flowers Vineyards Sonoma Coast, Ca., Usa

$90.00

Tea

Ginger Tea

$3.00

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Mint Tea

$3.00

Rooibos

$4.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Horchata

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.00