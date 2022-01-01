K PASA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
K PASA is the Hampton's best Tacos & Tequila joint with stunning Sag Harbor sunsets. Enjoy our fresh and flavorful selections all year long, in our house, at the beach, or on the run!
Location
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Gallery