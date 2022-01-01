  • Home
  K-POP Chicken and Beer - 202 East Holly St #101 Bellingham WA 98225
K-POP Chicken and Beer 202 East Holly St #101 Bellingham WA 98225

202 E Holly St #101

Bellingham, WA 98225

Popular Items

K-POP Fries, Regular
Wings, Small
Cheese Dog

Fried Chicken

Wings, Small

$13.50

Wings, Medium

$24.50

Wings, Large

$35.50

Boneless, Small

$12.50

Boneless, Medium

$22.50

Boneless, Large

$32.50

Drumstick, Small

$12.50

Drumstick, Medium

$22.50

Drumstick, Large

$32.50

Combo, Small

$13.50

Combo, Medium

$24.50

Combo, Large

$35.50

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.50

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Western Burger

$14.50

K-POP Burger

$14.50

Chicken Burger

$12.50

Salmon Burger

$15.50

K-Bowls

Beef Bowl

$15.50

Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Pork Bowl

$14.50

Tofu Bowl

$14.50

K-Plates

Beef Plate

$15.50

Chicken Plate

$14.50

Pork Plate

$14.50

Tofu Plate

$14.50

Salmon Plate

$16.50

Ahi Plate

$16.50

K-Wraps

Beef Wrap

$12.50

Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Pork Wrap

$11.50

Tofu Wrap

$10.50

K-Dogs

Original Dog

$6.50

Cheese Dog

$6.50

Mozzarella Stick

$6.50

Fried Rice

Side Kimchi Fried Rice

$5.50

Entree Kimchi Fried Rice

$9.50

Fried Rice

$9.50

Side Fried Rice

$5.50

Fries

K-POP Fries, Regular

$4.50

K-POP Fries, Large

$6.50

K-POP Fries, XL

$9.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

Sasame Ginger Salad

$6.50

Sesame Ginger Side Salad

$5.50

Sides

Sesame Ginger Side Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

Add Kimchi

$0.75

Steamed Rice

$3.00

sauces

Add Ons

Add American Cheese

$1.00

Add Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Add Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Add Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Beef Patty

$3.00

Add Tofu

$2.50

Add Bulgogi Beef

$4.50

Add Chicken

$3.50

Add Pork

$3.50

Add Salmon

$5.50

Add Ahi

$5.50

Add Egg

$1.50

Add Crispy Onions

$1.00

Add Sauteed Onions

Add Sauteed Mushrooms

Add Sautéed Bell Pepper

Add Kimchi

$0.75

Dessert

Popsicle

$3.25

Bungeoppang

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham, WA 98225

