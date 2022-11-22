Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

KPB Korean Food

48 Reviews

$$

8255 Woodman Avenue

Panorama City, CA 91402

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Soy Garlic Chicken Wings
Chicken Bulgogi Bowl
LA Kalbi Bowl

Street Food

Try one of our Korean Street Food Favorites
New! The KPB Burger

New! The KPB Burger

$15.99

Premium short-rib and chuck beef patty topped with spicy Korean slaw, sweet pickles, and a chili sriracha house sauce. Recommendation: Add The Back Alley Fries for the perfect meal!

New! Crispy Hot Honey Chicken Wings

New! Crispy Hot Honey Chicken Wings

$15.99

Jumbo Crispy Hot Honey Wings topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Warning: Hot but with love.

New! Spam St. Corn

New! Spam St. Corn

$14.99

Street corn stir fried with fried spam. Topped with a gochujang sriracha, scallions, and cotija cheese.

New! Back Alley Fries

New! Back Alley Fries

$10.99

Crispy fries tossed in a spicy/sweet seasoning. Takes you back to Ramen Days and finals!

Crispy Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings

Crispy Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings

$15.99

JUMBO Crispy chicken wings sauteed in a sweet and spicy Korean chili sauce with rice cakes accompanied by Chicken Moo!

Crispy Soy Garlic Chicken Wings

Crispy Soy Garlic Chicken Wings

$15.99

JUMBO Crispy chicken wings sauteed in a garlic soy sauce with peanuts and rice cakes. Enjoy with some Chicken Moo!

Ddukbokki

Ddukbokki

$14.99

Popular Korean Street Food made Korean rice cakes, Korean fish cakes, Korean soup stock / dashi stock and gochujang

Bowls

Try our tasty KPB Bowl with your choice of entree served with one Banchan and your choice of rice
LA Kalbi Bowl

LA Kalbi Bowl

$15.99

Bone-in Short Ribs in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce over steamed white rice

Beef Bulgogi Bowl

Beef Bulgogi Bowl

$11.99

Thin slices of tender boneless chuck marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce over steamy white rice

Chicken Bulgogi Bowl

Chicken Bulgogi Bowl

$10.99

Tender chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce over your choice of rice with mushrooms and other vegetables.

Platters

Enjoy our KPB Platter served with 2 Banchan and cup of soup
LA Kalbi Platter

LA Kalbi Platter

$18.99

Bone-in Short Ribs in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce

Beef Bulgogi Platter

Beef Bulgogi Platter

$14.99

Thin slices of tender boneless chuck marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce

Chicken Bulgogi Platter

Chicken Bulgogi Platter

$13.99

Tender chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce with mushrooms and other vegetables with your choice of rice and 3 Banchan options.

Entrees

Enjoy one of our delicious entrees served with rice, various banchan, and cup of soup
LA Kalbi

LA Kalbi

$25.99

Bone-in Short Ribs in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce (12 pcs)

Beef Bulgogi

Beef Bulgogi

$21.99

Thin slices of tender boneless chuck marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce

Chicken Bulgogi

Chicken Bulgogi

$20.99

Tender chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce over steamy white rice with mushrooms and other vegetables.

Bibim Bop

Bibim Bop

$14.99

Rice topped with beef, assorted vegetables and red pepper sauce

Entree & Soup Combos

Our Bop & Soup Combo gives you a choice of select entrees and soups with 3 Banchan
LA Kalbi + Soup

LA Kalbi + Soup

$25.99

Bone-in Short Ribs in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce with your choice of Soup

Beef Bulgogi + Soup

Beef Bulgogi + Soup

$23.99

Thin slices of tender boneless chuck marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce with your choice of Soup

Chicken Bulgogi + Soup

Chicken Bulgogi + Soup

$22.99

Tender chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce with mushrooms and other vegetables with your choice of rice and 3 Banchan options.

Bibim Bop + Soup

Bibim Bop + Soup

$18.99

Rice topped with beef, assorted vegetables and red pepper sauce with your choice of Soup

Soups & Stews

Hot, Spicy, and Comforting Soups and Stews

Korean Beef Stew

$13.99Out of stock
Beef Soon Tofu

Beef Soon Tofu

$12.99

Beef, soft tofu, onion, & assorted vegetables

Seafood Soon Tofu

Seafood Soon Tofu

$12.99

Shrimp, clams, soft tofu, onion, & assorted vegetables

Kimchi Chigae

Kimchi Chigae

$12.99

Kimchi stew with Spam, tofu, and vegetables

Seaweed Soup

Seaweed Soup

$13.99

Korean seaweed soup with beef is our version of chicken soup for the soul.

Soybean Sprout Soup

Soybean Sprout Soup

$13.99

Korean soybean sprout soup made with seafood stock

Extra Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Extra Banchan

Banchan is what makes a Korean table complete.
Kimchi

Kimchi

$1.00

Traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented napa cabbage, radish, gochugaru, onions, garlic, ginger, and more

Soy Bean Sprouts

Soy Bean Sprouts

$1.00

Soy bean sprouts seasoned with gochugaru, garlic, and salt

Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$1.00

Steamed Broccoli served with a sweet vinegar gochujang sauce

Drinks

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Coke, Sprite

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

Snapple

Snapple

$2.50

Bottled Tea

Perrier

Perrier

$3.00

Perrier

Sweets

The Ice Cream Sando

The Ice Cream Sando

$9.99

Premium Coffee ice cream wrapped in two huge, freshly baked, chocolate chip cookies!

The Kitchen Sink Sundae

$19.99Out of stock

The sundae that has everything. 18 scoops of the creamiest vanilla, chocolate, and coffee ice cream served with decadent sweet "banchan" toppings. Enough for the whole table!

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Modern Korean fast casual that's good for the Seoul!

Website

Location

8255 Woodman Avenue, Panorama City, CA 91402

Directions

